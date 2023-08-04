Families of missing and murdered indigenous women led a July 30 rally issuing renewed demands for the federal and provincial governments to support searching Winnipeg-area landfills for human remains.
The crowd chanted “bring them home” and “search the landfill” at the entrance to the gated venue.
Indigenous leaders and relatives of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran requested new federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree arrange a meeting with them and provincial officials.
Lobbying for the search began after a Dec. 6, 2022 statement by Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth stating his forensic experts had made the “very difficult decision” not to search the Prairie Green garbage dump for the remains of two missing indigenous women, Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran.
The women were presumed to have been tragically murdered by a serial killer, Jeremy Skibicki, a 35-year-old white man also charged with killing two other aboriginal women.
The decision not to search the garbage dump was made because it wasn’t feasible to do so given the passage of time since the remains were placed there, the huge volume of material deposited after their placement and serious physical dangers associated with excavating the site.
But the danger of searching for and near impossibility of finding the remains of these tragically murdered women, seemingly more cherished in death than they were in life by all and sundry, did nothing to prevent this heartbreaking misfortune from going into overdrive.
Marc Miller, the former Minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, allocated $500,000 to the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) in Feb. 8, 2023, “to examine the feasibility of a search” for the two women’s bodies.
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, which spearheaded the federally funded feasibility report, announced its findings in May. The report warned that though there are risks due to exposure to toxic substances and that a search could take up to three years and cost $184 million with no guarantee of success, it was nevertheless feasible.
The Manitoba government has refused to support the search, while Ottawa has not yet made a decision on a request for funding.
A protest blockade at Winnipeg’s Brady Road landfill, where the body parts of Rebecca Contois were found last year and where the remains of other indigenous women are believed to be buried was removed on July 25.
This followed more than a week of protests, following a temporary injunction granted by a Court of King’s Bench judge after the city raised concerns about environmental and safety risks related to garbage collection.
As the blockade was being dismantled, protester Harrison Powder said the fight to have the Prairie Green and other landfills searched isn't over.
"You can bet that other activists, other warriors, will take action," Powder said. "There will be another blockade. We'll blockade railways, we'll blockade highways."
Based on past indigenous blockades across the country, this is no idle threat.
Protesters then moved their encampment next to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) at the Forks, a large downtown recreational and commercial site. The new camp, named Camp Marcedes, pays tribute to Marcedes Myran.
Rorie McLeod, a CMHR spokesperson, said the CMHR met with elders and family members of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls "to look at the best locations around the museum and how we could support them."
"That includes access to the museum during the hours we are open, portable toilets, garbage and recycling collection and security support," he said in an email.
"The fight is far from over, it just might look a little different from here on out," said supporter Diane Bousquet at the second camp on July 26.
"We're no longer the voice of one person, we're no longer the voice of one movement, we're the voice of nations now, so we have to do this gracefully,' said Bousquet, adding doing this gracefully includes “shutting down larger roadways to bring more awareness to their cause.”
There is no reason to believe this will not soon happen.
Consumed by a desire to ensure a proper funeral for their mothers and led by the mantra “we are not garbage,” it is not hard to be sympathetic to the pleas of these women and their supporters.
But, their cries of racism need to be rejected.
This specious charge is based on the accusation that not searching “sends a dark message that indigenous women and girls are disposable” rooted in “the empowerment of racist ideology and behaviour.”
It has no credibility because there are also thousands of missing white Canadians buried across the land whose remains are unknown or forgotten, on the one hand, and successfully searching intensely used landfills for dead bodies is very low especially after two months have passed, on the other.
Another part of the story ignored by one and all is that such a search for human remains should be both headed and conducted by impartial, highly trained forensic police officers. But that’s not happening in this case.
Instead, the most important features of the investigation are now controlled by a collection of self-serving individuals with no background in forensic science following the decision by two separate and independent law enforcement bodies — the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) and the RCMP — that such a search was not feasible.
This occurred because of the intense lobbying by the families of the two women actively supported by many indigenous leaders, organizations, activists and the mainstream media.
