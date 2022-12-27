Filling the gas tank

Thanks to increased federal carbon tax in 2023, it will cost Albertans an extra 14 cents per litre of gasoline at the pumps and 17 cents per litre of diesel. That means it will cost $10 extra to fill up a family minivan with gasoline and more than $22 extra to fill up a heavier duty diesel pickup truck, according to Kris Sims at the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. Premier Smith has promised some relief however, with compensating reductions in provincial gasoline taxes.

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s tax hikes are going to cause a pounding hangover for taxpayers in the new year, but Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is ready with some aspirin.

First, the bad news.

Kris Sims

Kris Sims

(5) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Way more than $300 plus increase. Everything that you buy in a store is delivered on a truck. Each store is also paying more to keep the heat, lights, and refrigeration on. These are businesses that pass the costs onto the end users, you and I. Expect an immediate jump in food prices, and everything else. Be sure to thank every single NDP member in Alberta for your extra costs.

G K
G K

How anyone could willingly vote for yearly tax raises (I’m looking at you GTA). What are they doing with all the money? I haven’t seen any new charging stations, windmills or solar panels in my town. Where’s it all going?

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

End every relation with the Temple of Ottawa. It is malevolent. Complete autonomy for Alberta is the right answer.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I’m beginning to believe the Justin Castro Liberals are simply trying to shift the tax money collected, from provincial to federal, as many provinces cut the provincial tax at the pumps, the Liberal regime increases their take. Which to me simply means the federal government is weakening even provincial autonomy, the provinces become less able to provide services to the people and the federal government collects even more to buy votes in specific areas, and notice the only

Provinces trying to make fuel prices affordable are mostly western prairie provinces. High gas prices affect the poor at an astoundingly higher rate than they affect the wealthier people in society, 10.00 more to fill a mini van is peanuts to a person making 100,000 a year, but it means a major sacrifice for someone making 35,000 a year. People must travel to work, fuel is a necessity not a luxury, and the higher tge fuel costs the higher everything is, groceries go up to cover transport costs, even the cost of fuel transport costs more because it takes fuel to deliver fuel, so 10.00 dollars a week is nothing to the elitists of our society, but to working family it means more cutbacks on food, heat, travel and creates more hardship for families, so to Liberals and the NDP who support them, I say Dan you for hurting the most vulnerable of Canadians.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

It seems that Albert’s should be able to decide that the federal taxes at the pump are unconstitutional and end them.

Let Trudeau take us to court and drag it out for a few years or a decade. But, in the meantime - no tax.

