Be comforted Canadians — your tax dollars are in shrewd, capable hands. Seriously, why would you even think to doubt the spending habits of the feds?
Oh, you hard-working, struggling sceptics and naysayers, always in want of proof!
Well OK, consider the merits of in-house research by the federal government that cost you $100,000 to find out who owns a rabbit or a cat or a fish or a rodent.
Look away from that ominous pile of bills and low-fuel warning light in your vehicle. Sleep well now, knowing someone OK’d a study to reveal Prairie residents are most likely to own dogs, Quebecker’s cats and British Columbians bunny rabbits.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) paid Ekos Research Associates $98,084 for the Public Opinion Research With Canadians on Pet Trade study, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Sterling nuggets offered up revealed only half of retirees own a pet. Is that because many seniors can barely feed themselves, never mind feeding a Nemo, Tiger, or even wee Herman the hamster who barely eats much at all?
So what if $100,000 would buy struggling seniors a lot of canned soup and crackers, (although not as much as before the recklessly-spending Liberals lost control of inflation and levied carbon taxes.)
The CFIA was conducting research on animal diseases. It determined which are the most popular animals by surveying 2,076 Canadians — including breeders, vets and animal rights advocates.
Riveting, life-changing info, eh?
Surely all taxpayers desperately want to pay for data on who owns everything from turtles and livestock.
Certainly, it is critical for Canadians to know that 63% of women and 50% of men are more likely to have a pet because … oh, who knows why?
It cost $100,000 to find out that 67% of Quebec residents were most likely to be pet owners compared with 60% in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, 58% in Alberta, 54% in Atlantic Canada, 53% in BC and 51% in Ontario.
It cost $100,000 to discover that dogs and cats are the most popular pets. Who knew! Fish, livestock, rabbits, caged birds, and rodents and turtles followed.
Only 49% of pet owners researched the organization or source from which they bought Tiger or Herman or Rex. “Results reveal Canadians undertake limited research before acquiring a pet,” said the study.
This begs a question. Does the federal government also do limited research on who it hires to come up with ideas for questionable studies? Never mind the elected official or bureaucratic geniuses in charge of approving them.
“Canadians don't need our government to spend a bunch of money to tell us if we have a dog or a cat. Canadians need our government to stop spending money like crazy and stop taking so much from us,” said Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director with the Canadian Taxpayer’s Federation (CTF).
“Canadians have every right to wonder if there's any one in government — politician or bureaucrat — who cares that they are wasting other people's money.”
“This government wastes money like crazy. There are too many bureaucrats with too much taxpayers' money and time on their hands.”
Too harsh? Nah. If only this was the only $100,000 squandered. Consider this reminder of more fine government spending.
In July, the Trudeau government unearthed this shocker — Canadians don’t talk about menstruation, concluded a report Attitudes and Awareness of Menstrual Equity and Period Poverty Among Canadians. The feds call it a “stigma” that had to be broken because most Canadians only discuss the topic “once a year.”
The report lamented most preferred to “use discretion when discussing their periods.”
Shocking! One can’t imagine why absolutely everyone doesn’t feel the need to chat incessantly about menstruation over dinner, coffee, anytime, everywhere.
That survey of 2,083 Canadians as young as 13 by Environics Research cost you $82,000. No reason was given for the survey. But it’s important to the feds, so just be quiet. Don’t ask why.
Gender Equality Minister Marci Ien celebrated ‘menstrual hygiene day’ on May 28 by declaring on Facebook” “Today I am wearing my menstruation bracelet with pride.” You go girl! The ‘I am woman, hear me roar’ declaration of womanhood was echoed by transgender males who can’t and won’t ever menstruate. But whatever.
So there. Almost $200,000 spent on just two studies that benefited someone — but it sure wasn’t you. Or Nemo, Tiger, Rex, or Herman.
