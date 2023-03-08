Bumper sticker
Counting on another oil boom to balance Alberta’s future budgets is like counting on winning the lottery to pay your mortgage. Being able to write a budget shopping list with a $12.3 billion surplus is a fortunate blessing bestowed by Alberta’s natural resources.

We need a plan so we don’t “piss it away again,” as the famous bumper sticker said.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Reads like a Don Getty budget to me. Lotsa fat, no trimming, spending like a drunken sailor.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Oops! ...While Premier Smith may not blow the boom some successor surely will and it will be common sense to many.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

"...it mirrors the common-sense approach to spending..." I believe it was Mark Twain who quipped common sense is the lest common of all the senses. I've personally given up on expecting anyone to exhibit common sense in their decision making. While Premier Smith may not blow the boom some predecessor surely will and it will be common sense to many.

