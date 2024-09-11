SLOBODIAN: Debate performance from Harris was nothing but lies and more lies

Viewers were spared Vice President Kamala Harris’s infamous word salads, those ridiculous rambling musings that make right-minded people cringe, during Tuesday’s US presidential debate.But with the passage of time during that 90-minute faceoff with former president Donald Trump, it became evident the word salad queen will say and do anything to get into the Oval Office.That included, as Trump said, throwing President Joe Biden “out of a campaign like a dog.”Harris achieved the impossible. She made cold, calculating Crooked Hillary Clinton, who was loose with the truth during her 2016 presidential debates with Trump, look like an amateur.Viewers tuned in to the anticipated debate expecting Harris to ramble incoherently. Shockingly, she didn’t. Harris, often mechanically, completed sentences memorized during gruelling debate prepping while locked down in a hotel room.The compassion and patriotism she tried to convey seemed contrived. Some things cannot be faked.If Trump disappointed, it wasn’t because as hostile media breathlessly reported she had him on defence out of the gate.It was because he didn’t rip into Harris harder over her failure as border czar that has cities and towns heaving under costs of supporting “21 million” illegals while riddled with migrant crime, her support of the Afghanistan withdrawal when 13 American soldiers were killed, and her endorsement of crippling, inflation-spiralling economic policies.Trump was accused of overreacting to the false accusation bait she spit out. How he didn’t completely lose his cool during her nasty, lie-packed onslaught is a mystery.But then, he’s used to it.“I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things they say about me. They talk about democracy. That I'm a threat to democracy. They're the threat.” Harris managed to hold back on the grating cackling. But that grimacing, smirking, pursing her lips, clasping her hands, headshaking, and eye-rolling was amateurishly annoying.But for the odd grimace, Trump stared straight ahead.Harris — as she proved in her policies as a prosecutor, senator, and VP — is a hard-core Marxist trying to trick voters into believing she’s a reborn moderate. Marxists justify any means to an end including the bait and switch routine.Sen. Bernie Sanders, a socialist Harris veers hard left of, told NBC News her flip-flop on unpopular policies including fracking, mandatory gun buy-back programs, decriminalizing illegal border crossings, no bail laws, and government-paid sex changes for migrants was a tactic.“No, I don’t think she’s abandoning her ideals. I think she’s trying to be pragmatic and doing what she thinks is right in order to win the election,” he said.If that means fibbing, so be it. Harris and Trump accused each other of lying, but only one of them was guilty of that.The policy chameleon artfully dodged accountability for the mess she and Biden made of America and American lives in the past 3½ years.But she didn’t have to dodge all that much. Trump was outnumbered.ABC NEWS moderator David Muir’s bias favouring Harris was highlighted by the Media Research Centre that analyzed 100 campaign stories on his World News Tonight show. It showed 100% positive coverage for Harris and 93% negative coverage for Trump.The way many questions (in Trump’s case accusations) were posed aided Harris’s offensive strategy.Only Trump was corrected. Harris got away with quoting him out of context more than once. Even when she lied about his “bloodbath” comments regarding how the auto industry would suffer under the Democrat electric car trade policy. “Unfortunately, we had moderators who were clearly biased. Who were constantly fact-checking Donald Trump but none of these kind of whoppers the vice-president was saying,” Robert Kennedy Jr. told Newsmax.Legacy media hailed her the champ, just as one FOX News commentator predicted, failing her “falling or vomiting on stage.”Harris dredged up debunked accusations against Trump.But ABC’s Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis dived in to correct Trump when the abortion debate got heated.Trump said he opposed late-term abortion.“They have abortion in the ninth month,” he said citing an admission in 2019 by former Virginia governor Ralph Northam.“He said the baby will be born and we will decide what to do with the baby. In other words, we'll execute the baby.”Davis admonished him: “There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after it's born.” It may not be legal, but it has been extensively reported by multiple sources that infanticide occurs in several states.Harris accused Trump — who said he supports abortion in cases of rape or incest — of wanting to trample on women’s reproductive rights, lamenting “12 or 13-year-old” survivors of incest are “forced to carry a pregnancy to term.”But this alleged champion of women’s and children’s rights and safety never had her feet held to the fire over the almost daily reported rapes and murders of American women, children, and men by criminal aliens.Harris tried to drive a wedge between Trump and a growing number of blacks and Hispanics pledging him their support in the November 5 election by calling his a racist. That fell flat.She said he has “consistently disparaged and demeaned members of our military, fallen soldiers, and the work that we must do to uphold the strength and the respect of the United States.” Trash talk.She attacked his foreign policy, saying military leaders out there somewhere told her they had no respect for him.She portrayed herself as a strong foreign policy negotiator who met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and “NATO’s eastern flank” to negotiate peace with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Big mistake.“But just so you understand, they sent her to negotiate peace before this war started. Three days later he (Putin) went in, and he started the war because everything they said was weak and stupid. They said the wrong things. That war should have never started. She was the emissary. They sent her in to negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin. And she did. And the war started three days later.”He warned that because of the weakness the Democrats exhibit, the world is on fire and the threat of nuclear war is sinister.Harris claimed, “Trump actually has no plan for you, because he is more interested in defending himself than he is in looking out for you.”“That's just a sound bite. They gave her that to say,” replied Trump who added that his plan is a “brilliant” plan “that's going to bring up our worth, our value as a country.”Well, he did it once before.“She doesn't have a plan. She copied Biden's plan. And it's like four sentences, like run-Spot-run. Four sentences that are just ‘Oh, we'll try and lower taxes.’”Harris repeated a tired accusation Clinton used.“His plan is to do what he has done before, which is to provide a tax cut for billionaires and big corporations, which will result in $5 trillion to America's deficit.”She took a shot at his rallies where devoted MAGA supporters line up by the thousands to attend. She said they’re “bored.”He noted “she's busing them (her supporters) in and paying them” to attend her events.“We have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of politics. That's because people want to take their country back. Our country is being lost. We're a failing nation. And it happened three and a half years ago.”Harris promised to do wonderful things. Trump logically wondered why she hasn’t delivered on any since she’s been VP.“She's going to my philosophy now. In fact, I was going to send her a MAGA hat. But if she ever got elected, she'd change it. And it will be the end of our country.”“She's a Marxist. Everybody knows she's a Marxist.”Americans also know life was safer and easier before the Kamala/Joe team took a wrecking ball to Trump’s MAGA policies. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. 