Canada is a wonder of the world. A country that spans from the Atlantic to Pacific ocean, rich in natural resources, whose people have done great things.
What animates this country? In a word, it is freedom.
That freedom is based upon the restraints upon government that are the legacy of our British-style parliamentary democracy and one of our country's greatest achievements is simply hanging on to it for more than 150 years. It is what makes people across the globe admire Canada. indeed, it is why many choose to move here. Canada is beautiful, it is rich, it is democratic and above all, it is free.
It is the freedom that one-time John Diefenbaker celebrated in his classic 1960 Dominion Day address to Parliament.
“I am Canadian, a free Canadian, free to speak without fear, free to worship God in my own way, free to stand for what I think right, free to oppose what I believe wrong, free to choose those who govern my country. This heritage of freedom I pledge to uphold for myself and all mankind.”
Yet Canadian freedom is under duresse and our current government proceeds to make a mockery of our democracy.
The Emergencies Act inquiry has clearly demonstrated that if a government sees fit, it may wield sweeping legislation to thrash its political opponents.
Bill C-11, soon to gain royal assent, will censor the content Canadians have access to on the internet.
Our public broadcaster has morphed into a noisemaker that echoes the views of the governing party.
Meanwhile, stories continue to circulate that demonstrate how expressing the wrong opinion can land you out of a job or even booted from a classroom in Canada.
And as we look sadly back to March 2020 when Canada recorded its first COVID death, we also understand that Canadians soon found they were not free to even make their own healthcare decisions without severe repercussions. Nor were they free from having their bank accounts surveilled or frozen.
At the moment, Canadians are certainly not free to speak their mind at their place of work or in their schools. They may not even be wholly free to choose their next government, given the increasing evidence that foreign powers are actively subverting democratic processes in Canada.
Can we truly say that such freedoms are as robustly defended in Canada today as they were the day Diefenbaker made this speech? Of course not. And so we must ask ourselves: Are we really living in a democracy? Or are we approaching something else entirely?
One thing we can know for sure. The buck for every one of these problems impacting our democracy today stops with the federal government. And their failure to protect the fundamental freedoms which allow democracy to flourish must be completely unacceptable to all Canadians. We must stand up to say that we will not stand for incompetence and we will not see our democratic heritage frittered away.
To those who are apathetic about the course this government has taken, it falls to all of us to ensure that they are held to account, and that the words “freedom”, “democracy”, and “Canada” become synonymous again.
There was after all no guarantee when we co-opted the British system to help us build a new country that it would work, or even endure — but by and large, it has. And so, here in Canada it has always been possible to take a dream and turn it into a reality. It has always been the case that anyone with the grit to work can cause the land to yield its fruit. And every Canadian born here or fresh off the boat, has had the freedom to vote and if we believe our governments are wrong, to say so.
Let us keep it that way. It's what makes this country work.
Danny Randell is a Calgary-based writer.
Only idiots believe we are a “free” country
We are not
As the last 3 years have shown us unequivocally our courts and “justice” system (lol) and institutions are all 100% corrupt and worthless
Apparently our Charter is nothing more than toilet paper
Our MSM cheerleads and supports tyranny and fascism because that’s who pays them
Arm up and try to protect your family and children because we are on our own
I share your sentiments Danny. But I am afraid that country is no longer here.
