Dodgeball

Dodge ball... a tough time in the gym, in its day. Good exercise, but walking's a whole lot easier, writes fitness instructor Paul Robinson.

 Jwoodlee3 Wiki Commons

Think back to those all-important formative years where spontaneous bouts of physical activity defined your day. Running, biking and swimming with no rhyme or reason.

In grade school, guidelines were established to ensure all guppies were swimming in the same direction. Building forts and foraging by the river were replaced by the three ‘R’s: Reading, writing and arithmetic. Make that four: reclining.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

PersonOne
PersonOne

Growing up on a farm solved this one. After school chores were quite the workout.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.