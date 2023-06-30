Retired Maj. Serge Faucher knows first-hand why it’s foolish to blindly believe a government that says “trust the science” regarding vaccines for military members.
The 40-year Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) veteran, a global and national record-breaking track and field star sprinter, still suffers from severe Gulf War Syndrome (GWS) allergies.
This cluster of chronic symptoms affected about 250,000 of 700,000 Operation Desert Storm coalition soldiers sent to the Persian Gulf in 1990-91, after Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. The debate over the cause of GWS is ongoing, but evidence points to the experimental medications pumped into coalition soldiers.
So, Faucher adopted a cautious approach when CAF embarked on a high-pressure campaign to push COVID-19 vaccines.
“When the mRNA vaccines were first announced in 2021, I was hesitant to condemn them out of hand,” said the highly decorated aerospace engineering officer.
“I decided to wait until the human trial period was over for the Moderna vaccine. While I was quite concerned that these minimally tested vaccines would be imposed on a mass scale, I hoped that a public health catastrophe could be avoided, and that Health Canada had diligently done its work.”
“Today I know that this mRNA technology, which was never properly and completely tested on humans let alone at a mass scale, is causing widespread harm.”
“I was certainly not an anti-vaxxer and had all of my other required vaccines just like everyone else in the CAF. I probably have had more needles than a pin cushion!”
That includes a cocktail of drugs he was administered while on deployment in the Gulf.
“We were given a bunch of shots and had to take some pills,” said Faucher, one of 4,000 Canadian soldiers initially sent to the Gulf.
“I ended up with allergies that have still not gone away since I took the ‘medications’ for my deployment.”
For decades, he has had to take daily medication to stop the overwhelming itchiness that leads to hives.
“Anyone who has heard of Gulf War Syndrome (GWS) understands that mixing anthrax and botulinum vaccines as well as pyridostigmine bromide pills might be a nefarious combination to humans... Furthermore, among the GWS vaccine’s potentially toxic components are the adjuvants aluminum hydroxide and squalene. Squalene has already proven to be a bigger problem than expected, but I was told to trust the government and trust the science.”
Squalene was added to vaccines to protect soldiers from biological weapons that were never found in Iraq.
That wasn’t the only time the government “made a mistake” with vaccines.
“Another example of the CAF and Government of Canada’s less than stellar track record arose with the mefloquine scandal. Nine hundred members of the Canadian Airborne Regiment who went to Somalia in 1992 as part of a peacekeeping mission were treated as lab rats.”
Soldiers took the mandatory anti-malaria medication mefloquine. Many suffered severe psychological problems soon after taking the drug. The horrific symptoms lingered.
“With this kind of track record, how could I have trusted the CAF on the new mRNA vaccines?” said Faucher who conducted extensive research that led to serious doubts.
“The issue was that I was genuinely terrified of this experimental drug/technology that had been forcefully pushed on us with the threat of losing our employment if we did not comply.”
The CAF’s mandatory vaccine mandate “went against every fibre of my being.”
But he was forced into making a no-win decision — comply, go on unpaid leave, or resign.
“There was no way I was going to be put on Leave Without Pay (LWOP) as set out in CDS Directive 001, nor was I going to receive the experimental and unsafe COVID-19 vaccine.”
Faucher, 59, who served 34 years in the regular force and six as a reservist arrived at the agonizing decision that his only choice was to resign in November 2021 from the job he signed up for at age 17.
“Those decision makers who decided my fate in this matter must understand that I did not come to the decision of retiring lightly. I loved the CAF, and I was a loyal soldier for nearly 40 years, despite what the CDS thinks of us, the unvaccinated.”
“I had planned to serve until at least the age of 60 and possibly beyond as I loved the career I had worked hard to achieve over 40 years of service.”
Faucher is one of 329 plaintiffs from all military branches named in a lawsuit challenging the CAF’s mandatory COVID vaccine policy.
They are represented by Catherine Christensen who heads the non-profit Valour Law in Edmonton. The lawsuit alleges their Charter rights were violated in “malicious and unlawful” ways during the CAF’s quest to achieve 100%-member vaccination.
