Oh boy, 2022 was tough year, but not one without delightful moments and victories great and small.
The ever-offended whining woke jacked up an ongoing major offensive demanding obedience to every whim, fantasy, and attention-seeking ploy.
But many of them were driven back when people started to fight and win. The more the fed up mocked, ignored — or egad challenged! — rank stupidity, the more the woke recoiled or lost battles.
The whole ‘birthing people,’ as opposed to the female and only kind of birther, insanity reached a fevered pitch in 2022. Poor Anthony Albanese. All his years of supporting the LGBTO+ were forgotten when, as leader of Australia’s Labor Party, he simply said “no” when asked in March by the Daily Telegraph if men can have babies. Shrieks ensued. “F***ing shameful. This election is going to be so painful,” warned one high-profile activist on social media.
Albanese was properly ‘punished’ a few weeks later when elected prime minister on May 1.
Please, birthing people goofs, present one man — just one — who has had a baby and we’ll all marvel at, and bow to, your supreme woke intelligence. Until then, make it a 2023 resolution to just shut up with this nonsense.
Meanwhile, many finally had enough of big hulking men who put on lipstick, declared themselves female, and pushed their way into female sports to win victory after victory. Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill prohibiting them from participating in women’s sports in the state’s high schools and colleges. A total of 31 states are considering or adopted similar legislation. A huge victory for females who have put their sweat and soul into sports.
Elon Musk was not among the intimidated who suffered headaches and tremors fearing a backlash for not getting someone’s he/she/they/them/their/Ob-La-Di/Ob-La-Da pronouns right.
“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” he tweeted. It could happen. The Republicans, long attacked as vile racist haters and undemocratic reptiles, took back the House with a slim majority in November. One promise was to immediately investigate the recently retired (ran away) Dr. Anthony Fauci, former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
Fauci’s involvement in gain-of-function research at China’s Wuhan lab — the source of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that turned the world upside down — will be revealed. January 2023 should be a good month. But not for Fauci
Oh, and Musk dug into his piggy bank for $44 billion to purchase Twitter. A trove of released tweets, with more to come, show it was a cesspool run by spying retired and serving FBI, one that canceled truth and conservative voices, and protected the alleged Biden crime family.
Musk reinstated academic psychologist and Canadian icon Jordan Peterson. He had been suspended for breaking the platforms rules “against hateful conduct” with a tweet he refused to delete about transgender actor Elliot Page, previous known as Ellen Page. “Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician,” tweeted Peterson, whose level logic helps keep the anti-woke grounded, reminding us we’re not the ones who have lost our way and are bat-s**t crazy.
Upon his return to Twitter, Peterson immediately demanded that the site censor anonymous trolls.
Meanwhile in Ontario, the Halton District School Board defended the right of an Oakville high school shop teacher, who identifies as a woman, to wear giant prosthetic breasts with protruding nipples drooping around his waist in class.
No, no, angry parents didn’t have the right to protest this mockery of the female body students were forced to see. Well, OK then woke school board people. How do you feel about parents now fighting back with a lawsuit?
On the COVID-19 front the battle is far from over.
The Emergencies Act inquiry revealed how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked this horrific assault of Canadian freedom on thin grounds, with the help of his cabal, legacy media, and law enforcement. So that’s it? No sireeeeee.
Opposition Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and others including Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) President John Carpay prove formidable pitbull-like forces in the fight against tyranny.
“It is better to die standing than to live on your knees,” said Carpay, when accepting a Rebel News 2022 Canadian of the Year Award. Oh, and the JCCF filed a court action against the federal government for invoking the War Measures Act in response to the Freedom Convoy protests of early 2022.
The Liberal’s effort to crush free speech, shockingly aided and abetted by the legacy media that feeds from the government trough, is beyond alarming.
In December, Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery executives accompanied by armed police evicted Blacklock’s Reporter from the National Press Building after threatening to terminate Blacklock’s membership.
Three cryin’ Karens — reporters Emilie Bergeron and Michel Saba of the Canadian Press, and freelancer Hélène Buzzetti — signed a letter (not signed by 14 other Press Gallery reporters). The trio complained that Blacklock’s managing editor Tom Korski was “impolite,” “disturbs the journalists around him” and “streams parliamentary committee hearings on his computer.” How long do you think they’d last 150 kms from the action in a war zone? Or on the treacherous Parliament Hill surrounded by peaceful truckers?
Why, you’d think they would have been more upset because Blacklock’s, the only member to not accept or receive government funding, published Access To Information documents spilling the beans on a closed meeting between 35 publishers and the Canada Revenue Agency on distribution of $595 million in Trudeau subsidies.
Korski, one of the best newsmen Canada has produced, refused to duck and run.
“We will now see the Press Gallery in court,” said Blacklock’s shareholders in a statement. “Our subsidized competitors met in secret, plotted punitive measures over petty grievances and served an eviction notice accompanied by armed police. Their conduct is outrageous.”
“The Press Gallery action is clearly reprisal,” wrote Blacklock’s shareholders. “We will fight.”
The House of Commons recently passed the Bill C-18, the Online News Act and sent it to the Senate for approval before it can become law. “It would mean the death of the new media in Canada as we know it,” wrote Western Standard Publisher Derek Fildebrandt in a recent column.
News Media Canada demanded Ottawa step in to demand Facebook (now META) and Google, making money advertising on their platforms, hand over a percentage of the profits to publishers. META said if the bill passes it will shut down Canadian news sharing on their platform.
“This would mean the overnight death of the new media industry in Canada. Media that spawned online — and not from legacy newspapers or broadcasters — would lose our single most important platform for distributing our product. Our readership would drop off a cliff, and then so too would subscriptions and advertising,” wrote Fildebrandt.
Western Standard refuses to accept government subsidies. Bill C-18 does not allow media outlets to opt out. On the ultra-positive side Fildebrandt is hardly one to quietly go into the night.
When the Trudeau government wasn’t busy jailing peaceful protesters and plotting to crush free speech, it was focused on making it easier for Canadians to commit suicide. Outrage erupted when it was exposed that a case worker counselled veterans to consider medically assisted suicide in dying (MAiD). She is no longer with Veterans Affairs. Whether she was fired or resigned, the department won’t say.
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence admitted it happened, then denied it happened, then unconvincingly assured that the mess of a department he leads “scanned hundreds of thousands of files” in a remarkably short time and she was the only one who committed this atrocity. Meanwhile, Justice Minister David Lametti recently announced that the plan to expand the program to allow people suffering mental disorders to choose MAiD, scheduled to take effect in March, would be delayed. He assured that this demonic plan to give up on people, potentially suffering temporarily mental strife, was just delayed not cancelled. The delay never would have been considered if no one fought back.
Another 2022 positive was that more and more and more Canadians realized it takes more than that fancy socks and empty speeches to run a nation.
The year ends on a potentially positive note — if rumblings about Trudeau calling a 2023 federal election come to fruition.
Maybe Canadians, fed up with his woke politics, inflation about to climb higher, and disdain our cherished values, will see the light and boot him and his cohorts out of power.
