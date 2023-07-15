In an announcement that rocked the city on December 1, 2022, the Winnipeg Police Service revealed Jeremy Skibicki, a 35-year-old, unemployed, white man, had been charged with first-degree murder of four indigenous women.
They were identified as 39-year-old Morgan Harris, 26-year Marcedes Myran, 24-year old Rebecca Contois and a fourth, unidentified woman, but given the name Buffalo Woman by indigenous elders presumed to be in her twenties.
In a follow-up news conference, Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth said, although it was believed the remains of Harris and Myran were at the Prairie Green Landfill north of the city, the police had made the "very difficult decision" not to search that garbage dump after determining it wasn’t feasible.
This was because of the passage of time and the large volume of material deposited there, along with physical dangers associated with an excavation of that particular site.
Police were not aware the remains were dumped at Prairie Green until 34 days after it's believed that occurred.
At the December briefing, Insp. Cam MacKid, said he and his forensics, intelligence and technology department determined that, by that point, about 10,000 truckloads of debris were dumped on the same spot after the load the police were interested in had been deposited.
MacKid also asserted the garbage truck they believe was carrying the remains wasn't equipped with GPS, which would have helped investigators pinpoint the precise area of the landfill to search. The garbage was later compacted with 9,000 tonnes of wet, heavy construction clay.
An additional study supports these assertions.
It has only recently been revealed the RCMP concluded in December 2022 they were not able to deal with the complexities of searching the landfill for the remains of the slain indigenous women.
Brenda Lucki, the RCMP’s commissioner at the time, was involved in discussions about searching the landfill late last year.
In documents obtained by The Canadian Press through a request under the Access to Information Act, Lucki warned federal officials the site contained asbestos and toxic gases, including ammonia.
"As you see, this is a complex matter that police are not equipped to deal with," she wrote in a December, 2022 email to the deputy ministers of Public Safety Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs.
Two days later, she followed up with another document listing the different ways the RCMP might be able to help Winnipeg police, including giving advice based on the expertise gleaned from past searches, such as the famous one conducted in the case of Robert Pickton.
The search of Pickton's pig farm in Port Coquitlam, BC, for the remains of streetwalkers who were disappearing from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, made it the largest crime scene in Canada.
Lucki said in the document that "chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive and health and safety concerns" will be much greater at the Prairie Green Landfill than during the search of Pickton's farm.
But the near impossibility of finding the remains of these women did nothing to prevent this tragedy from descending into farcical political posturing.
Seven days after the December police conference, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) and other indigenous organizations sent a joint letter to the federal government requesting funding for a feasibility study.
On February 8, 2023, Marc Miller, the minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, allocated $500,000 to “help the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs work with experts, police and other levels of government to examine the feasibility of a search.”
No funds were requested from either the City of Winnipeg or the Province of Manitoba.
The AMC quickly appointed the Landfill Search Feasibility Study Committee (LSFSC) to carry out the feasibility study.
As might be expected from the funding request, its nine-member LSFSC, a body, with unfettered authority to recommend a search, was composed solely of indigenous politicians, representatives for the two affected families, indigenous activists and elders.
None of the members had expertise doing such excavations, which is troubling.
In the interests of scientific objectivity, accountability, and transparency, the still officially secret feasibility study should have been headed by disinterested and skilled researchers.
And its results should have been presented to the public as soon as it was released, albeit subject to redactions to protect confidential information.
Though the identity of the members of the Oversight Committee are now known, this only confirms it was made up of people with preconceived notions about the search, a questionable state of affairs which could very well endanger the murder charges against Skibicki.
Banning the police and other experienced fact-finding institutions from taking the lead in the feasibility study was highly problematic.
The universal principles of natural justice and their application in Canada suggest that victims or their families must never be allowed to control any criminal investigation, regardless of how much sympathy they may engender.
This is likely why Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson expressed concern in a July 6 statement that a search for the women’s remains could jeopardize the court case against Skibicki.
Conversely, Skibicki and his lawyer, Leonard Tailleur, are certainly praying that the likely-fruitless hunt for these two women goes forward as its angry and frustrated supporters are demanding.
