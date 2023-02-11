Tom Brodbeck, a Winnipeg Free Press (WFP) columnist, is an exemplar of the proverb “He who pays the piper, names the tune.”
The “he” used to be the Winnipeg Sun where Brodbeck was a right-leaning columnist for many years even arguing in a column titled “Violence against women shouldn't be distinguished by race,” that “At some point we have to realize we're all Canadians, we all have the same rights and protection under the law, and that the colour of our skin doesn't matter.”
The column strongly argued as far as murdered indigenous women are concerned, it is wrong to keep “distinguishing between racial backgrounds when it comes to addressing violence against women.” This was equivalent to arguing it's wrong to distinguish between indigenous and non-indigenous children when it comes to residential school attendance.
But that was then. In 2019, Brodbeck joined the WFP and instantly went hard left and wildly “woke” to accommodate his new employer’s ethos.
His reincarnation is partly reflected in his WFP biography which claims Brodbeck is preoccupied with “getting the story behind the story and trying to make sense of it for readers,” a mission subverted by his Jan. 1, 2023 column “Two out of three at health-care table not good enough.”
The “two out of three” are the federal and provincial/territorial governments and the “health-care table” is the upcoming medical-care talks between Canada’s premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The meeting, held February 7, is part of Ottawa’s plan to finalize a deal on health-care funding with the provinces and territories.
On January 31, the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO), representing 34 Anishinaabe and Dakota Nations of some 83,000 people in southern Manitoba, held a media conference revealing it has been lobbying the federal government to include their presence in these talks.
So far, the SCO has received no formal reply.
According to Brodbeck, "finding solutions to those [indigenous health-care] challenges has to start with Indigenous (sic) communities having greater control over their own health-care structures. That’s why it’s important for them to be treated as equal partners in health care — including having a seat at the table when first ministers discuss funding and other aspects of health-care delivery."
“Equal partners” suggests that 640 different indigenous bands, many with only a handful of residents, represent a third order of government in Canada equal, if not superior, in rights and privileges to the provincial governments and territories.
Still, Brodbeck’s “story behind the story” is his assertion “First Nations didn’t relinquish their right to govern themselves when they signed treaties with the Crown a century-and-a-half ago. They agreed to live together in peaceful co-existence with newcomers and to share the land and resources equitably. Having control over their own affairs is, and always has been, part of the deal.”
Brodbeck’s interpretation of the place of indigenous people in Canadian society has no historical or legal basis, at least if the treaties they voluntarily signed still have validity, including the five numbered treaties with the aboriginal people of Manitoba between 1871 and 1875, each identical in intention and very similar in content.
Treaty 1, which includes the city of Winnipeg and the other four treaties, refer to the indigenous groups governed by its provisions as Queen Victoria’s “Indian subjects.” This appellation is hardly a starting point for a contemporary Brodbeck-style claim “First Nations didn’t relinquish their right to govern themselves.”
Treaty 1 states: "The Chippewa and Swampy Cree Tribes of Indians and all other the Indians inhabiting the district hereinafter described and defined do hereby cede, release, surrender and yield up to Her Majesty the Queen and successors forever all the lands included within the following limits [as detailed in the treaty] …. To have and to hold the same to Her said Majesty the Queen and Her successors for ever; and Her Majesty the Queen hereby agrees and undertakes to lay aside and reserve for the sole and exclusive use of the Indians the following tracts of land, that is to say [as detailed in the treaty] … it being understood, however, that if, at the date of the execution of this treaty, there are any settlers within the bounds of any lands reserved by any band, Her Majesty reserves the right to deal with such settlers as She shall deem just, so as not to diminish the extent of land allotted to the Indians.
There are no grounds in these promises for asserting “having control of their own affairs.”
Moreover, in pre-contact times, indigenous people neither claimed nor observed exclusive ownership of territories and their resources, a practice that would have been maladaptive given the precarious hunting and gathering lifeways of Manitoba’s first settlers.
To ensure their survival, small groups of people whose composition fluctuated as different families united and divided with the seasons of the year, freely roamed over thousands of acres in search for food.
It's more than ironic given today’s fallacious interpretations of traditional indigenous relationships to land, that the treaties gave the aboriginal signatories their very first exclusive occupation and use of well-defined and bounded territories.
Treaties 2-5 included the additional clause:
"And the undersigned chiefs, on their own behalf and on behalf of all other Indians inhabiting the tract within ceded, do hereby solemnly promise and engage to strictly observe this treaty, and also to conduct and behave themselves as good and loyal subjects of Her Majesty the Queen. They promise and engage that they will in all respects obey and abide by the law; that they will maintain peace and good order between each other, and also between themselves and other tribes of Indians, and between themselves and others of Her Majesty's subjects, whether Indians or whites, now inhabiting or hereafter to inhabit any part of the said ceded tract, and that they will not molest the person or property of any inhabitants of such ceded tract, or the property of Her Majesty the Queen, or interfere with or trouble any person passing or travelling through the said tract, or any part thereof, and that they will aid and assist the officers of Her Majesty in bringing to justice and punishment any Indian offending against the stipulations of this treaty, or infringing the laws in force in the country so ceded.
“Having control over their own affairs is, and always has been, part of the deal,” as Brodbeck claims, is utter nonsense, as these treaty words clearly show.
The plain and obvious meaning of these treaties constitutes a denial of indigenous sovereignty: no real sovereign nation would ever have agreed “to conduct and behave themselves as good and loyal subjects of Her Majesty the Queen.”
If these treaties — none of which contain a promise “to share the land and resources equitably”— don’t represent a surrender of sovereignty, the term itself has no meaning.
Brodbeck also needs to learn about the Supreme Court of Canada’s statement in the Badger case: “A treaty represents an exchange of solemn promises between the Crown and various Indian nations. It is an agreement whose nature is sacred.”
None of these historical facts and legal declarations have prevented the descendants of those who agreed to abide by all these treaty conditions, together with their newly woke non-indigenous sycophants like Tom Brodbeck, from repeatedly claiming they are sovereign peoples. This assertion not only denies they're good and loyal subjects of His Majesty, King Charles III, but represents a serious breach of the most basic and sacred treaty promise they signed off on.
Still, it's a declaration no one in authority is willing to publicly challenge.
Hymie Rubenstein is a retired professor of anthropology, the University of Manitoba, and editor of The REAL Indigenous Issues Newsletter
