Old style newsroom

Agree with what they wrote or not, in the days of black and white photography, there was a black and white distinction between journalists and politicians. Writer Kris Sims argues that as long as the Liberal government of Canada is heavily funding the journalism industry, many readers fear political coverage will be coloured by a tacit understanding that smart writers don't bite the hand that feeds them.

 WikiCommons

Trust in journalism is crumbling while government funding of the media ramps up.

The Trudeau government is currently in a spat with tech giants Google and Facebook which could cost taxpayers big money. Bill C-18 is forcing internet companies to pay media corporations when links to news stories are posted. In retaliation, the companies are vowing to block news links from their services.

psalmon70
psalmon70

I wonder if the Liberals will use C-18 to 'save' (ie. ban) Canadians from the information on Facebook and expand the CBC to replace Facebook.

guest1226
guest1226

Beware the Presstitutes. Beware also of all philanthropic agencies. If they are in your neighbourhood you can investigate them-otherwise your genorocity may be swindled again. For 20 yrs, I refused to give to the Cancer Society. They even told us it was genetic, instead of attacking the abuse from our environment. Helena Guenther

