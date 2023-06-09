Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden skillfully dodged inconvenient truths (interfering with their agendas) when they declared that climate change is the cause of Canada’s wildfires.
“We’re seeing more and more of these fires because of climate change… We’ll keep working — here at home and with partners around the world — to tackle climate change and address its impacts,” tweeted Trudeau. Biden also tweeted wildfires are intensifying “because of the climate crisis.”
Well, aren’t they useful tools for crazy climate cultists who seized the estimated 440 wildfires (half currently out of control) raging in Canada as an opportunity to promote fear, lies, and pad green energy bank accounts.
The climate change culprit — not human carelessness, lightning strikes, or arson — is a good cover for the real agendas these two leaders Canada and the US are unfortunately saddled with.
They are both targeting the fossil fuel industry.
But they have so much help peddling the climate alarm that glosses over the fact that wildfires are decreasing across the world.
Dr. Matthew Wielicki, a renowned US earth sciences professor tweeted: “Wildfires are not related to climate change. Fires are decreasing globally and in Canada. This is pure unsubstantiated fearmongering and propaganda.”
The National Forestry Database showed a dramatic decline in fires from 1990-2021 — from just over 10,000 in 1990, peaking at under 11,000 in 1998 and levelling off to 4,000 in 2021.
Friday, Premier Danielle Smith didn’t mention climate change when she clarified the wildfire situation in Alberta.
“I think we have to make people understand that human activity causes the vast majority of our wildfires,” said Smith.
“We’ve had 609 wildfires this year, 350 of them so far have been determined to be human-caused, 104 caused by lightning, 155 are still under investigation... We make sure that for every fire that we do not know the cause, we bring in forensic investigators to be able to examine that.”
“We want to make sure we understand the cause of all fires.”
Well, doesn’t that punch holes into the claims of fanatical climate change criers. When heavy smoke drifted across the border and polluted the US east coast, a lineup of really very important politicians hollered a climate emergency must be declared.
“This is a planetary emergency, and the president should declare an emergency … it’s the biggest issue facing humankind,” howled Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley. Yes, of course, he a Democrat.
Using the smoke-filled skies as an excuse, some demanded Biden block the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Declaring a climate emergency would give Biden executive powers to do whatever he wanted to curb fossil fuel emissions. See where that’s going?
Hurry! Crack down harder with bans on leasing, drilling and pipelines. Order billions more cheaply made solar panels from communist China. Millions more wind turbines that hack birds to pieces are needed. So what if offshore wind turbines are killing whales and dolphins — there’s a planet to save.
By now Al Gore — whose doom climate predictions rate net zero on accuracy — is surely in orbit high above the smoke in comfy a CO2 spewing jet. His mission? To twist the loss of property and wildlife to his advantage.
Even US VP Kamala Harris chimed in. And who wouldn’t hang on every word of the great orator who once said: “The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So, when you think about it, there is great significance of the passage of time … there is such great significance to the passage of time.”
Harris tweeted the wildfires “are intensifying because of the climate crisis.”
The wildfires badly impacted air quality across a large swathe of North America.
The New York Post aptly called it a “smoky hell” on one front page.
Speaking of soot, the Babylon Bee mocked Trudeau’s blackface history with the headline ‘Trudeau Swears This Black Stuff On His Face Is From The Wildfire Smoke.’
And as a reminder of his costume fiasco during a trip to India, the Bee wrote: “At publishing time, Trudeau had donned a turban for additional protection from the flames.”
The Bee afforded Trudeau the same level of respect he shows Canadians by refusing to take any responsibility for ignoring years of warnings that forest management is needed to reduce wildfire. Do-gooder environmentalists protest prescribed burns to rid dead trees and foliage that fuel wildfires because that’ll kill birds in nests and wildlife. Sadly, they do. But the wildlife death toll is far greater considering the 3.8 million hectares of land in several province that have recently gone up in flames. Fools!
Trudeau, who has been hanging around as PM since 2015, dramatically lashed out at Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre for not having a climate change “plan” as “Canada burns.”
Canada burns, in part, because of the dozens of arsonists who have been arrested for setting many of the fires. But both Trudeau and Biden cry climate change to bolster their attacks on the energy industry. The US courts are glutted with lawsuits aimed at blocking or bankrupting oil, gas, and mining projects to be replaced by wind and solar projects.
“The Biden administration continues waging war on fossil fuels, aided by environmentalists, politicians and corporations chasing subsidies, competitive advantages, power and profits,” wrote Paul Driessen in an analysis entitled If It’s Not Open warfare, It’s Collusive Warfare.
“They want to ‘fundamentally transform’ America’s energy and economic systems, prevent ‘climate cataclysms,’ and ensure ‘environmental justice’ for some by inflicting injustices on others,” wrote the energy expert, author and senior policy advisor for the Committee for a Better Tomorrow.
These climate zealots probably view the wildfires that have caused such tremendous loss as a stroke of luck enabling them to bolster their spin.
Do arsonists identify as climate change?
I would use a different word, starts and ends the same though...
I wonder when Trudeau will have Poilievre arrested?
