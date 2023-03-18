For some time now, the Hindu Republic of Kailasa, or as it is sometimes called the United States of Kailasa, has received widespread global attention.
It has been warmly embraced and recognized by the United Nations, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, the US and beyond.
A large delegation from Kailasa participated in two meetings at a February 22-24 UN conference in Geneva. Attendees from many nations sidled up to the all-female, bauble adorned, big-haired, brightly dressed Kailasa delegates for photo ops.
Another Kailasa delegation is believed to have recently travelled to the United Arab Emirates.
Newark, New Jersey Mayor Ras Baraka led a lovely ceremony last month with Kailasa gals on hand to seal a sister-city pact invitation he had extended. While news cameras flashed, heads somberly bowed in prayer. Very moving.
Newark is but one of about 30 US cities that paid respectful homage to Kailasa, going as far as to sign cultural pacts.
California Congresswoman Norma Torres, who sits on the important House Appropriations Committee gave Kailasa “special congressional recognition.” So did Ohio Republican Troy Balderson.
Kailasa’s website lists ambassadors to many nations including France, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Canada.
Kailasa’s ambassador to Canada is apparently a woman who goes by the name of Nithya Sakalananda.
In a November 27, 2021 letter Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his “best wishes” for a Kailasa event in Canada.
“Dear Friends, I am pleased to extend my warmest greetings to everyone attending KAILASA Canada’s Hindu Heritage month celebration,” it reads.
So very lovely of the PM’s office to so readily embrace cultural diversity like that.
Not to be outdone on the friendly front, Kailasanites, Kailasaliars, Kailasacons, whatever, offer super-quick citizenship to anyone who wants to fill out a brief form on its ‘official’ website.
However, for takers, calling one’s new country for tips on how to travel there, or where to stay, would be problematic. It has no area code.
Visiting would be impossible.
Kailasa doesn’t exist.
It’s fake.
Nobody knows the exact whereabouts of Kailasa’s self-professed ‘godman’ leader — the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism Bhagavan Nithyananda.
Nope, no sightings of the elusive supreme one beyond huge cardboard images the Kailasa delegation carted to display and kneel before on the floor of the UN, and a small photo of his chubby face on the website.
Officials in India would dearly love to get their mitts on this slippery charlatan, facing several charges of rape and sexual assault. He has also been accused of kidnapping and confining children at his monastery in the state of Gujarat, according to The Indian Express.
The international fugitive cried “innocent” then fled the country in 2018 while out on bail.
He resurfaced in 2020 as — surprise — leader of Kailasa, on an island located somewhere near Ecuador, according to the website.
Ecuador officials checked and swore they can’t find it.
How could so many people, from so many countries, be so duped, for so long?
Did nary a one get the memo about the wonders of a simple Google search?
The first solid clue would have been that Kailasa isn’t one of the world’s 193 nations recognized by the UN. Oh well.
No one at the mighty UN noticed that.
Representatives of Kailasa spoke at the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) meeting in Geneva. The theme of the committee’s 84th session was eliminating discrimination against women.
But the Kailasa gals talked about the persecution their guy Nithyananda faces globally, particularly in India. They demanded he be protected.
When videos of the speech by Vijayapriya Nithyananda went viral on social media, the jig was up for the supreme conman.
The UN finally clued in, denounced the delegation, and announced it will ignore all “irrelevant” statements it made.
FOX News host Jesse Waters jumped all over it. So did India media.
The New York Post reported that Newark’s mayor owned up, offered an embarrassed mea culpa, declared the cancelled sister city pact “baseless and void” and assured that no money changed hands.
Back to Canada. The Kaisala website states it has been active in Calgary, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Montreal since 2007. But wait, Kailasa’s only been around since about 2020.
And these dear, compassionate souls were apparently very helpful during the pandemic.
Kailasa claimed that through its “coast-to-coast centres” it supported food banks. Hey, it had a picture of a truck being loaded to prove it, so who’s to doubt?
“During this COVID pandemic Kailasa Canada has continued all outreach services to provide spiritual healing and mental health solutions through empowerment for women, youth workshops, free yoga online,” it states.
“Vedic rituals, wealth counseling, family and relationship programs, and spiritual healing, as well as personalized pranayama (breathing techniques) provided for seniors.”
FOX’s Waters reported that Kaisala’s services come with multi-thousand-dollar pricetags.
The wealth counseling and attention to seniors in particular should raise alarm bells.
The activities of the shady Nithyananda in Canada warrant serious investigation.
Best not to call on the prime minister’s office to take the lead on that. It is chilling to think of how easily an accused sexual predator got away with such a widespread scam that a simple tap of a keyboard could have exposed.
Trust us, they say.
(2) comments
It seems appropriate that our prime minister would very comfortably fit in with these conmen and conwomen. I’m surprised that he didn’t dress for the occasion to see the delegation. Trudeau would, no doubt, look resplendent in “bauble adorned, big-haired, brightly dressed” garb.
Why do I always picture Trudeau as the court jester rather than the king?
That would be a sight to behold!
