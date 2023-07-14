Tesla factory

Tesla's production line... offshoring is not the answer to everything.

 Photo by Jurvetson (flickr)

The pursuit of greater trade liberalization and economic integration through free trade has long been the orthodox position of Canada’s conservative parties.

Recall that the original Canada-US Free Trade Agreement was negotiated by the Progressive Conservative government of Prime Minister Brian Mulroney after the famous free trade election of 1988.

Left Coast
Free Trade is not FREE . . . look at the Damage done to Cdn & US Industry by relying on The Chinese Communists for almost everything . . . from Medication to Steel & Aluminum.

Trump was on the correct path . . . he was bringing Manufacturing back to the USA & putting Tariffs on some of the Chinese Imports. Why? Because China devalued their currency and manipulated the market place. Trade imbalances became insanely out of whack.

Some believe that the Chinese Tariffs may have caused the release of the Wuhan Virus . . . I suspect quit plausable in a world where the Investment Community no longer has any Loyalty to their Govts or their way of life.

Fair Trade has to be the mantra going forward . . . you cannot have massive imbalances and expect the program to continue forever . . . it just does not work.

In Canada . . . we can't even get Interprovincial Trade fixed . . . there are more regulations between Provinces than say between Canada & the USA.

How can you have a Soverign Nation when you have to purchase essentials from Despotic States like the CCP or Middle Eastern Oil Despots?

Globalism was always a front for the Useless Despotic UN & now WEF whose goals are anything by Democratic. H*ll the UN is made up of 193 countries, most run by Despots & Diktators. WEF is nothing more than the 5th Reich . . . just ask Klause!

Nothing demonstrates Trade Inequities than the EV nonsense . . . over 90% of the essentials are controlled by the CCP . . .

