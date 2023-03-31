The potential cost for a joint Calgary-Edmonton bid for the 2030 Commonwealth has yet to be determined. Whatever that cost may be, writes Alberta CTF Director Kris Sims, the taxpayers need to be asked in a referendum.
The people of Alberta need to have a vote before politicians spend our money hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
If people and companies want to choose to spend their own money hosting the games, that’s fine. But if the governments are spending taxpayers’ money, then those taxpayers need to be asked first.
The mayors of Edmonton and Calgary made a joint announcement with the provincial minister of Culture our two biggest cities are going to host the Commonwealth Games. They are also spending $4 million in taxpayers’ money while they decide if Alberta is going to do it. The provincial government is spending $2 million and the cities of Edmonton and Calgary are spending $1 million apiece.
What’s missing from this picture?
Taxpayers. Voters.
Taxpayers have not said they want to foot this massive bill to entertain some athletes for a few days.
Don’t they get a say?
If Bryan in Brooks is going help pay for Calgary and Edmonton to hold a global track meet, shouldn’t he get a vote on that? Same goes for the urban folks in the potential host cities, don’t they get a say?
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said she’s not sure if Calgarians need to vote in a plebiscite before being made to pay to help host the event.
“I don’t know where things are going to land through the exploration so not sure yet it will require a plebiscite,” said Gondek. “I am really hopeful people will see the value of this type of investment.”
Mayor Gondek should hear from the people in a referendum if she wants to know how much they value this event, she shouldn’t just assume their agreement.
It’s not yet known how much hosting the Commonwealth Games would cost if they were held in Calgary and Edmonton. As a point of comparison, the city of Hamilton passed on being the host when it was estimated to cost approximately $500 million.
That’s a lot of money. For $500 million, we could hire about 5,000 new nurses. That kind of money could buy 1,200 new homes in Lethbridge or Red Deer. That’s enough money to buy a year of groceries for 32,000 families.
The city of Calgary hiked taxes on its residents by 4.4%, while Edmonton residents were nailed with nearly 5% tax hikes. Lethbridge City Hall passed a 5.1% tax hike while folks in Medicine Hat are paying more, too.
These municipal tax hikes are happening while the cost of groceries is up by more than $1,000 per family, the demand for food banks is at record levels and the Trudeau government is set to hike its carbon tax, increasing the cost of heating our homes, buying food and getting to work.
People are struggling to afford the basics and they’re being over-taxed by government.
If the government and its well-connected friends want to play host to the Commonwealth Games and they want to make taxpayers pay for the event, the least they can do is ask us first.
In 2018 the working people and taxpayers of Calgary voted NO to hosting the Olympics, even though politicians really wanted to make them pay for it.
The Olympics were voted down by 56% of Calgarians, saving Canadian taxpayers more than $2 billion.
If the politicians of Alberta want to make taxpayers pay to host to the Commonwealth Games in 2030, they have to hold a referendum and the people must vote on it.
This is all about socialists wanting to get a lot of money through theft graft and other programs to enrich the leaders of Calgary and Edmonton. They are liberal and NDP who at present are getting rich at the federal level.
Just say NO.
Pee on the games.
These games should not need a ton of Tax payor money. The 1988 Olympics broke even. It’s the waste and corruption. Look what the Olympics did to Greece. Look at the cost of our Olympic Stadium in Montreal. 1 bil
For a Stadium that was budgeted at under 100 million in 1976. If Alberta can have the games using existing infrastructure, I think people would vote yes for the games.
We don’t need to be wasting tax $$ on stupid games nobody will watch!
