Morale in the military didn’t sink when Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre announced last week the Department of National Defence (DND) will slash spending over the next three years.
That would be impossible.
The morale of the undermanned, ill-equipped, exhausted, and abused Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) living in sub-standard base housing is already at rock bottom. That’s thanks to the reckless disdain the Liberal government has shown for our national defence and the troops who loyally serve.
In a message to personnel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s yes man said the slashing process has already begun.
“As one of the largest federal departments, National Defence has an important role to play in effective and efficient government operations,” Eyre told military members in a joint statement with Bill Matthews, deputy defence minister.
“Early efforts are now underway across the Defence Team to address our part in this initiative by developing spending reduction options.”
But where it will go, Eyre said he just doesn’t know. Now there’s a rock-solid plan in action! Eyre noted the government aims to bring spending back to pre-pandemic levels, a Liberal initiative “to ensure that Canadians’ tax dollars are being used efficiently.” (Laugh track).
Last month Treasury Board President Anita Anand told cabinet ministers to trim spending $15 billion by October.
“Reductions related to operating expenditures will be phased in over three years and are not expected to result in job losses outside of normal attrition, or reallocation, ensuring that our people’s work is focused on high-priority initiatives,” stated Eyre.
No job losses? Is that because there won’t be any jobs left to lose?
Last week the Western Standard reported insiders claim the ever-declining CAF regular force operational capability stands at 34,000 — not the 63,4777 officially reported by the Department of National Defence.
The reserve forces are decimated. Recruitment fell 35% last year. “Similarly, reductions identified related to professional services and travel will have no impact on employment levels.”
“The extent of impact is yet to be confirmed,” claimed Eyre. Ominous!
He assured the slashing spree in progress is “distinct” from the 2022 Defence Policy Update outlining a course for national defence and the military. Whatever that course is remains a secret to Canadians. It’s still under wraps.
Last week’s message piously warned “expenditure reviews are an essential part of responsible management, and we all have a role to play in finding ways to deliver the best results for Canadians.”
“This will entail hard decisions. However, this is not about doing more with less or arbitrary cost-cutting. It is about ensuring the defence budget is directed toward top defence and government priorities; and in an increasingly dangerous world, ensuring this will not negatively impact the ability of the CAF to perform its functions — keeping Canadians safe and contributing to international security.”
If you believe this spin that would take a miracle to pull off while reaching in to further deplete a near-empty cupboard, go ahead, vote Liberal in increasingly dangerous times on the global front.
And exactly what are those “top defence and government priorities?”
However, if you care about defence, the military, and a strong, proud nation consider Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s message to Canadians at the party convention in Quebec City last Thursday.
Choosing retired Lt.-Gen. Michel Maisonneuve and his wife retired Maj. Barbara Maisonneuve to deliver a joint speech — they received rousing applause and standing ovations — spoke volumes. Take that you woke, climate-obsessed Liberals! And step aside — the adults are talking.
Defence matters. Troops matter. The Maple Leaf flag matters. Canada matters.
Between them, the Maisonneuves served Canada with honour and distinction for seven decades.
“The Liberal government has placed narrow special interests and an obsession with identity politics above our national security,” said the general.
“We are no longer taken seriously on the world stage. We are ignored or dismissed by our allies. We do not pay our way in international agreements or organizations. Under this government we’ve become free riders.”
Canada has been chastised for not honouring a 2% commitment to NATO defence. It contributes about 1.3%, ranking near the bottom of member countries.
Maisonneuve was cancelled, forced to resign from the Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence over anti-woke comments he made during a speech when he was being honoured.
“Our proud history is filled with examples of ordinary Canadians, whether civilian or military, with extraordinary courage stepping up and fighting for justice and freedom around the globe,” he said.
“Those troops are still there, and they need our help. Our armed forces have been so neglected, so degraded, that even the Liberals and the left-leaning academics and media have noticed they need more than new dress codes.”
“They need personnel, equipment, training, and a commitment from the Government of Canada that it will uphold its end of the moral contract they are willing to make.”
“They are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for us and the least we can do, is provide them with the tools they need to fight and protect our freedom,” he said to thunderous applause.
Canada has faltered in the past eight years, he said. “Our country has been led by a government that’s focused on virtue signalling, apologizing for who we are and how we came to be, erasing our history, and hurting and dividing its citizens.”
“Canada has lost its place on the world stage and, more tragically, in the hearts of everyday Canadians.”
But it wasn’t always that way, said Barbara Maissoneuve.
“In World War One, we mobilized 620,000 troops and we were victorious at Vimy Ridge. In World War Two, we were brave enough to land at Dieppe. We secured our beach on D-Day,” she said.
“We became the world's peacekeepers, with 80,000 of us serving during the Cold War.”
“And when the world changed again on 9-11, we stepped up with our allies and we served with distinction in Afghanistan. We were great.”
She pointed to Canada’s failed leadership.
“The current prime minister leads by example with his sense of entitlement, complete lack of personal responsibility, and his innate ability to see endless flaws in everyone else, but none in himself.”
The general criticized leaders who divide (a Trudeau speciality) rather than unite, climate change policies, the removal of historic statues, and victimhood culture.
He said Canadians must stand united. “Let's be proud of the flag that our soldiers wear on their uniform. This is the flag that should fly front and centre on all our government buildings … the Red Maple Leaf is the flag that can and should unite all Canadians … It stands for all our freedoms as Canadians, without regard to special interests as all equal under the law. Why should we not be patriotic and show it?”
Meanwhile, the Conference of Defence Associations Institute (CDAI) recently wrote an open letter to the Liberal government calling on it to take national security and defence more seriously.
“There is no more important responsibility for the federal government than protecting Canadians against all threats — foreign and domestic,” says the letter obtained by the CBC. “Now is the time to fully discharge the commitments we have made to our allies and partners in sharing the burden of the collective security, commitments which are essential to safeguard our peace, prosperity and way of life.”
The letter was signed by about 60 military commanders, politicians, a former CSIS director, former top security officials, and a former Supreme Court justice.
Pffft. Don’t they know the earth’s going to combust any second now? And if it doesn’t, surely the oceans will rise and swallow us?
Slashing defence is on the Liberal agenda. But not for Ukraine.
Canada has committed more than $8 billion of this and that and everything that disappears largely unaccounted for into a black hole since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
In April, the Ottawa Citizen reported Canadians training the Ukrainian military in Poland on Operation Unifier were suffering hardship because someone forgot to send military cooks. They weren’t being reimbursed for the restaurant meals they had to pay for out-of-pocket.
Hey, the Liberals could cut costs by getting them to line up at food banks when deployed to Poland or Latvia or wherever — just like many of them must do at home.
Three years of Liberal cuts are on the way unless Canadians wake up. Poilievre!
Superb piece from Linda ... please share! ...
I spent many years in the CAF, you couldn’t convince me to spend one minute in it today.
