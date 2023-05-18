Albertans need a sales tax like we need a rabid buffalo herd roaming the stony plain.
Yet, here we are with the CEOs on the Alberta Business Council pushing to open the door to a provincial sales tax… again.
The Alberta Business Council is a who’s-who of the most wealthy and powerful Albertans. They include Susannah Pierce of Shell Canada, Colin Gruending of Enbridge, John Bean from the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation — the group that owns the Flames and the Stampeders — and Evan Siddall of the Alberta Investment Management Corporation.
If that last name sounds familiar, it’s because Siddall formerly was the head of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and made news last year for giving money to a British Columbia professor to push the idea of taxing the equity in your home when you sell it. These people are clearly out of touch with regular Albertans — with the Marthas and Henrys in our province, as premier Ralph Klein used to call them.
Albertans do not need or want a PST.
An Alberta sales tax might not be a big deal for a CEO, because what’s an extra few hundred bucks for a double-breasted, pin-striped, three-piece Canali suit?
If the head of Enbridge pays extra on their new BMW, they probably don’t care.
They’re not returning pop cans to buy their kid a BMX this spring.
Lower income folks however, are hit hard by a sales tax because it’s an increase in their cost of living.
“Living paycheque-to-paycheque” means all your money is out in the world, paying for essential stuff like internet bills, car payments and cat food.
When government makes that stuff cost more with a sales tax, that makes those folks poorer.
Alberta has an advantage because we have no PST.
Look at our neighbours.
The B.C. government charges a seven per cent PST on clothes (even thrift shop items,) appliances, cleaning products, pet food, cell phone bills and building supplies.
Unless you’re standing naked in a rented yurt, you’re paying the PST in B.C.
The B.C. government charges an even higher 12% PST on used cars. Imagine pinching loonies to save $6,000 for a used Honda Civic, only to be told you owe the government an extra $720?
The government of Saskatchewan charges a six per cent PST on almost everything. This year the government plans on raking in $2,240 per person.
In 2017, Saskatchewan raised the PST from five to six per cent. The government added the PST to used cars, restaurant meals, and children’s clothes. That makes it harder to transport, clothe and feed your family.
Last October, Premier Scott Moe started charging the PST on event tickets. Imagine having to pay an extra $27 in PST to see the Calgary Flames? The government could be taking away all your hotdog money because some executive feels like you aren’t paying enough taxes.
The Saskatchewan government claimed the 2017 PST hike would reduce the province’s reliance on resource revenues. Instead of using all the new cash collected from the PST to become prudent spenders, Saskatchewan politicians continued to reach for the taxpayer credit card. In 2017, government debt in Saskatchewan was $9.26 billion, but by the end of this year the government will have almost doubled it to $18.1 billion.
The government of Alberta committed to balanced budgets and holding spending increases to inflation and population growth. If the government keeps those promises, it shouldn’t have a spending problem, so it won’t be hungry for new taxes.
People from other provinces are flooding into Alberta, seeking a more affordable life.
The Alberta advantage of not having a PST is also one of the reasons why Moody’s upgraded our credit rating in the fall.
The executives on the Alberta Business Council should focus on getting a better deal for entrepreneurs and fighting wasteful moonbeam ideas at city hall, not dreaming up ways to make working people pay higher taxes.
Kris Sims is the Alberta director and Gage Haubrich is the Prairie director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation
(2) comments
I have had more than one argument about a PST. The theory bandied about is that it produces a more fair and consistent revenue stream for the government. Fair because people who don't live here get charged the PST so their monies stay and help build infrastructure etc.... The other part of the theory is that with a PST personal income taxes are not needed or can be lowered. I could potentially buy into a PST IF income taxes or other personal taxes were lowered and responsible spending occurs. BUT that never actually happens. Governments bring in a PST, tell you it is sound economic advice, and then continue to run up deficits and keep the income tax right where it is. So no no no no!!! NO PST until or unless our governments figure out how to be responsible with our monies AND IF you do a PST there must be a lowering of other personal taxes. At this point I don't trust any government to do that. Also of note, ALL provinces with a PST are running high deficits. Even the GST was supposed to pay down the debt, and now it has become yet another slush fund.
Ahhh Siddal, another plant. A group of CEO's should not be able to decide the cost of living for you and I. Once you get a tax, it never goes away, ask anyone who was OK with Federal tax to fight the war. If you can find one because they agreed to tax all subsequent generations for decades into all eternity.
Stop it now. Or forever pay.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.