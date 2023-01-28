Think back to those all-important formative years where spontaneous bouts of physical activity defined your day. Running, biking and swimming with no rhyme or reason.
In grade school, guidelines were established to ensure all guppies were swimming in the same direction. Building forts and foraging by the river were replaced by the three ‘R’s: Reading, writing and arithmetic. Make that four: reclining.
From cradle to five we toddled, climbed and squatted. In Kindergarten we were assigned tiny chairs — and have we’ve been sitting ever since! More on that in a bit.
Less formal social guidelines were imposed outside of the classroom. The genetically gifted took up residence in the playground and assigned rank. In the scheme of things, most of us were bit players. (If you were the last person standing in a team-pick, you know what I mean.) Add in a dash of Lord of the Flies and a pinch of Hunger Games and you’ve got the makings of flashbacks and night sweats to last a lifetime.
If the previous paragraph seemed strangely out of place, you were probably picking teams.
In my time, the gym teacher brought out the Board of Education (BoA) for indictable offences such as ‘last person to the red line’. The BoA was a wide bat that settled nicely onto your butt after a big windup. Seemed reasonable.
(Note to Millennials: The bat has since been replaced with a comforter and a soy latte.)
Education taught us order and compliance — excellent preparation for the demands of a 30-year corporate future.
The ambulance seemed to frequent our school a lot — peel the guy off the floor after unsuccessfully hanging upside down from the top rung of the folding climbing wall; retrieve the guy hung up on the chain link fence; resuscitate the guy who completely cleared the box horse ... and crash mat.
All true. It was a cruel and dangerous world.
When not scaling 20-foot ropes or evading dodgeball missiles, we spent gym time picking up garbage in the playground. Everyone had to collect at least five pieces in a prescribed time frame and present their cache to the teacher. Again, incubating future leaders through SMART goal achievement.
These formative experiences helped shape us into the productive citizens we are today — sedentary, overweight and physiologically 10 to 20 years older than our chronological age.
Of course, you can’t lay all the blame at the feet of past educators. They tried their best. Chicken nuggets and a few revolutionary time-saving conveniences helped along the way.
For whatever reason, the sands of time shaped you into the fine specimen you are today — slumped and out of shape. Your contemporary office chair is designed to optimize ergonomic efficiency but one thing is for certain: its been decades since kindergarten and you’re still sitting in an assigned chair.
Sitting is your constant companion, your default. Sit in the car, sit at work, sit at the dinner table, sit on the couch. Exhausting! Now go lay in your bed for eight hours and repeat. Come to think of it, when was the last time you stood upright? That’s right, you had to walk to the fridge.
Look, you’re sitting right now!
The solution? Well, do the math. Move around. Go for a walk. Maybe go for a walk. Here’s an idea, why not go for a walk. No equipment required.
Should I join a gym? Go for a walk.
Should I buy a treadmill? Sure, it a great clothesline. Go for a walk.
Kettlebells or dumbbells? Do I need to say it? No? Good!
Go for a walk.
Paul Robinson has enjoyed 35 years in the fitness industry as an executive, personal trainer and speaker. You can reach him at paul@krpersonaltraining.com
Growing up on a farm solved this one. After school chores were quite the workout.
