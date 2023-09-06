Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives and the NDP are neck-to-neck in the race to win the October 3 provincial election.
Premier Heather Stefanson is facing her first election as PC party leader since winning the leadership race when former premier Brian Pallister stepped down.
She is hampered however by lingering resentment among erstwhile supporters, over her exceptionally harsh COVID-19 mandates that led to pastors tossed behind bars and churches heavily fined.
But PC campaign spokesman Shannon Martin, likely too optimistically, claimed Manitobans have moved on because “we’ve turned the page on COVID.”
And he pointed to what the alternative could have been.
“As frustrated as some Manitobans were with some actions that were going on, they paled in comparison with what the NDP and their left-wing friends were calling for. We’d still be in locked in our homes,” said Martin.
The election campaign officially kicked off Monday. At dissolution, the PC’s held 35 seats in the 57-seat legislature, with the NDP holding 18 and the Liberals three. One seat was vacant.
All that said, if parents in Manitoba are paying attention — and show up to vote — the PCs should still have no problem sliding back into power to claim a third term since they ended the 17-year reign the NDP had held since 1999.
Stefanson has vowed to update the Public Schools Act to formalize and enhance parental rights if re-elected. Among other things, this includes ensuring parents have the right to be informed about curriculum and the right to advance notice before presentations are made in school from outside the school system.
“There isn’t a door that I’ve knocked at that if you bring up parental rights heads start nodding. People say ‘I want to make sure I have reasonable access to my child’s education. I want to be aware of what’s going on.’”
“No parent wants the state to raise their child. It’s as simple as that.”
“We’re going to codify it in law — you have the right to be involved in your child’s education… The overwhelming majority of Manitobans don’t see this as controversial.”
“It’s only the left trying to stir up the fringe components and raise the fear monitor.”
Wab Kinew, a former rapper who was elected NDP leader in 2017, has made a bold declaration.
“We are the party that's going to bring about a just transition,” he said.
Yet Kinew appears to be trying to adopt a moderate stance and distance himself from federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his policies.
“The federal and provincial NDP are brother-sister parties. Obviously, they see what’s going on federally. They see the federal Liberal/NDP coalition doing nothing for Canadians on the big-ticket files, especially affordability,” said Martin.
“There’s no wonder why Wab would want to distance himself from Jagmeet. I’d want to distance myself from that tire fire.”
Kinew has promised to help Manitobans purchase more EVs and restore funds to environmental groups.
He also promised to balance the budget within four years and not raise taxes — not even the PST that the NDP raised to 8% a decade ago. The PCs since reduced it to 7%.
Kinew denied a claim by Stefanson that he would raise it to 10%. Stefanson meanwhile, denied a claim by Kinew that she’d fire nurses. Both the NDP and PCs promise to fix health care and make life more affordable.
Kinew promised to boost critical mineral development — lithium, cobalt, silica, nickel. But he had opposed mining when he signed the Leap Manifesto a decade ago, a statement by environmental, labour, indigenous and other groups. The manifesto calls for no new infrastructure projects aimed at increasing extraction of non-renewable resources.
So, what would it be if he was elected? Can Manitobans afford the risk?
“Mineral exploration, refinement and value-added processing has to be part of it. We can’t afford to leave it in the ground as Wab and the NDP want to.”
“We want to move Manitoba from the have-not to have status,” said Martin. He said Stefanson has worked hard for two years to achieve that.
Economically the province has begun the process of turning around.
“We made those critical investments in our schools and hospitals.”
“More importantly we also laid the long-term economic foundation for our business community, to make investments they need to make. So that not only do we have the money to move forward, but so that Manitoba becomes the have province that we can and want to be."
Stefanson announced Tuesday the PCs will eliminate the Land Transfer Tax for first-time home buyers that was brought in by the NDP in 1987. (For a single-family home in Winnipeg, the Land Transfer Tax adds approximately $5,700 to the cost.)
She promised to reduce the first provincial income tax bracket by half over the next four years and increase the Basic Personal Amount in 2023.
“Manitobans just simply cannot afford in any way, shape or form to go back to NDP.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.