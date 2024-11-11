Opinion

RANDELL: Holding up the torch

An appreciation of those who served all Canadians
Prime Minister Trudeau visits with D-Day veterans in Normandy in June this year, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary remembrance of the invasion.
Prime Minister Trudeau visits with D-Day veterans in Normandy in June this year, on the occasion of the 80th anniversary remembrance of the invasion.Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Remembrance Day
Ethelbert Christian
Stanley Edwards

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news