Linda Mary Beardy

Linda Mary Beardy, 33, was found dead at Winnipeg's Brady Road landfill on Monday, April 3rd. (Photo courtesy of Melissa Roulette.)

On Tuesday, 4th April, the Winnipeg Police Service's homicide unit said it started an investigation after staff at the Brady Road landfill in south Winnipeg found the body of 33-year-old Linda Mary Beardy the previous day. Beardy was an indigenous woman from Lake St. Martin Indian Reserve living in Winnipeg.

Her cause of death on April 3 was not immediately known. This did not prevent a leader of an indigenous advocacy group from immediately calling for the permanent closure of a landfill where the remains of two other indigenous women were found in the past.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.