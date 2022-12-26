Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a Christmas Day message, declaring he’s ready to enter talks to find a resolution to end the bloodshed and destruction ravaging Ukraine.

Does this mean a truce on the horizon? Likely not. Putin also said Kyiv and its western backers refuse to hold discussions leading to peace.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The NeoCon globalist terrorists in the US are actually TRYING to instigate a nuclear war with Russia

That’s how evil and insane they are

Left Coast
Left Coast

Putin & Zalinsky were talking back in March . . . until the usurper in the Oval Office the seriously Senile Joe Biden put a stop to it . . . Joe is not running things, but likely the creator of the Ukraine mess a decade ago . . . Barry Obama.

Not a huge fan of Putin, but Zalinsky has a similar record, Jailed Opposition party members, critical Media shut down and recently attacking the Ukrainian Orthodox Church arresting Priests. Zalinsky is now a very wealthy man, well over 100 Million and likely growing.

The Obama Administration was running a Billion $$$ Money Laundering Operation through Ukraine with ole corrupt VP Joe Biden in charge. Joe's son Hunter was making Millions from Burisma Gas in Ukraine while Joe was having the Ukrainian Prosecutor fired for looking into the corrupt Gas Company.

The CIA had 46 Bio Labs in Ukraine . . . even the NY Times a decade ago called Ukraine the most Corrupt Country in Europe.

Imagine for a moment if Russia had Bio Labs along the Rio Grande River . . . how excited would the US Media, Govt & the corrupt CIA get do you think?

Zalinsky is getting Billions from the US Demokkkrats & the Never Trump Wing of the Repubs . . . all stoking the flames for the Military Industrial Complex where they get much of their funding.

Only ONE President of the last 4 did NOT have a Russian invasion . . . same One that tuned down the North Korea threat & was dealing with China for the first time in 30 years. Then the "Plandemic" Virus was Released on the World . . . .

Remember folks . . . The tyrant comedian Zalinsky is willing to fight with Your Tax Dollars down to the Last Ukrainian . . . before he retires to Switzerland with his Millions.

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

Putin has been trapped by the beaks in this debacle. He wants to end it, for everyone's own good. The beaks want to further destroy and remap the world - hence their continuous provocations of Russia!

John1963
John1963

I am confused Marianna. Who deserves no trust, Linda Slabodian?

I base my trust on who tells me the truth. I identify people who tell the truth by what they say over time, and how accurate the information they provide is. I have found Linda's articles to be quite accurate. On the other hand, I have found the MSM to be very unreliable for many years. For instance, I used to listen to CBC all the time, but then I noticed that they would contradict themselves sometimes in the same news cast. The MSM also spends endless effort on distracting me, and not telling me anything of use. An example from many years ago, was the hours they spent telling me about "Janet Jackson's Wardrobe Malfunction" instead of giving me real information.

Marianna
Marianna

Cet individu ne mérite aucune confiance. Ignorez ces propos.