Defendants in the lawsuit include Chief of the Defence Staff Wayne Eyre, Minister of Defence Anita Anand, Vice Defence Staff Chief Lt.-Gen. Frances Allen, Surgeon General Maj.-Gen. J.G.M. Bilodeau and Judge Advocate General Rear Adm. Geneviève Bernatchez.
The court action is seeking $1 million in damages for each plaintiff — and an acknowledgement the CAF violated their Charter rights.
Faucher said his earlier than planned retirement cost him lost wages, a pending promotion to lieutenant colonel, and “new opportunities with the newly created 3 Canadian Air Division (Space).”
“When the CAF decided to push the vaccine on its members, red flags were immediately raised in my head.”
“I saw through the shenanigans and the lies real quick.”
“First, I questioned the CAF’s decision to vaccinate its entire force with only one type of vaccine, Moderna. There had been no short- or long-term data on its effects on humans and Moderna was a relatively new company with no track record to speak of when it came to vaccine manufacturing.”
“In my experience as a senior officer at the strategic level, it made absolutely no sense to me that the entire force would receive the same experimental treatment without knowing long term effects. My concerns were well founded and supported by eight other countries, who banned Moderna for those under 30 years of age due to the frequency of myocarditis.”
Initially, he believed that mRNA vaccines were more benign than conventional vaccines. “I thought the mRNA technology did not require toxic adjuvants to promote an immune response. This was before I learned that the lipid nanoparticle delivery vehicle, polyethylene glycol.”
“While there was certainly reason for concern, there was no proof at the time that any of the potential mechanisms of harm would be significant as they told us that the nanoparticles would remain in the shoulder muscle area and would not migrate anywhere else in the body. We now know that the nanoparticles migrate to various organs, including the brain, testes, and ovaries to name a few.”
The next red flag occurred when members were ordered to review a PowerPoint presentation/video on the Defence Learning Network (DLN) in early 2021 for the CAF vaccine rollout. “This presentation repeatedly claimed that ‘the vaccine was safe and effective’ despite having no large-scale human data to prove it.”
“Where were the scientific studies that supported this statement? This was a dangerous and misleading statement to make especially as we now have plenty of evidence to the contrary.”
The presentation peddled the claim that vaccines were safe for pregnant women. “These were not only lies, but potentially criminal actions in my opinion as there is a possibility of serious harm to the expectant mother and fetus from these vaccines.”
“Not only do Pfizer’s own results refute this as they showed high rates of miscarriages and other issues but just a few days ago, the European Union (EU) is now warning pregnant women not to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to the possibility of infertility and miscarriage.”
Faucher said he knew all this in 2021, but no one would listen. The “propaganda” to get the jab accelerated. “It is clear that the CAF engaged in a psychological operation on its own members, a disappointing and sad course of action.”
“I shared my many concerns with peers and found out I was not alone, nor was I crazy to think the way I did.”
Faucher — whose athletic achievements are hailed on a military website — said not all units were “evil” in coercing members to take the jab. “My own chain of command was nice to me. None of them harassed me or even tried to convince me to get the jab. I have a very strong personality, and I’m sure they knew it would have been pointless to try.”
“My story is nowhere as tragic as some of my peers in that lawsuit. I have my pension and more importantly, my health.”
“We just want accountability. The CAF cannot be allowed to ever do this again. Through their actions, they have damaged the CAF and national security to a point where it will take at least a decade to repair.”
(3) comments
The purpose of chaos, emergencies and war. Simply follow the big money.
The tax payer should definitely not be the payer of any compensation. It should be the liberal/ndp parties who coerced people into taking what they knew to be a depopulation jab. They should be individually held responsible for thier actions in supporting the globalist agenda.
Maj. Faucher displayed common sense and sound judgment. He should receive some compensation for being forced to resign his commission.
Unfortunately, far to many people took the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines out of an unreasonable fear of covid, or the fear of losing their jobs if they didn't.
The question is, who should actually pay the compensation. Doctors? Politicians? Pfizer/Moderna? Taxpayers?
I'll fight ruthlessly to avoid being on the hook for any type of payment. I too refused the vax.
