RUBENSTEIN: Campus falsehoods about Israel and the Palestinians

What is it that Canadian university students don't get? This picture illustrated a recent (September 4) article in The Medium, the newsletter of the University of Toronto Mississauga Students' Union, entitled 'Creating Safe Spaces for students on the UTMSU’S agenda.' One must hope that extends to Jewish students as well: As writer Hymie Rubenstein points out, this students' union, like others in Canada, 'stands in solidarity with all Palestinians' including presumably those guilty of the cruellest atrocities recorded in recent years. Samira Karimova The Medium

Western Standard Guest Columnist Loading content, please wait...