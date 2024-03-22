SLOBODIAN: Election delayed a week to ensure marginal MPs get their pensions

A crippling, steadily increasing, pointless carbon tax for you. And generous pensions slyly maneuvered for nearly 80 rookie MPs who wouldn’t have qualified if defeated in the next federal election.Thus, a lifetime pension for Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault (Laurier-Sainte-Marie), the arrogant architect of so much Canadian misery, hardship and unnecessary poverty: Guilbeault is thought to be at some risk of losing his seat in the next election.Those are the twisted priorities of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal minority government as it braces for defeat, according to steadily plummeting popularity in the polls.On Wednesday, the Liberals proposed changes to the Canada Elections Act, including pushing the fixed election date ahead a week to October 27, 2025, from October 20.The stated reason of course, is not that. It is that holding a federal election so Canadians can vote apparently ranks second to not interfering with Diwali, the five-day Hindu festival of lights. That was the excuse behind stalling the election date.They mock us.Under the Elections Act the latest date for a federal election to be held, if not called earlier, is the third October Monday four years after the previous election. MPs elected on October 21 2019, who lose their seats would have been one day short of serving the required six years in the House of Commons to be eligible for a handsome pension and would instead get a one-time payment. But the Liberals aim to make sure losers are kept comfy at your expense.Now taxpayers could be saddled with paying millions in pensions until the defeated rookies turn 90. This can apply to 30 Conservatives, 22 Liberals, 18 Bloc Quebecois and six NDP elected in 2019.On Thursday the Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre at least clearly demonstrated where his priorities lie — not with protecting rookie pensions, but with a non-confidence motion to dissolve the government and hold an early election over the April 1 hefty carbon price hike opposed by most Canadians.It failed, of course. And Trudeau didn’t even bother to show up in the House to vote. Apparently, he had mysterious meetings more important that making sure Canadians don’t starve. Trudeau and Poilievre, who was at a fundraiser, both voted remotely.But Guilbeault was there to declare to selfish Canadians: “We can’t put climate change on pause.”The best the Liberals and NDP MPs had to offer was to mock Conservative opposition to the carbon tax and try to be clever with pointless remarks.Conservative MP Ron Liepert’s (Calgary Signal Hill) diagnosis of Liberal MP Kevin Lamoureux’s (Winnipeg North) silly rant in the House of Commons Thursday was spot on.“You have completely lost it, Kevin,” said Liepert, when Lamoureux took cheap shots at Conservatives fighting to help Canadians put food on the table, instead of addressing the fact that Liberals are obstructing Canadians’ ability to put food on the table.Lamoureux lamented that Poilievre was attempting a “character assassination on the prime minister.” Seriously, Kevin? Where have you been? Trudeau has done a fine job of inflicting that on himself. Weighed down by scandal and incompetence, he doesn’t need any help. That’s why Poilievre and the Conservatives have led between 14% and 21% in several recent polls.To bolster his whatever, Lamoureux read a headline from the Toronto Star — that heavily taxpayer-subsidized bastion of Liberal propaganda that sniffs at Conservatives and conservative values.“The Conservative Party today is not a progressive party, it is a party that Canadians cannot trust,” said Lamoureux.“The current Conservative Party has abandoned its heritage,” said Lamoureux.That sounds really, very awful. What does it mean? It means that Conservatives are bad because as Poilievre said: “We cannot in good conscience stand by while this prime minister imposes more misery and suffering on the Canadian people.”Lamoureux, parliamentary secretary to the Government House Leader, yelped that the Conservative non-confidence motion in the House to hold a springtime carbon tax election was “foolish.”Most Canadians, bracing for the hefty April 1 23% carbon tax — another $15 to $80 per tonne — hike that’s going to drive up the already painful cost of food, fuel, heating and more, wouldn’t agree.But in a 204 to 116 vote, the Liberals/NDP/Bloc, legitimately fearing for their political hides, denied voters in the throes of an affordability crisis an opportunity to have their say in an early election.Lizzie did too. Green Party co-leader Elizabeth May was unmoved by Poilievre’s concern that “groceries are going to cost $700 more” this year because of the carbon tax.Lizzie wandered down a rabbit hole yet again and demanded “serious discussion” about the faux “climate crisis.” She preferred to hear what the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has to say, over what struggling Canadians have to say.“Absolutely fabulous idea,” said Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen (Kingston).Geez. Lamoureaux sure isn’t flying solo on the losing-it front. Fabulous isn’t a word Canadians who detest UN interference and stare into lean cupboards would use.New Democrat MP Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay) flippantly mocked both Conservatives and disrespected the intelligence of Canadians.“On my way over here, I had to almost elbow my way through the long line of Conservatives with their cellphones doing these selfie videos saying they were here in Parliament and they were going to huff and they were going to puff and they might blow the House down,” said Angus in a failed attempt to be funny.“For those who watch Conservative TikTok I will give them a little explanation. A confidence vote causes an election.”So needlessly condescending while so many are hurting — especially because the NDP props up destructive Liberal policies.NDP MP Heather McPherson (Edmonton Strathcona) sniffed that the Conservatives knew the motion “very well will not pass.”Boy, they sure don’t get it, do they?Of course, the Conservative knew that.What escapes the chortling, arrogant ones is that fed up Canadians now clearly know where everyone stands. And that only the Conservatives and Independent MP Kevin Vuong (Spadina-Fort York) voted in favour of voters having the chance to opt for or reject the crippling carbon tax the Liberals intend to hike annually by $15 until it reaches $170 per tonne on April 1, 2030.Poilievre vowed to “axe the tax” and seven provincial premiers oppose it.Trudeau has falsely claimed that 80% of Canadian households in eight provinces get more money from rebates then they pay for carbon taxes. Apparently, Canadians are too stupid to notice this isn’t so and that Poilievre was right when he said, “big government has left people poor.”“Canadians are good, they are decent, they are hard working. They do not have to give up on the things they used to take for granted, affordable food and homes, just for the incompetence and ego of one man. He is not worth the cost,” said Poilievre.To sum up the discussion in the House: The Conservatives presented legitimate concerns backed by Canadians and backed by facts. The rest of the sorry lot jockeyed for attention with vacant, politically theatrical cheap shots.They don’t care about you.