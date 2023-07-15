Prairie Green landfill Winnipeg

Prairie Green landfill, near Winnipeg. Relatives of missing indigenous women are asking that it be excavated to recover remains believed to be covered there. 

 Courtesy CBC

In an announcement that rocked the city on December 1, 2022, the Winnipeg Police Service revealed Jeremy Skibicki, a 35-year-old, unemployed, white man, had been charged with first-degree murder of four indigenous women.

They were identified as 39-year-old Morgan Harris, 26-year Marcedes Myran, 24-year old Rebecca Contois and a fourth, unidentified woman, but given the name Buffalo Woman by indigenous elders presumed to be in her twenties.

Barnardo
Barnardo

AMC should raise their own funds and recruit its own unemployed treaty members to go in there and search. They are, after all, sovereign governments, n'est-ce pas?

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

The Indigenous have lost a lot of credibility with me. They have yet to initiate searches for alleged children's graves. They received millions of dollars for that issue. Kudos to Premier Stephenson; she made the right call.

