Crisis intervention

Holidays can be tough. Need to talk to somebody? Call 211. Canada-wide.

The holidays can be hard for hurting people. But, help and hope is a phone call away. That’s the Christmas message the department of Mental Health and Addiction has sent to troubled Albertans.

“While the holiday season offers friends and families moments to gather, celebrate and reconnect, it can also be a difficult time for Albertans who are struggling with mental health and addiction,” said Colin Aitchison, senior press secretary for Health and Addiction Minister Nicholas Milliken Friday.

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(3) comments

jetgorgon
jetgorgon

A lady in line at the super was obviously annoyed with folks wishing each other a Merry Christmas and she said that nobody knows Christ's birth date or if Christ was even born. I said, you're right, but our elders picked a day to be the light in the dark of winter. If you want hate, Ma'am, tell everyone we stole the date of the pagan festival of Saturnalia, too.

Peace on Earth, Goodwill toward Men and for folks who don't get the connotation & think that's sexist, everybody else, too.

ConcernCitizen
ConcernCitizen

Amen Linda, Amen.

Linda Slobodian Staff
Linda Slobodian

Merry Christmas

