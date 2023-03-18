Kailasa 1

For some time now, the Hindu Republic of Kailasa, or as it is sometimes called the United States of Kailasa, has received widespread global attention.

It has been warmly embraced and recognized by the United Nations, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, the US and beyond.

Trudeau press release

The Office of the Prime Minister was taken in by people posing as representatives of the entirely fictitious Hindu Republic of Kailasa. The Correspondence Office issued this stock verbiage congratulation on the occasion of the supposed KAILASA Canada Hindu Heritage Month, noting that Canada was 'made stronger not in spite of our differences, but because of them.'

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

It seems appropriate that our prime minister would very comfortably fit in with these conmen and conwomen. I’m surprised that he didn’t dress for the occasion to see the delegation. Trudeau would, no doubt, look resplendent in “bauble adorned, big-haired, brightly dressed” garb.

Why do I always picture Trudeau as the court jester rather than the king?

Linda Slobodian Staff
Linda Slobodian

That would be a sight to behold!

