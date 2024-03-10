Opinion

SLOBODIAN: Bathroom horror of home-abortion babies

Richard Dur, (volunteer) Executive Director of Prolife Alberta talks with Linda Slobodian about "at-home, do-it-yourself" abortions and what happens next for mother and baby
Richard Dur, (volunteer) Executive Director of Prolife Alberta talks with Linda Slobodian about "at-home, do-it-yourself" abortions and what happens next for mother and babyContributed
Loading content, please wait...
Abortion
RU-486
Health Minister Adriana LaGrange
aborted babies born alive

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news