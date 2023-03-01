NDP Leader Rachel Notley is campaigning on a “better future” for Albertans. Sounds great. Aside from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who seems to relish hindering Alberta’s progress, who would oppose that?
But Notley’s 'Competitiveness, Jobs, and Investment Strategy' plan would repeal Premier Danielle Smith’s allegedly “anti-Canadian Sovereignty Act.”
Remember, Notley’s in sync with her pals Trudeau and fashionista NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who hold contempt for such pro-Alberta notions. Neither of them exhibits much concern about a better future for the province.
Notley pines to reign as Alberta premier again after the May 29 provincial election.
What would that be like? In case you've forgotten, as premier from 2015-19 Notley loved to borrow, borrow, borrow, then spend, spend, spend, and follow up with tax, tax, tax to the point of crushing Albertans who were desperately trying to hang on. All this, during a severe economic downturn triggered by tanking global oil prices.
Notley even capped energy production. That led to 183,000 lost jobs.
She knows her hope in winning the provincial election lies in focusing on healthcare. And she’s been going hard on that, trying to appeal to hearts and minds and fears and frustrations. Timely access to quality healthcare is paramount in the minds of Albertans.
It’s a wise strategy for Notley not to stray too much into her past decisions as premier. That's territory she can’t defend after campaigning on the slogan "Leadership for What Matters" in the 2015 race.
She ignored what mattered to Albertans. What mattered was a government that offered relief in desperate times. Instead, Notley piled on — again and again and again with tax grabs.
The UCP reminds us — although many of us who went through it haven’t forgotten — that Notley raised taxes 97 times when she was premier.
“The UCP is correct that the NDP did raise major taxes during their time as government,” said Canadian Taxpayers Federation Federal Director Franco Terrazzano.
“They hammered business with business tax hikes. They hammered families with income tax hikes.
“And of course, they hammered Albertans with a carbon tax they brought in. They made life more expensive with their gas tax, with the carbon tax.”
“So, there was major, major tax increases which made it harder for businesses, made it harder for families and increased the cost of living.”
Notley’s NDP made “bad time even worse” with the tax hikes.
“Remember what was happening in Alberta at the time, just the carnage that our economy was going through. People were losing their jobs. People were losing their livelihoods. People had a tough time getting jobs. It was devastating.”
“I remember just listening on radio, people calling in saying they had to let some of their staff go. Remember hearing stories of people packing up their offices, all the cardboard boxes?”
Notley’s NDP government should have been providing tax relief, not zealously hiking taxes.
“Those were tough years for Albertans. Those were really tough times and they made it more difficult. The government is supposed to do no harm, but the government did do harm and made things worse with these tax increases.”
Notley proved she doesn’t have an aversion to unleashing unwanted surprises — like the carbon tax.
“They never ran on it. They never asked the voters. Every time Albertans have had a chance to vote on the carbon tax, Albertans have always voted against the carbon tax.”
Indeed, those were hard times.
Just as they are now.
Albertans are worried about things beyond health care. Inflation that's been as high as 10% and even now stands at about 6%, with the cost of groceries accelerating at much more than either. High gas and heating bills. Rising mortgage rates. And predictions that Canada will enter a recession early this year.
But affordability and the economic vulnerability of Albertans are things Notley professes to care deeply about with an election nearing.
Heck, it’s all about family.
On Tuesday, Notley had the gall to piously preach about the Conservatives essentially neglecting the needs of families
"It hides Daniel Smith's worst ideas while sidelining the real priorities of Alberta, families,” she said in response to the UCP budget.
And at the NDP annual meeting last October she said: “We’re offering Albertans the alternative, a stable, responsible government focused on the real needs of Alberta families. Families will not have to struggle to keep the car on the road, a roof overhead, the lights on and food on the table.”
Like she did last time? She didn’t tackle those things then, why should anyone believe that she would now?
Notley finished off the Alberta tax advantage that had served so well for so long. Gone was the single pro-growth personal tax rate, replaced by a five-bracket system, with the top tier seeing a 50% increase.
She increased the general corporate tax rate by 20%.
Notley’s failed economic policies led to Standard and Poor downgrading Alberta’s credit rating.
Albertans headed to the polls on Election Day must not forget that Notley, who admittedly inherited a situation in which the province was in a less than desirable fiscal position, was not equipped to handle it.
Indeed, she made it worse.
When the NDP came to power Alberta’s debt stood at $11.9 billion. By 2019, it was $50 billion. What benefit did Albertans who lost jobs and businesses see from Notley borrowing billions?
Issuing comforting, flowery campaign promises is one thing. Taking care of Albertans is another. Notley hopes Albertans have forgotten what she sprung on them, how she betrayed them, how they shouldn’t have trusted her.
As in 2015, these are uncertain times. A track record like Notley-led NDPs is too big a risk upon which to gamble a “better future."
(2) comments
All while the MSM roll out NDP cabinet members and lefties to critique, what is a very good budget for Albertans. The indoctrinated infotainers on these media have no analytical skills whatsoever, just more do as they're told by their paid for Liberal NDP masters.
I totally agree Guest356.
An example; Randy Killborn on 630 CHED "news" will often read just a snippet of a UCP policy or a "projection" (aka lies) which is followed by a negative critique from one of the NDP attack dogs.
And I can remember the days when CHED was THE "Information Station" .... CHED "news" is BeeEss today.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.