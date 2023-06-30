Serge Faucher

Major Serge Faucher. (Ret'd.)

 Canadian Armed Forces

Retired Maj. Serge Faucher knows first-hand why it’s foolish to blindly believe a government that says “trust the science” regarding vaccines for military members.

The 40-year Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) veteran, a global and national record-breaking track and field star sprinter, still suffers from severe Gulf War Syndrome (GWS) allergies.

Catherine Christensen

Catherine Christensen of Valour Law, studied military law while training to be a lawyer. She now represents 329 aggrieved veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces who claim harms as a result of the CAF policies on COVID vaccination.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Raz
Raz

The purpose of chaos, emergencies and war. Simply follow the big money.

eldon628
eldon628

The tax payer should definitely not be the payer of any compensation. It should be the liberal/ndp parties who coerced people into taking what they knew to be a depopulation jab. They should be individually held responsible for thier actions in supporting the globalist agenda.

guest50
guest50

Maj. Faucher displayed common sense and sound judgment. He should receive some compensation for being forced to resign his commission.

Unfortunately, far to many people took the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines out of an unreasonable fear of covid, or the fear of losing their jobs if they didn't.

The question is, who should actually pay the compensation. Doctors? Politicians? Pfizer/Moderna? Taxpayers?

I'll fight ruthlessly to avoid being on the hook for any type of payment. I too refused the vax.

