A bad batch of bat soup had nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic after all. Neither did a pangolin or any other animal in a Chinese wet market, according to an investigative report by independent journalists.
Three years, millions of lives and widespread economic devastation later, new “smoking gun” evidence supports claims the SARS-CoV-2 virus unleashed on the world did, in fact, escape from a Chinese lab.
The first people, or “patients zero,” to contract COVID-19 have been identified as three Chinese lab workers, wrote Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi and Alex Gutentag in a report published in Public. Ben Hu, Ping Yu, and Yan Zhu — were researching SARS-like viruses when they became ill in 2019 — a month before the global outbreak. The workers were conducting gain-of-function research — which increases infectiousness and makes pathogens stronger — while working with the People’s Liberation Army on novel coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV.)
“More than three years after the pandemic’s outbreak, many around the world had given up on learning the origin of SARS-CoV-2…,” said the report.
“Public officials in the US and other countries repeatedly suggested uncovering the pandemic’s origin may not be possible.”
“Now, answers increasingly look within reach.”
The journalists relied on “multiple” US government officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
“When a source was asked how certain they were these were the identities of the three WIV scientists who developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in the fall of 2019, we were told ‘100%,’” reads the report.
The lab leak theory and claims of infected workers is hardly new.
But it was vehemently refuted, most notably by Dr. Anthony Fauci, who headed the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) that generously funded the research with US taxpayer dollars. The media parroted his protests and ferociously demonized and set out to destroy all who refuted Fauci’s claims. And of course, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) hid the truth as the pandemic spread, destroyed all records, refused to allow a proper inspection of the facility, and accused the US of politicizing the pandemic.
Hu received three grants totalling $41 million to support gain-of-function research on coronaviruses for USAID and the Fauci-controlled NIAID, according to documents obtained in 2021 by the advocacy organization White Coat Waste Project through Freedom of Information. Fauci’s listed as the ‘investigator’ on the grants.
Hu served as top deputy to Shi Zhengli, otherwise known as the “bat woman of China” because she prowled around caves extracting virus samples from bats. Her protégé Hu had expertise in making chimaeric SARS-like viruses and conducting experiments on humanized mice.
“It’s a game changer if it can be proven that Hu got sick with COVID-19 before anyone else,” said World Health Organization (WHO) expert Jamie Metzl.
“That would be the ‘smoking gun.’ Hu was the lead hands-on researcher in Shi’s lab.”
The National Institute of Health (NIH,) that was overseen by Fauci before he retired, reportedly funded at least 18 WIV gain-of-function research projects between 2012 and 2020. That was even after former president Barak Obama placed a moratorium on gain-of-research funding in 2014, and until former president Donald Trump cancelled the funding in 2020. At least $2 million went to the lab between 2014 and 2021 from the NIH, a group called EcoHealth Alliance, and the University of California.
Experts worldwide believed the pandemic “likely” originated from an accidental lab leak, not from the wet market.
But the sick lab workers were kept secret.
“Had the information come out earlier, governments may have responded differently,” said the report.
If China hadn’t censored the outbreak and alerted the globe, the pandemic could have been contained.
How could Fauci possibly not have known about the sick lab workers? Or, for that matter, Canada’s chief health officer Dr. Theresa Tam, especially with her close ties to Fauci and the UN?
Equally disturbing is the fact that after what the world was put through by those who ‘mishandled’ the pandemic, people who know the secrets feel compelled to speak anonymously.
What are they still afraid of?
(2) comments
What’s most interesting is the truth about China’s involvement grows as it’s relationship with the US dwindles
Well unless I am mistaken, not a single flight from Wuhan China was ever stopped from landing in Canada, because racism...
