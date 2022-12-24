The holidays can be hard for hurting people. But, help and hope is a phone call away. That’s the Christmas message the department of Mental Health and Addiction has sent to troubled Albertans.
“While the holiday season offers friends and families moments to gather, celebrate and reconnect, it can also be a difficult time for Albertans who are struggling with mental health and addiction,” said Colin Aitchison, senior press secretary for Health and Addiction Minister Nicholas Milliken Friday.
“While we have seen historical increases in calls to 211 immediately following the holidays, the important thing is that any Albertans can call 211 when they need support and will be provided with information on mental health and addiction services in their community or connected with virtual resources, like the Mental Health Help Line and Kids Help Phone.”
“During the holidays, or any other day of the year, reach out to your friends and loved ones, reach out to someone who is in recovery or just reach out. You are not alone — help is out there if you need it,” read a recent press release.
Qualified personnel are on standby to guide Albertans through crisis. The department offered a list of free, confidential support services available 24/7.
“Think of it like a human prayer. If you’re reaching out, you need that voice of hope and reassurance,” said Dr. Angela Grace, clinical director of Calgary’s Heart Centered Counselling.
“The anonymity of the help lines is actually really important for people. We have that outside confidential therapist, an objective perspective that is not infused with all the family drama. Because family comes from their own line of ego and their own values and perspectives. Whereas an outside person with expertise and knowledge can be helpful to shift things.”
Thousands of Albertans reached out for 211 help this time last year. In November 2021, it handled 6,486 calls, texts, and chats through the website; 6,132 in December 2021; and 7,293 in January 2022.
“People need to know if you’re feeling terrible right now, it’s normal. This is a time of deeper despair,” said Grace.
“It is a darker time of year with the lower light, with less hours of sunlight… The lack of sunlight is part of it.”
“If we look to traditional ways of being, if we didn’t have electricity, we didn’t have light, we had to be with family. You had to curl up together, you had to spend more time inside with warm fireplaces, settling down hibernating. In this world we don’t have those traditional ways of being together.”
“This is a time for hibernating, for warmth and for family for togetherness. If we’re not connected it can be a time of real loneliness. If you’re struggling with pain of disconnection which is often the root of addiction and mental health issues, when you don’t feel connected to anyone or anything then it is a time of despair.”
“If there’s a sense of deep disconnection and your only connection is with a drug or a substance that gives the false illusion of connection, or false illusion of distraction. You’re kicking yourself in more trouble. We have to remember alcohol is a depressant so it’s going to numb some of the feelings, but at the end of the day it’s going to drive people further into depression.”
Social media has taken a “real toll” on people who were long isolated during COVID-19.
“Some of it was absolutely and justifiably needed for social distancing and placing health first, but it does leave us in a position where there’s a lot of rage online right now. People are angry and that’s going to contribute to even greater disconnection.”
“And if you’ve lost someone, it is a time of despair.”
This time of year is particularly hard on the freezing homeless population.
“If a person does not have a home then this is a time of great distress. We really need to consider how we’re looking after people and caring for each other nowadays.”
No one escapes hard times.
“We have to look at it like, ‘Am I going to completely let this destroy and disintegrate my life, like literally disintegrate and blow things apart and turn into various mental health issues and addictions and anger and rage?’ Or do we turn around into positive disintegration where we let our lives fall apart and rise up again with renewed meaning and understanding and gratitude.”
“It becomes a conscious choice. ‘Am I turning to the dark or am I turning to the light?’”
Her advice to the lonely, grieving, depressed and addicted?
“Just curl up with a blanket, a warm cup of tea and some fuzzy socks, and your dog if you’ve got a dog. Put on a Christmas movie. Get through the hibernation. And sleep.”
But dial 211 if you need to.
Health and Addictions also recognizes Christmas 2022 may be “especially difficult.”
“Despite the strong recovery of Alberta’s economy, many Albertans are struggling to cover everyday expenses, let alone the extra costs associated with the holidays. While Alberta’s government is taking action to address these concerns, for many, the financial strain is an added stress during an already challenging time of year. That’s why it’s important to know what supports are available to you when and if you need them.”
If you, or someone you know is struggling with opioid addiction, call the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program (VODP) at 1-844-383-7688, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. VODP provides same-day Alberta-wide access to addiction medicine specialists.
Anyone using opioids or other drugs is encouraged to download the Digital Overdose Response System (DORS) at dorsapp.ca. The DORS app can help contact emergency services if someone overdoses while using alone. Free naloxone kits are available at than 2,000 locations throughout the province.
But let’s not forget a whole group of other people the Christmas season is hard on.
Police, firefighters, EMTs, hospital staff, 911 operators, and crisis workers see the evidence of Christmas trees toppled in drunken domestic brawls; frightened, screaming and crying children; overdoses; injuries; and utterly broken, despairing souls.
God bless and keep you all strong.
And to all who celebrate the day set aside to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ — Saviour, healer, hope and light of the world, He who promised never to abandon us — Merry Christmas.
(3) comments
A lady in line at the super was obviously annoyed with folks wishing each other a Merry Christmas and she said that nobody knows Christ's birth date or if Christ was even born. I said, you're right, but our elders picked a day to be the light in the dark of winter. If you want hate, Ma'am, tell everyone we stole the date of the pagan festival of Saturnalia, too.
Peace on Earth, Goodwill toward Men and for folks who don't get the connotation & think that's sexist, everybody else, too.
Amen Linda, Amen.
Merry Christmas
