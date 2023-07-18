The inflation rate ‘tumbling’ to 2.8% in June may be good news for the Bank of Canada (BoC,) that has been trying to wrestle inflation below 3% for 17 months.
But this so-called victory offers no relief to struggling Canadians caught up in a serious fight to stay afloat. Even if Canadians could afford to be popping the champagne, there’s no reason to celebrate — prices spiral up with no relief in sight.
“Headlines are saying Canada’s inflation rate falls. Prices are 2.8% higher than they were at this time last year,” said Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) Federal Director Franco Terrazzano. “In 2022 as a whole, we saw a 6.8% increase in prices, the highest inflation increase in 40 years. We’re seeing prices go up 2.8% on top of that.”
“Because of last year’s big increase, even a small increase is bad news for Canadians.”
If the federal government stays its course, and there’s no indication that it won’t, the cost of living will continue to rise.
The central bank expects inflation to hover around 3% over the next year, before steadily declining to 2% by mid-2025.
“It just feels like you work so hard and it’s so hard to get ahead. It’s so hard to save up money. It’s so hard to build your own dreams.”
“One of the reasons is the government is driving up the cost of living. The high cost of government is increasing the cost of living for Canadians.’
“Higher taxes, crazy spending, never-ending deficits, the money printer that was on overdrive during the pandemic. All of this leads to higher prices that Canadians are now paying.”
The inflation rate stood at 3.4% in May of this year. Statistics Canada reported Tuesday that the slight June decrease was “broad-based,” citing lower gas prices compared to last year as the main reason.
But inflation’s sting hits hard at the grocery store — blame it on the fed’s green goals — where prices soared by 9.1% in June compared to last year.
The most recent inflation rate is being compared to last year when prices were at their highest. In June 2022, the inflation rate was 8.1%.
Canadians “facing a very expensive life” are pummelled from all sides. “Times are tough. It’s hard out there on people. They’re still struggling to fill up their car with gas. People are still worried about the price of ground beef every time they go to the store. People are worried and are struggling.”
Some even legitimately worry about being able to hang onto their homes.
Earlier this month, the BoC increased interest rates by 25 basis points to 5% in a bid to hold the line on inflation. That decision, pushing up the cost of borrowing money, is causing mortgage interest costs to increase.
“As the Bank of Canada increases interest rates many people in Canada are very worried that their mortgage payments may be going through the roof.”
Those already struggling are most impacted by inflation, but inflation’s destructive net is widening.
“It’s the people who already had too much month at the end of a paycheque who are most worried about this — whether that’s seniors living on fixed income, whether that’s single parents.”
“Quite frankly, it’s not even just the lower income Canadians who are having difficulties. Life has become so expensive in Canada that people who are very squarely in the middle class are also struggling to get by now.”
It's not that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn’t concerned about poverty. He recently led a delegation to New York City to attend an anti-poverty summit. They stayed at the five-star Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel, near Grand Central Station and Rockefeller Center.
It cost taxpayers $61,000 for 39 rooms, according to the National Post. Taxpayers haven’t been told what they footed for flights, meals (they sure didn’t dine at McDonald’s,) and other expenses.
“How many people were lifted out of poverty because Trudeau and a band of bureaucrats stayed in a fancy hotel in Manhattan?” said Terrazzano at the time.
He urged Trudeau to reduce spending on international trips. In fact, right now the only worthwhile trip climate-obsessed Trudeau could take is a walk to the podium to announce that he’s scrapping the carbon tax.
“Gas prices are still high. Today, Trudeau could hold a press conference and immediately lower the price of gas by 14 cents a litre by scrapping his carbon tax,” said Terrazzano.
That’s not going to happen, considering that Trudeau just imposed a second carbon tax on July 1.
“This is a big concern especially with the carbon tax because filling up your car with gasoline, or heating your home or business with natural gas, or filling up your big rig truck with diesel, are necessities for countless Canadians.”
“So instead of escaping the punishment of a carbon tax many Canadians are just left with less money for other spending like socking away less money for their kid’s university education.”
It all has a ripple effect.
“The more money Canadians are forced to pay to the government, the less money we have to spend in our local economies. That also hurts small businesses indirectly.”
Canadians may be at the mercy of an incompetent climate-obsessed federal government, but they’re not helpless.
They have a choice — worry and grumble as they carry lighter bags costing more out of the grocery store.
Or “stand up, be heard,” said Terrazzano.
The 235,000 CTF members are “working their butts off” to demand accountability and change through letter, email, and phone call campaigns to ministers, MPs, MLAs, bureaucrats, the prime minister, and opposition parties.
“They’re the ones that are realizing things are wrong, that the government is wasting too much money, that the government is a part of the problem, and they’re the ones taking action.”
“We launched an email campaign where our supporters are also emailing the opposition leaders — both (NDP Leader Jagmeet) Singh and (Conservative Leader Pierre) Poilievre — saying ‘Hey, get off the bench. We need you to speak out against this.’”
“Even when the federal government is spending money you still need your opposition leaders to speak.”
Elected officials will be judged on their response, he warned.
“If the government keeps running these never-ending deficits, hiking taxes and spending like crazy then I’m afraid it’s going to be more pain for plenty Canadians.”
