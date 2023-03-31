CTF says vote needed on Commonwealth Games

The potential cost for a joint Calgary-Edmonton bid for the 2030 Commonwealth has yet to be determined. Whatever that cost may be, writes Alberta CTF Director Kris Sims, the taxpayers need to be asked in a referendum.

The people of Alberta need to have a vote before politicians spend our money hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

If people and companies want to choose to spend their own money hosting the games, that’s fine. But if the governments are spending taxpayers’ money, then those taxpayers need to be asked first.

(5) comments

mcumming
mcumming

This is all about socialists wanting to get a lot of money through theft graft and other programs to enrich the leaders of Calgary and Edmonton. They are liberal and NDP who at present are getting rich at the federal level.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Just say NO.

mcumming
mcumming

Pee on the games.

Free Canada
Free Canada

These games should not need a ton of Tax payor money. The 1988 Olympics broke even. It’s the waste and corruption. Look what the Olympics did to Greece. Look at the cost of our Olympic Stadium in Montreal. 1 bil

For a Stadium that was budgeted at under 100 million in 1976. If Alberta can have the games using existing infrastructure, I think people would vote yes for the games.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

We don’t need to be wasting tax $$ on stupid games nobody will watch!

