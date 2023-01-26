CBC Logo

CBC logo 

 Courtesy CBC

Accusations made by unnamed CBC sources that Premier Danielle Smith’s office interfered in the judicial process are explosive — the makings of a massive scandal.

A CBC report claimed a Smith “staffer sent a series of emails” to the prosecutors' office, about handling cases before it relating to the Coutts border blockade. Some heavy charges were laid, so any tampering would be serious infractions.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

john.lankers
john.lankers

Why believe anything coming from the NDP/LPC and the CBC? They are literally the equivalent to the Soviet Communist Party and the Pravda of the former USSR.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

Pravda North. Paid propaganda via the regime in Ottawa. That is what the CBC is. Smith is a danger to those who want to keep the status quoi in place. If we lose the election in May we loose everything.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.