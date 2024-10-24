RUBENSTEIN: Australia's best-known 'pretendian' lashes out at King Charles

Hymie Rubenstein, editor of REAL Indigenous Report, is a retired professor of anthropology, University of ManitobaCanada and Australia share much in common: an immense, diverse, and underpopulated land base; an overarching British heritage anchored in a long colonial past; an almost identical democratic parliamentary system of government; King Charles III as their constitutional monarch; and a fractious relationship with its largely downtrodden indigenous inhabitants.Respect for the Crown helps explain why senior members of Australia’s opposition Liberal party are considering a censure motion against independent senator Lidia Thorpe after the renegade indigenous politician screamed at King Charles following his address at a parliamentary reception on Monday, October 21.The visit to Parliament House by the king, a crucial part of his royal tour of Australia, was overshadowed when Thorpe strode through the Great Hall following the King’s speech.“You are not our king. You are not sovereign. You committed genocide against our people. Give us our land back; fuck the colony. Give us what you stole from us — our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people. You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want treaty,” Thorpe shouted, highlighting the absence of treaty-making following the colonization of the Australian continent.Several Liberals in a government controlled by the Labour Party confirmed that they are considering a censure motion against Thorpe when parliament next sits in November.Liberal Senator Linda Reynolds — standing next to Thorpe in the Great Hall — said she was appalled by the independent’s disruption.“Being an elected representative comes with a great responsibility to maintain the dignity and respect of the parliament,” she said. “I would support a censure motion in the Senate.”The Australian Monarchist League wants Thorpe’s conduct to have even more significant consequences, with league chairman Philip Benwell saying the senator should surrender her senate seat with immediate effect.“Her childish demonstration has done nothing to diminish the gratitude and pride that millions of Australians have for our country, its history, its peoples and its sound system of governance. In fact, it has likely only strengthened these feelings,” he said.Former prime minister Tony Abbott, one of the guests at the reception, expressed his dismay at the protest.“It’s unfortunate political exhibitionism, that’s all I’d say,” he said.The country’s Labour Party prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said her actions were “disrespectful” and “not the standard of behaviour Australians rightly expect of parliamentarians.”In the past, he has implied that she needs help for mental health issues.Thorpe stormed towards the stage moments after the King’s speech praising the wisdom of indigenous Australians while paying his respects to “the traditional owners of the lands on which we meet — the Ngunnawal people and all First Nations peoples who have loved and cared for this continent for 65,000 years.”She was quickly escorted out of the gathering by security personnel.Parroting her Canadian indigenous counterparts, Thorpe afterwards argued, “The truth is, this colony is built on stolen land, stolen wealth and stolen lives.” Thorpe also claimed the Crown had “committed heinous crimes against the First Peoples of this country.”“These crimes include war crimes, crimes against humanity and failure to prevent genocide. There has been no justice for these crimes. The Crown must be held accountable,” once more mimicking radical Canadian indigenous rhetoric.Former Labour senator, Olympian and republican Nova Peris, a descendant of the Gija aboriginal people, took to social media to slam Thorpe’s behaviour and said it did not reflect all of aboriginal Australia.“As the first Aboriginal woman in parliament, I’m deeply disappointed by her actions, which were disrespectful to both our nation and the royal family,” Peris posted to Instagram.“I’d like to extend my sincere apologies to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on behalf of all Australians who value mutual respect and dignity. When King Charles visited Yolngu Country in 2018, he was welcomed with warmth and respect by traditional owners. That’s the engagement we need — where respect is given and earned equally.”Thorpe declined to comment on the prospect of a censure motion. So, who is Lidia Thorpe?The 51-year-old politician has a long history of activism, protesting, and defending the rights of Australia’s indigenous people, as well as publicly criticizing the monarchy.Thorpe has received media attention throughout life for her support of the Blak [Black] Sovereign Movement and her criticism of the legitimacy of Australian political institutions, which she views as derived from colonialism. And she has repeatedly advanced the case for a treaty process between aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Australians and a “pay the rent” campaign for reparations for lost land.In 2017, she was elected to the Victorian state parliament as a member of the progressive Greens party, becoming the first indigenous woman to win an election in that chamber. Thorpe lost her Victorian seat at the 2018 election but was pre-selected in 2020 to become a Greens senator in the federal parliament.Thorpe gained media attention during her 2020 swearing-in ceremony. She added the words “the colonizing” in the required Oath of Allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II by saying, “I swear by Almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the colonizing Her Majesty Elizabeth the Second, Queen of Australia, Her heirs and successors according to law.” Fellow senators immediately criticized Thorpe. After an instruction by the Labour Senate president and interjections from others that the oath must be taken word-by-word, Thorpe recited the pledge again, this time omitting the two words.Thorpe quit the Greens in early 2023 after the party announced its support for the failed Indigenous Voice to Parliament national referendum, a reform Thorpe and some of her supporters did not back. They instead called for a treaty process with aboriginal people to be prioritised. She has sat as an independent senator ever since.Disrespecting Australia’s sovereign, King Charles, is only the latest and arguably highest-profile protest from this well-known parliamentarian and another demonstration of her indigenous activism.“I had no choice in being influenced by black activists and the black struggle of my people … I was born into it and I don’t know anything else,” she has said in the past, a clear misinterpretation of her lineage because Thorpe is more white than black.Her father and great-grandfather were of unmixed English and Irish descent, though she only acknowledges her indigenous Djab Wurrung, Gunnai and Gunditjmara pedigree. Her grandfather may also have been a white man. If true, fully assimilated Thorpe may be one-sixteenth aboriginal, just like her countless Canadian indigenous hyper-privileged counterparts.On April 16, 2023, footage emerged of Thorpe in a verbal altercation with men outside a Melbourne strip club. Thorpe was filmed telling several men they had a “small penis.” The manager of the club claimed she provoked the incident by approaching white patrons, telling them they had “stolen her land” and announced he was banning Thorpe from the club “for life.”Following that incident, Thorpe’s estranged white father said his proudly Indigenous daughter is “a very racist person” and that he’s “disappointed” by how his controversial daughter had abandoned her English and Irish roots.“The way I see it, the way she is and the way she’s changed over the years, she’s a very racist person against white people,” Illingworth said. “She doesn’t acknowledge any of her white side. Because after all, she does have English background as well as Irish, the convict side.”“She’s never, ever mentioned me in her speeches; never mentioned anything about a white father, which disappointed me a little bit.”He said her claims she’d always been oppressed were wrong.“She was really spoilt. She never went without anything growing up. She got everything she wanted, and she knows that.”He said she became politicized at 16 or 17, and “turned racist” as she transformed herself into a radical indigenous activist.Despite her checkered past and questionable indigenous pedigree, Thorpe’s protest may be a sign of things to come for the British monarchy. King Charles will soon attend a Commonwealth meeting in Samoa where one issue is whether he should apologize for slavery in British colonies. All three candidates to head the Commonwealth want reparations. Thorpe gave an Australian voice to this global argument about history.Buckingham Palace supports a review into the monarchy’s historical links to slavery in the 17th and 18th centuries, but an apology is an incendiary issue for British political leaders. The United Kingdom’s Labour Party prime minister, Keir Starmer, says there will be no apology and no reparations, a far cry from his Canadian counterparts, Stephen Harper and Justin Trudeau. Hymie Rubenstein, editor of REAL Indigenous Report, is a retired professor of anthropology, University of Manitoba. He is co-author of Positive Stories About Indian Residential Schools Must Also Be Heard for the Frontier Centre for Public Policy, where he is a senior fellow.