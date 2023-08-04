Landfill blockade

The main entrance to Brady Road landfill was blocked for over a week in response to the provincial government's decision not to fund a search of the Prairie Green landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two First Nations women who police allege were killed by the same man. 

Families of missing and murdered indigenous women led a July 30 rally issuing renewed demands for the federal and provincial governments to support searching Winnipeg-area landfills for human remains.

The crowd chanted “bring them home” and “search the landfill” at the entrance to the gated venue.

Morgan Beatrice Harris, Marcedes Myran and Rebecca Contois. Winnipeg police say they have charged Jeremy Skibicki with first-degree murder in the deaths of all three women, as well as a fourth, who hasn't been identified but is being called Buffalo Woman.
Prairie Green landfill, near Winnipeg. Relatives of missing indigenous women are asking that it be excavated to recover remains believed to be covered there. 

