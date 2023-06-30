Leah Gazan

NDP MP Leah Gazan. If she has her way, it will become illegal to criticise or dispute the narrative that children were murdered at the Indian Residential Schools. Writer Hymie Rubenstein challenges her to show evidence.

 Courtesy of CBC

The indigenous genocide blood libel — that countless children were murdered at Indian Residential Schools (IRS) — did not begin with stories by aboriginal knowledge keepers, as most people assume.

Although many indigenous actors have been involved in this tangled web of deceit, what was originally a blood libel against Jewish people was re-jigged by a white man, a defrocked United Church of Canada minister. And its strongest promotion since then has been at the hands of an NDP member of the House of Commons who, although having one indigenous grandparent, is actually the daughter of a Jewish Holocaust survivor.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Boil it down and is there any difference with these Liberal clowns declaring the Pfizer jab to be: a) a vaccine (under the implied definition of "vaccine" that we all have been familiar with for decades); b) safe; and c) effective. When none of these are true. Must make it up out of the blue, and declare it to be true. And use the blunt powers of the state to bludgeon anyone who points out the obvious--that none of it is true.

Left Coast
Left Coast

The Tyee is a Marxist Rag in Vancouver . . .

Looks like the entire Native & Govt Narrative is created nonsense . . . of course it is working out well for them they have pocketed many Millions.

retiredpop
retiredpop

Thank you for this article. I will soon be a criminal in the eyes of Trudeau and his minions because I don't believe the narrative being pedalled about Indian residential schools. It has been over 2 years now since the first 'discovery' of something in Kamloops but not one attempt has been made to prove it. That is because the narrative would collapse and the multi-million dollar payouts would end.

Tommy Digger
Tommy Digger

Indians have killed more of their children through neglect than any religion ever did.

