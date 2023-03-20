Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault

Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault

 Elections Canada

Despite valid security concerns, Elections Canada forged ahead with a risky ‘pilot’ plan to introduce electronic voting lists — but it’s only the beginning of a much grander plan.

And it’s safe to suspect the ultimate goal may be to do away with in-person paper ballots and ID — unfortunately, still the surest way of ensuring a fair and honest election.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Footloose
Footloose

As absurd as an offshore database would be, what make anyone think and electronic election would be any more secure here in a Liberal ,Trudeau, Butts, et-al Canada. We are a long way from ever considering but paper ballots. Otherwise we might just as well get china to run our elections (if they aren't already). Maybe Katy can clear that up....

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

You can vote all you want. What you want will never happen. The game is rigged. What I want is a free and fair election. Let everyone speak. Then we vote with paper ballots on say maybe lets call it a 24 hour election, polls open the whole time, with some early elections dates...say 2 or 3...but all in person except for those that can not make it due to health or other reasons. Lets make elections really democracy, not some well its kinda of like a poll. Make arguments, on both sides, and then have free and fair vote.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Singh is in on it, that's why he isn't worried about his future.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Trudeau is setting himself up for life, like his idol Kim Yong-Un in North Korea.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.