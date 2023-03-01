Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley. 

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

NDP Leader Rachel Notley is campaigning on a “better future” for Albertans. Sounds great. Aside from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who seems to relish hindering Alberta’s progress, who would oppose that?

But Notley’s 'Competitiveness, Jobs, and Investment Strategy' plan would repeal Premier Danielle Smith’s allegedly “anti-Canadian Sovereignty Act.”

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(2) comments

guest356
guest356

All while the MSM roll out NDP cabinet members and lefties to critique, what is a very good budget for Albertans. The indoctrinated infotainers on these media have no analytical skills whatsoever, just more do as they're told by their paid for Liberal NDP masters.

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

I totally agree Guest356.

An example; Randy Killborn on 630 CHED "news" will often read just a snippet of a UCP policy or a "projection" (aka lies) which is followed by a negative critique from one of the NDP attack dogs.

And I can remember the days when CHED was THE "Information Station" .... CHED "news" is BeeEss today.

