RANDELL: The sad and strange decline of the Olympic Games

As we approach the closing ceremonies of the 2024 Olympics, I've been reflecting on just how incomprehensible the whole business of the modern Olympic Games is. Today, one can change one's gender or one's nationality for a shot at an international podium. But when the Games were begun in 1896, this is certainly not what the Baron de Coubertin had in mind. The Olympics used to be a venue for each country to show off its best and brightest amateur athletes, fostering healthy international competition and cultural exchange. While it's a given that almost every country in the world will boast a more diverse ethnic makeup today than it did in the 1890s, there might be some stricter rules about when and how someone is allowed to compete for a country they weren't born in. Right now, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) only mandates that three years must have passed since an athlete last represented a different country, yet even this sole requirement is often waived. To represent a country on the global stage, to bear its badge, and wave its flag, all one needs is to acquire citizenship, and this can be got easily enough — in some cases, an athlete may not even need to visit his new country in order to play for it. Are those who participate in such an enterprise not ashamed? This is not in the original spirit of the games at all.In 2024, Canada's Olympic roster was comprised of athletes born in Mexico, Sudan, Cuba, France, Algeria, China, and Romania. Granted, many of these athletes have lived in Canada, but does it not defeat the purpose of an international contest if every team is international in its makeup? What cultural exchange might possibly be taking place that is not already happening in the metropolises where these athletes train?Further, the 2024 Paris Olympics has been particularly mired in the controversy over men's and women's sports. Of course, in 1900 (the first games in which women were allowed to compete,) it was intuitive that men and women would never occupy some of the same categories; men, being stronger, would inevitably win every contest. Now, 124 years later, this hypothesis is being proved spectacularly correct. It's not what the IOC's founders had in mind, is it?As for the opening ceremonies in Paris, this could have been an opportunity to immerse the world in the height and breadth of French culture. Instead, it was a gaudy international affair totally devoid of meaning. It was a foreshadowing of what was to come in the following weeks.Because when men can compete as women, and athletes can throw a dart at a map and choose which nation to belong to — the Olympic Games have ceased to mean anything.DCC Randell is a Calgary-based writer.