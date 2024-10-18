SLOBODIAN: In Balgonie, Sask... Report on the Banality of Trans Stupidity

Enforcing the right of two transitioning biological boys identifying as females to use girl’s changing rooms in a rural Saskatchewan elementary school is in my view, a form of child abuse. To me, it seems inexcusable and officials at the Balgonie Elementary School and in the school division, are grossly negligent in their duty to protect all of the children in their care while school's in.As for the stunningly stupid argument these administrators and ‘educators’ offer about protecting equality by failing to protect both the boys and girls, while hijacking parental rights... it defies basic logic.It’s simple.Embarrassed and distressed little girls, aware enough to understand modesty, shouldn’t be forced to undress for gym class in a room where biological boys are also undressing.And by the way, pity these poor little boys who have been dragged into the centre of the controversy. These boys seem to me to be also victims, being used as pawns in an ideological battle raging at Balgonie Elementary School, a town of 1,800 people, 25 kilometres east of Regina. This cruelly opens them up to resentment and ostracization... Not because they are trans children, but because school officials deemed their rights trump the needs and concerns of fellow students, the little girls. Even children understand when they are being unfairly treated and resent it.So, save the predictable charges of transphobia, set aside rabid ideology, and think about the potential emotional damage that this inflicts on these biological boys.Did anyone even bother to ask them about whether they’re uncomfortable undressing in front of girls in these change rooms?The justified parental outrage that followed this mandate was revealed Wednesday by the Western Standard’s Christopher Oldcorn in a powerful and disturbing exclusive story.Parents of a Grade 7 girl were alerted to the policy, not by school officials, but by their 12-year-old daughter who told them she was uncomfortable undressing in front of boys.Oldcorn revealed in a subsequent story that NDP MLA Jared Clarke is the father of both transitioning boys. So, did Clarke — who won the Regina Walsh Acres byelection in August 2023— use his clout as a sitting MLA to coach school administrators into enforcing cultural insanity and dismiss concerns raised by parents? Then again, judging by the inexcusable reaction to outraged parents, perhaps they didn’t need much encouragement? The wishes of parents who believe in modesty and in protecting the innocence of their daughters too young to be exposed to male private parts, obviously doesn't rate consideration.“School administrators have defended their decision, citing human rights laws and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. They maintain that their responsibility is to protect the rights of all students equally,” wrote Oldcorn.But, this so-called ‘equality’ is a one-way horrifically discriminatory street. There’s actually no equal treatment or consideration for the rights of these little vulnerable girls. And if the simple concept of equality escapes these administrators, how can they be trusted with other decisions affecting the lives of impressionable young students?In fact, they owe an apology to that Grade 7 girl who has a bigger moral compass about modesty than they do, in their wokeness.This child had the courage to stand up for herself. But the principal told her she could just use alternative changing areas. That is one weak principal.Anyone else missing the equality concept here?Prairie Valley School Division’s (PVSD) learning superintendent Lorrie Anne Harkness defended the school’s actions in a condescending September 24 email to a concerned parent. “We understand that you may not agree with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, federal and provincial human rights information, school and school division policies or procedures that we have shared with you,” wrote Harkness.How slick of her to try to turn him into the bad guy accusing him of standing against Charter rights.“However, we are required to operate within those parameters and to protect the human rights of all students and employees.”Did Harkeness even read what she wrote? Or think through the ridiculous argument about protecting “rights of all students?”All students that is, except little girls, some who have stopped changing for gym, according to one parent?Harkness flipped off the parent by saying the school would work with girls who didn’t want to use the female changing room and find them another changeroom.“However, their choice cannot supersede or interfere with the rights of other students,” she wrote.To lecture a parent fighting for his daughter’s privacy, by declaring his daughter’s legitimate right can’t interfere with rights of other students is beyond infuriating. She owes that parent a profuse apology.Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe said there would be a new biological sex changing room policy if his party is re-elected.“There will be a directive that would come from the Minister of Education that would say that biological boys would not be in the change room with biological girls,” said Moe.Meanwhile, the same parent contacted vice-principal Sarah Slwyka.“But since when is it appropriate to expose my 12-year-old daughter along with all the other biological females in that class to penis?”It’s been appropriate since weak and woke officials infiltrated the school system. Since people with ideological agendas were elected to government.They justify pushing agendas on the pretence of defending equality. And in doing so they send an appalling, unforgivable message to little girls who have a tough time learning how to navigate through a world that preys in so many ways on females with low self-esteem.“You are not as worthy.”“Your rights are less important.”“You are wrong to feel embarrassed. Suck it up.”This is sickening, unforgiveable child abuse. Pity the little girls who get this message at school but don’t have parents at home to foster and instill self-worth.The parents standing up to this insanity must keep fighting for all of the children — boys and girls — at the mercy of people who have lost their moral and intellectual bearings.