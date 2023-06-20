Wuhan lab

The Wuhan Institute of Virology

 Ureem 2805 Wiki Commons

A bad batch of bat soup had nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic after all. Neither did a pangolin or any other animal in a Chinese wet market, according to an investigative report by independent journalists.

Three years, millions of lives and widespread economic devastation later, new “smoking gun” evidence supports claims the SARS-CoV-2 virus unleashed on the world did, in fact, escape from a Chinese lab.

jokeco68
jokeco68

What’s most interesting is the truth about China’s involvement grows as it’s relationship with the US dwindles

northrungrader
northrungrader

Well unless I am mistaken, not a single flight from Wuhan China was ever stopped from landing in Canada, because racism...

