Cat on a leash

The federal government spent $100,000 on a survey of pet ownership. Among the findings, cats are most popular with Quebecers. Qui aurait cru?

 birhanb

Be comforted Canadians — your tax dollars are in shrewd, capable hands. Seriously, why would you even think to doubt the spending habits of the feds?

Oh, you hard-working, struggling sceptics and naysayers, always in want of proof!

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.