In short, what should be a police investigation has been transformed into an indigenous-led political movement.
Along with the potential dangers to workers conducting the search — the most often repeated provincial government concern — and the lack of certainty any remains would be found, this led Premier Heather Stefanson to announce on July 5 her government would not fund or otherwise support a search of the landfill because the province “cannot knowingly risk Manitoba workers’ health and safety for a search without a guarantee.“
On July 12, Miller called the Manitoba government’s decision “heartless” and callous and that it had damaged, if not destroyed, the federal government’s ability to help with the search.
Miller’s position lacks credibility given the federal government would only serve as paymaster for a search that would be micromanaged by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, just as the search for thousands of reputedly missing Indian Residential School students believed to be buried in unmarked graves across the country has been controlled by local indigenous bands.
Waste Connections of Canada, owner of the Prairie Trail facility, has fully cooperated with provincial authorities by, among other things, immediately closing off the section of the landfill where the women’s remains are believed to be buried.
As for the province of Manitoba, Stefanson has declared the province would not prevent the federal government from ordering a search as long as worker safety was assured.
As for the provincial government’s concern with worker safety such as exposure to asbestos and toxic chemicals, it may be somewhat exaggerated but undeniable.
On July 21, Stefanson told Global News Winnipeg that the “difficult” choice not to participate in the search was made out of potential safety concerns for the workers who would be searching the Prairie Green landfill.
But in a statement the day before, the union representing landfill workers said there’s no reason the search can’t be done if proper precautions are taken.
Clearly, Stefanson continues to highlight the human risks at least partly because this serves to counter the “heartless” accusation.
As for federal officials, they have undoubtedly dissected the landfill feasibility study in the same way as their provincial counterparts and now seem desperately looking for an exit strategy out of a hopeless search based on a feasibility study that doesn’t pass the smell test, hence the shift of all blame for not searching to the province, a far more deceitful effort than Stefanson’s preoccupation with safety issues.
Both the feds and the indigenous activists should also be advised that the Holocaust, the genocide of genocides that saw the slaughter of some six million Jews by the Nazis before and during the Second World War, resulted in the recovery of the names of several million victims, few or none associated with a specific skeleton or other remains. Since 1954, Israel's Holocaust memorial, Yad Vashem ("A Memorial and a Name"), has been working to recover the names of all the victims, and to date has managed to identify some 4.7 million.
"Every name is very important to us," says Dr Alexander Avram, director of Yad Vashem's Hall of Names and the Central Database of Shoah [Holocaust] Victims' Names.
"Every new name we can add to our database is a victory against the Nazis, against the intent of the Nazis to wipe out the Jewish people. Every new name is a small victory against oblivion."
Still, 69 years later, more than a million unidentified victims disappearing without a trace. No one has ever called this absence of evidence or linkage to individual remains “heartless.”
At the end of the day, what is left is a search rooted in bias and indigenous racial privilege, resulting in contrived feasibility, aversion to accountability and rejection of transparency.
Add to this mix nasty political considerations, the sidelining of potential excavation risks, a drawn-out search possibly compromising the conviction of Skibicki, and the absence of human remains that could be conclusively linked to each of the women as the only likely outcome, says this is a search without a cause except one: the search itself.
This helps explain why Jacqueline Romanow, a Métis associate professor in the University of Winnipeg’s indigenous studies department, just said, “This [search] is the issue of our times right now.”
That the search itself rather than the desire to find the remains of these women is now the focus also saw more than two dozen indigenous motorcyclists roar down the highway from Saskatchewan to Manitoba on the morning of July 26 to lend their voices to the growing call from across the country to search the landfill.
Many more local and national protestors are bound to join them in what is destined to be a long and possibly violent summer of protest in Winnipeg.
Predicting the future is surely a fool’s errand, but it would not be surprising were the protestors to commandeer the human rights museum “to bring more awareness to their cause,” namely their inherent indigenous right to ensure a search for these two women takes place reinforced by a proposal from the Office of the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights.
Hymie Rubenstein is a retired professor of anthropology, The University of Manitoba, and editor of The REAL Indigenous Issues Newsletter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.