By Derek Fildebrandt

When the federal government writes down its plans for Alberta, we should take a close look.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Just Transition plan could have a deep impact on Alberta’s energy, farming, construction and trucking. Details are murky, but based on what we do know, Just Transition could cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.

Canadian in Western Canada
Finally the CTF is supporting independence for Albert, albeit without saying so outright. As long as Alberta remains in Confederation we can say no all we want but at the end of the day Alberta will do what Canada orders, like it or not .

Canada "Royally" appoints Alberta judges who hold a veto over what Alberta tries to do and Canada "Royally" appoints the Lieutenant Governor who holds a "Royal" veto over any Bill the legislature tries to pass.

If those veto's were not clear enough the Lieutenant Governor came right out and said she would use her veto leaving little doubt as to what would happen should Alberta tried to defend itself from Canada's attacks.

Remember to ask your federalist friends why? Why stay for a future we do not want, have no say in creating and yet will be forced to pay for?

.

