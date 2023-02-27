John Diefenbaker

Former Prime Minister John Diefenbaker, in the House of Commons.

Canada is a wonder of the world. A country that spans from the Atlantic to Pacific ocean, rich in natural resources, whose people have done great things.

What animates this country? In a word, it is freedom.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Only idiots believe we are a “free” country

We are not

As the last 3 years have shown us unequivocally our courts and “justice” system (lol) and institutions are all 100% corrupt and worthless

Apparently our Charter is nothing more than toilet paper

Our MSM cheerleads and supports tyranny and fascism because that’s who pays them

Arm up and try to protect your family and children because we are on our own

free the west
free the west

I share your sentiments Danny. But I am afraid that country is no longer here.

