Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a Christmas Day message, declaring he’s ready to enter talks to find a resolution to end the bloodshed and destruction ravaging Ukraine.
Does this mean a truce on the horizon? Likely not. Putin also said Kyiv and its western backers refuse to hold discussions leading to peace.
“We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them. We are not the ones refusing to negotiate. They are,” said Putin during an interview that aired on Rossiya 1 state television on Sunday.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has adamantly ruled out peace talks with Putin, who invaded Ukraine on February 24.
“Our soldiers do not stop. It’s only a matter of time before we expel the occupier,” said Zelensky back in October.
Knowing Zelensky announced this stand to the world, is this olive branch simply a Putin ploy to portray him as the undiplomatic warmonger?
Why not call Putin on his bluff — if that’s what it is. Agree to enter negotiations. Two things could happen. He’d be proven a liar. Or talks might lead to a ceasefire.
But the war will rage on.
Despite hundreds of billions of foreign dollars pouring in to fund Ukraine’s war effort — wads of it likely disappearing into a black hole of corruption corrupt — Russian forces have not been expelled.
Infrastructure continues to be reduced to rubble and power plants have been taken out by drones and missiles, leaving terrified, war-weary Ukrainians facing freezing in the dark.
Of course, the body count also continues to pile up. Putin’s invasion has led to more that 40,000 civilian deaths and an exodus of refugees. About 100,000 soldiers on each side of this Russo-Ukraine conflict have been sent to slaughter — many of them unskilled combat conscripts. More are certainly destined to die.
Putin, ruthless former KGB operative, responsible for the deaths of many political opponents. He has also sent countless souls to gulags, which for many is essentially a death sentence.
In his Christmas Day message, Putin said the people back him in a united will to defend Russia.
“As for the main part, the 99.9% of our citizens, our people who are ready to give everything for the interests of the Motherland, there is nothing unusual for me here,” he said.
Tell that to the thousands of Russians, hundreds of them detained, for protesting the war and his decision to draft 300,000 forces to bolster his military effort.
Putin escalated an ongoing conflict that erupted in 2014 in the Donbas region between Ukrainian forces and Russian separatists backed by Kremlin troops. Russia invaded and annexed Crimea that year.
CIA Director William Burns recently said Russia isn't serious about conducting negotiations to end the war.
Even if Putin is sincere, it’s futile. No one will push Zelensky to enter peace talks, and there's no motivation for him to do so.
Zelensky showed up in the US Congress last Wednesday in a jogging outfit to demand more money. But he lectured US lawmakers on how this isn’t charity.
“It's an investment in the global security and democracy that we handled in the most responsible way,” he said to thunderous applause and a standing ovation.
A man like Zelensky preaching democracy’s virtues is shameful. Zelensky banned the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and arrested clergy. This came after he arrested politicians and banned all opposition political parties.
Yet Congress clapped like seals when he talked democracy.
The US had already announced it would deliver more arms to Ukraine including Patriot surface-to-air missiles, and that Congress would vote on a spending package that includes another $45 billion in emergency assistance. That brings the tally to about $105 billion from the US alone.
The Kremlin warned that very day that increasing the supply of US arms to Ukraine would aggravate the war.
Then Putin said he’ll negotiate. Putin must earn credibility. But he’s not the only one.
There are many warmongers with too much to lose if the war ends. War makes people rich — including the military industrial complex, obscenely well-paid foreign mercenaries that flocked to Ukraine, and politicians.
Many operators lamenting the carnage in Ukraine don’t care how many bodies they step over to achieve their goal, which isn’t peace first.
They want to oust Putin.
Much attention has been paid to Putin’s warnings about the threat of nuclear war. Whether it’s real or meant as a deterrent is too big a risk to speculate on.
But there’s another sinister danger that should have the globe, recovering from the massive death and economic collapse COVID-19 reaped, on edge.
There is evidence to suggest the pandemic resulted from a leak in China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Bioweapons research labs, funded by the US government, sprinkle Ukraine.
“The Pentagon is actively working to transfer its unfinished research projects to the countries in Central Asia and Eastern Europe,” Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s Nuclear Biological and Chemical Defense Troops, said Saturday.
Kremlin propaganda? What if it isn’t?
US Bioweapons expert Dr. Francis Boyle has long warned that the Pentagon has had comprehensive policy to surround Russia with biological warfare labs.
Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton produced documents November 23 confirming, among other things, one $11 million contract alone was awarded in 2019 to a biolab in Ukraine.
“A lot of these biolabs look at agricultural threats to animal populations. But some of it is weaponizing those biological threats to animal populations.”
“Do you trust our government and the Ukrainian government to figure out how to keep that secure? I’ve got three words for you — gain of function.”
One accident could devastate the region and possibly the globe.
With artillery fire and missiles and bombs pummeling Ukraine, it’s stunning there’s no outcry — or attempt — to drag both Putin’s and Zelensky’s carcasses into talks.
Suspicious too.
(5) comments
The NeoCon globalist terrorists in the US are actually TRYING to instigate a nuclear war with Russia
That’s how evil and insane they are
Putin & Zalinsky were talking back in March . . . until the usurper in the Oval Office the seriously Senile Joe Biden put a stop to it . . . Joe is not running things, but likely the creator of the Ukraine mess a decade ago . . . Barry Obama.
Not a huge fan of Putin, but Zalinsky has a similar record, Jailed Opposition party members, critical Media shut down and recently attacking the Ukrainian Orthodox Church arresting Priests. Zalinsky is now a very wealthy man, well over 100 Million and likely growing.
The Obama Administration was running a Billion $$$ Money Laundering Operation through Ukraine with ole corrupt VP Joe Biden in charge. Joe's son Hunter was making Millions from Burisma Gas in Ukraine while Joe was having the Ukrainian Prosecutor fired for looking into the corrupt Gas Company.
The CIA had 46 Bio Labs in Ukraine . . . even the NY Times a decade ago called Ukraine the most Corrupt Country in Europe.
Imagine for a moment if Russia had Bio Labs along the Rio Grande River . . . how excited would the US Media, Govt & the corrupt CIA get do you think?
Zalinsky is getting Billions from the US Demokkkrats & the Never Trump Wing of the Repubs . . . all stoking the flames for the Military Industrial Complex where they get much of their funding.
Only ONE President of the last 4 did NOT have a Russian invasion . . . same One that tuned down the North Korea threat & was dealing with China for the first time in 30 years. Then the "Plandemic" Virus was Released on the World . . . .
Remember folks . . . The tyrant comedian Zalinsky is willing to fight with Your Tax Dollars down to the Last Ukrainian . . . before he retires to Switzerland with his Millions.
Putin has been trapped by the beaks in this debacle. He wants to end it, for everyone's own good. The beaks want to further destroy and remap the world - hence their continuous provocations of Russia!
I am confused Marianna. Who deserves no trust, Linda Slabodian?
I base my trust on who tells me the truth. I identify people who tell the truth by what they say over time, and how accurate the information they provide is. I have found Linda's articles to be quite accurate. On the other hand, I have found the MSM to be very unreliable for many years. For instance, I used to listen to CBC all the time, but then I noticed that they would contradict themselves sometimes in the same news cast. The MSM also spends endless effort on distracting me, and not telling me anything of use. An example from many years ago, was the hours they spent telling me about "Janet Jackson's Wardrobe Malfunction" instead of giving me real information.
Cet individu ne mérite aucune confiance. Ignorez ces propos.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.