Yes, the Technical Subcommittee of the LSFSC contained two forensic experts, but less than two pages of the report reviewed previous forensic searches of landfills.
The important 2019 Paulsen and Moran study was given short shrift and saw its warning.
“A search should not be initiated if more than 60 days had passed between the body entering the landfill and the search being initiated" arbitrarily rewritten as “Paulsen and Moran (2019) caution initiating a search when more than 60 days has passed between the body entering the landfill and the search being initiated.”
If “caution” is necessary for a post-60-day search, what should a 10-fold post-600-day search be called, the time that would elapse if a Prairie Green search were initiated in mid-August of this year?
The still confidential study presented to the various relevant parties in early May reported the effort to find human remains would take up to three years and cost up to $184 million. It also asserted there was no guarantee of finding the women’s remains.
Stefanson’s government was privy to the contents of the study and surely had it scrutinized by specialists experienced doing such excavations.
This explains her July 6 declaration following a meeting with relatives of the slain women that her Progressive Conservative government could not support searching the landfill because of the safety risks it posed.
She told reporters that cost was not the issue and the province would not stand in the way if the federal government decided to order a search but that the effort would need to protect worker safety.
On July 12, Marc Miller, speaking in Halifax at the Assembly of First Nations’ (AFN) annual general assembly, called the Manitoba government's decision “heartless” and callous and that it had damaged, if not destroyed, the federal government's ability to help with the search.
“The reaction that we've seen from our partner in Manitoba is one that makes any decision this summer logistically impossible," Miller continued.
"The federal government's willing to help. We're willing to play a role, a very important role in this. But … the government can't nationalize a garbage dump or the waste-disposal system for the City of Winnipeg."
The next day, Miller went further by declaring the federal government cannot step in unless the province gives jurisdictional permission to do so.
None of these rhetorically inflammatory statements has any credibility, more proof that this tragedy has descended to the farcical level of falsehoods and name calling.
There are no legal roadblocks preventing the Canadian government from immediately funding a search that would be controlled in full by the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs on a privately held landfill whose owners long stopped dumping operations and otherwise cooperated with all official requests regarding the four-acre area where remains of the two women are thought to be buried.
This elementary fact negating any “logistical impossibility” may be why Stefanson was immediately able to fire back defending her decision not to search the landfill.
"Comments made in Halifax yesterday [July 12] and today [July 13] … on the Prairie Green Landfill situation are more than unfortunate. When judgment and sensitivity are required, he has chosen to inflame and distort," Stefanson said in a news release.
"What should not happen — must not happen — is the continuing politicization of this awful tragedy. This irresponsible approach can only compound the suffering of the families, inflame wider community issues and threaten matters already before the courts [namely the murder charge against Skibicki]."
She also repeated that she had met with the families of victims and extended her deepest condolences.
For the first time, she added the key issue of feasibility.
“As the premier of Manitoba, however, I also have other responsibilities. These have required that government address difficult considerations on the viability of a search of the Prairie Green Landfill."
"Based on an objective review of these issues, we have made the difficult decision that such a search is not viable. There can plainly be no guarantees on the outcome of an exceedingly challenging and complex search, and the immediate and longer-term human safety and workplace risks involved cannot be ignored,” she wrote in a statement.
The premier’s office also reiterated the province would not stop a search if the federal government supports one and can provide sufficient safeguards around the risks.
All interested aboriginal parties and their supporters are still up in arms about a tragic issue that always should have stuck to factually objective evidence, more proof that raw emotion and anger seem always to trump the search for truth in this hyper-woke era of Canadian history especially when it involves indigenous issues.
Hymie Rubenstein is editor of The REAL Indigenous Issues Newsletter and a retired professor of anthropology, University of Manitoba.
AMC should raise their own funds and recruit its own unemployed treaty members to go in there and search. They are, after all, sovereign governments, n'est-ce pas?
The Indigenous have lost a lot of credibility with me. They have yet to initiate searches for alleged children's graves. They received millions of dollars for that issue. Kudos to Premier Stephenson; she made the right call.
