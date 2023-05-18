Sales Tax
Albertans need a sales tax like we need a rabid buffalo herd roaming the stony plain.

Yet, here we are with the CEOs on the Alberta Business Council pushing to open the door to a provincial sales taxagain.

klcarterdp
I have had more than one argument about a PST. The theory bandied about is that it produces a more fair and consistent revenue stream for the government. Fair because people who don't live here get charged the PST so their monies stay and help build infrastructure etc.... The other part of the theory is that with a PST personal income taxes are not needed or can be lowered. I could potentially buy into a PST IF income taxes or other personal taxes were lowered and responsible spending occurs. BUT that never actually happens. Governments bring in a PST, tell you it is sound economic advice, and then continue to run up deficits and keep the income tax right where it is. So no no no no!!! NO PST until or unless our governments figure out how to be responsible with our monies AND IF you do a PST there must be a lowering of other personal taxes. At this point I don't trust any government to do that. Also of note, ALL provinces with a PST are running high deficits. Even the GST was supposed to pay down the debt, and now it has become yet another slush fund.

PersonOne
Ahhh Siddal, another plant. A group of CEO's should not be able to decide the cost of living for you and I. Once you get a tax, it never goes away, ask anyone who was OK with Federal tax to fight the war. If you can find one because they agreed to tax all subsequent generations for decades into all eternity.

Stop it now. Or forever pay.

