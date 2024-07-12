QUESNEL: Standing with Ukraine is the conservative thing to do

When it comes to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Canadian conservative movement must re-discover the legacy of former PM Stephen Harper and recall the bravado of the late U.S. President Ronald Reagan.Canadians on the right — through social media and pundits — are tuning into the worst elements of the American populist right. These elements are spreading Russian disinformation and encouraging Ukrainian surrender. Don’t get me wrong, populism is a tremendously positive force when it counters elitism and seeks to re-balance our democracy. Countervailing populist forces in Canada, the U.S., and parts of Europe are needed right now.And that means Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is riding a very legitimate populist wave. But... small c and big C conservatives do need to still be careful. They must avoid isolationist rabbit holes.Conservative icon Preston Manning — despite starting a populist party — recognized the dangers of populism run amok. In his book The New Canada, Manning mentioned how his father’s Alberta Social Credit Party had to confront anti-Semitic conspiracy peddlers head on.Canada must avoid the worst parts of American populist conservative isolationism. These ideologues want America to stick its head in the sand and retreat from defending its interests. They sadly see any just projection of American strength as “neo-con” warmongering.Recently, the Globe reported on a study examining the impact of foreign disinformation within Canada. Unfortunately, Conservative supporters are more likely to believe Putin’s narratives justifying his illegal invasion.Western powers must sometimes project their values and interests abroad, especially when the stakes are highest. Although he was cautious on using the military, Reagan exemplified this belief best in his strong foreign policy.Former PM Harper stood tall against Putin’s ethnic nationalist ambitions in Crimea. When Putin invaded Crimea, the Conservatives compared it to Hitler’s ambitions, stopped military exercises with Russia and joined with others to push Russia out of the G-8.Conservatives don’t need to abandon Ukraine and NATO to prove they are different than Trudeau Liberals. We can say the federal Liberals are right on Ukraine, just as they were right about defending Israel and opposing Hamas at the start of the War in Gaza.But Conservatives must one-up the Liberals against Russia, not buy into defeatist rhetoric. Our next Conservative government must channel Stephen Harper. We don’t support Ukraine only because of our Ukrainian Diaspora community. Nor do we support it because Zelensky is a saint.We oppose Putin’s invasion because it flies in the face of international law. States may not invade other sovereign countries over political disputes. Some conservatives forget that. No state may invade another to settle some score, change some perceived historic wrong, or invade under the pretext they are going to “protect” their national minority in that state.Ukraine is as sovereign as Canada, so may join any defensive alliance. Putin’s invasion is as illegal as Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait on his desire to restore Kuwait under Iraq’s orbit. The only difference is that we know Putin has nuclear weapons whereas we were pretty sure Saddam did not.If we allow Putin to annex parts of Ukraine, we embolden invaders elsewhere. We see the Venezuelan dictator threatening his neighbour now.Conservatives in Canada need to call Putin and his advisers to task for threatening to use nuclear weapons against fellow NATO and European Union countries.As NATO celebrates its 75th anniversary, Canadian conservatives must remember our country’s central role in this organization that still legitimately provides collective security to the West.The West — at the end of the Second World War — had to accept a terrible price for accepting Soviet aid in defeating Hitler. We shamefully had to sell out Eastern Europe and the Baltic republics to Soviet tyranny.A new Conservative government must push complacent Europe and NATO to defend itself against Putin’s revived Russian imperialism.Over the years, several former Warsaw Pact and Baltic countries have joined NATO without real issue. The troops amassed right now on Russia’s borders are no threat to Russia. If one says NATO “provoked” this war, they are being ludicrous and engaging in victim blaming.Russia — despite the end of the USSR — is still authoritarian and embraces unhealthy ambitions in controlling its former Soviet republics and the Eastern bloc. Putin’s Russia is not our friend. It illegally interfered in Canada’s elections and stands with totalitarian China and the genocidal Iranian regime. Putin supported Syria’s Assad and supports enemies of our ally, Israel.Conservatives should be supporting Russians by promoting regime change in Russia, not buying into its disinformation. We need to continue supporting European countries by ensuring they have energy independence from Putin’s Russia.Canada’s conservatives need to re-assert these time honoured and just principles and tune out Putin’s disinformation campaign.Joseph Quesnel is a policy commentator based in Nova Scotia.