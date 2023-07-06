The girl was five years old when Canadian Country Music Hall of Famer Paul Brandt met her.
“She was being sold six to eight times a night for the purposes of sex,” said Brandt, who was on a humanitarian trip to Cambodia.
Learning of the cruel exploitation of that child was an “aha moment” for the multi-Platinum recording star.
Right then, he knew he couldn’t ignore the vulnerable being preyed on for profit — primarily in human sex, labour, and organ trafficking.
Only God knows how many trafficked human beings have since been helped — or didn’t end up victimized — because of Brandt and his wife Liz.
The impact their organization #NotInMyCity launched in 2017 after that southeast Asia visit is profound.
Human trafficking isn’t an evil thriving only in faraway lands. War zones, such as Ukraine now, or countries hit by natural disasters such as Haiti’s massive 2010 earthquake, are prime hunting grounds for predators looking particularly for children to abduct, sexually abuse and traffic.
Canada’s a hunting ground too.
“I’ve met victims here in Canada who were five, six, seven years old when they were first trafficked,” Brandt told the Western Standard. “The average age has just decreased to 12 years old being trafficked the first time.”
The crime primarily impacts girls and women.
Some 72% of Canada’s reported victims are under age 25. Victims are underreported due to language barriers, shame, or threats from traffickers profiting handsomely off abject degradation and misery.
Sex trafficking and labour trafficking are most common in Canada. There’s another dark side to its human trafficking underbelly.
“Canada is a demand country when it comes to organ trafficking where mostly its Canadians in need of organs for health purposes who are travelling to areas around the world where there are vulnerable people.”
“You need a lung transplant or a liver transplant or a kidney transplant... if you can’t get one here or you’re not on the list, people will go to some country where people are disadvantaged and willing to sell a kidney.”
Victims “might actually be killed and their organs harvested” to sell.
#NotInMyCity’s mission is to prevent, disrupt and end sexual exploitation and sex trafficking; and raise awareness, create a platform for collective action and mobilize communities.
“We look for where the gaps are in the response to human trafficking, and we try to facilitate groups to be able to work together more effectively and more efficiently.”
The human trafficking industry nets an estimated annual global profit of from $150 to $200 billion, according to experts.
Like Canada, The US Department of Health and Human Services says it's the fastest growing criminal industry. In the US it's second to the drug trade, surpassing the illegal arms industry.
The International Labour Organization estimated that of 40.3 million human trafficking victims in 2021, one in three was a child. That includes child soldiers.
The just released Sound of Freedom, a movie based on the true story of a former government agent Tim Ballard who went on a mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers, has brought attention to this global evil. Jim Caviezel, who portrayed Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ, stars as Ballard.
But Brandt, planning to see the movie today, has spent years doggedly raising awareness and finding ways to unite forces to combat this.
“I’m the first to admit that the country singer in the black cowboy hat is the least likely person I’d have imagined to be involved in this issue. If you want to be the least popular person at a party start talking about human trafficking.”
“It’s just such a deep and dark topic. It’s a conscious exploitation of a person’s misery and their vulnerability. That’s why it’s hard for people to think about because you wouldn’t even expect that people can do something like that.”
For traffickers it’s a business transaction.
“There’s just that ability for people to see other people as less than, where someone else might not be as much of value as I am.”
#NotInMyCity has moved mountains.
“When we started in our work with #NotInMyCity six years ago we were being told by top law enforcement in Alberta that human trafficking doesn’t happen here.”
“Now we’re at a place where the Government of Alberta took recommendations that were put forward by the Alberta Human Trafficking Task Force that I had the opportunity to chair.”
In March 2022, recommendations were accepted to suppress and address human trafficking in Alberta and Canada from the report The Reading Stone co-written by Brandt.
“The primary recommendation was the launch of a community-led Alberta office to combat trafficking of persons.”
“The government has committed close to $24 million over the next four years to address human trafficking in Alberta.”
“We literally went from 'it doesn’t happen here' to $24 million and a real focus and spotlight on the issue.”
The problem’s tackled from different angles.
Many victims are trafficked by air.
#NotInMyCity partnered with nine Canadian airports to provide training and awareness programs for staff and flight attendants to identify victims and notify law enforcement. Those programs also go into the trucking and transport organizations sector.
“We have awareness programs where we’re teaching teachers.”
A human trafficking network has been established right across the province. Law enforcement now works alongside survivors to determine how best to intervene. Frontline agencies and police services meet regularly.
One thing Brandt is proudest of is an April summit in Lake Louise.
“We were told that for 20 years investigators in Canada have been trying find a way to get together in one room and discuss best practise, sharpen their swords, compare notes, and break down barriers where they are truly taking a no borders approach to the issue of trafficking. That hadn’t happened.”
"#NotInMyCity took on the challenge and worked to bring the majority of Canada’s frontline investigators together into one room for the first time.”
Sixty investigators attended the Maddison Session — named after a young Alberta woman who lost her life to trafficking.
One message Brandt just received was: “I can’t share everything with you because it is an ongoing investigation, but trust me, the investment is paying off.”
Human trafficking’s an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
Who are the predators?
“It can be everyone from organized crime to one-ops people who you might not normally expect. There’s also familial trafficking where parents will traffic their children.”
Where are the hunting grounds?
“It’s everywhere. There are a lot of different tactics used by traffickers.”
“It’s often not some guy in a white van snatching kids off playgrounds. That’s generally not what we see. It does happen.”
Human traffickers exploit the vulnerable.
“They’ll see a girl on public transit. Maybe she’s 12 or 13 years old. She’s looking at her shoes a lot. It’s obvious she has low self-esteem. So, they’ll play the odds, walk up, and try to figure out ‘How can I get inside her head?””
They are masters of manipulation and deception and “will fill every need for that individual.” Attention. Clothes. Ply them with drugs and alcohol.
“It’s all a big party. Then one day the trafficker flips and says now you owe me.”
Social media is used to snare victims.
“Even being this deep into the topic we’re hearing more and more about online sexual exploitation.”
“Most parents don’t understand that when they hand their kids a cellphone they might as well be handing them a loaded gun.”
Investigators and the community must find ways to “out pimp the pimp.”
“If the trafficker is doing things to fulfill every need, as a community we need to get there first. We need to find ways to identify those vulnerabilities and be better at it in providing true choice and true options for people.”
There are connections to housing insecurity and homelessness, and mental health and addiction.
“We’re seeing lights starting to go on for law enforcement investigators and frontline agencies about the connections between early childhood trauma, sexual abuse and exploitation, child sexual abuse material and human trafficking.”
Brandt stressed that it’s important “not to focus on the shock value” when raising awareness.
“This is a very dark thing. As a storyteller, as a country music singer, this is the toughest story that I’ve had to tell because when people hear about it they want to turn it off.”
“It’s really important to grasp the reality but focus on hope because there are some really amazing things that are happening in Canada right now.”
“When we band together as a community and when we educate ourselves, we can shift the balance of power in trafficking from being a high-profit, low-risk business to being a high-risk, low-profit business for traffickers. We’re seeing that happen here in Alberta right now.”
Brandt cited an example of an amazing transformation in Cambodia where a hotbed of organized crime and “the worst of the worst child sex trafficking” was happening.
Sex tourists seeking children gravitated to Svay Pak, near Phnom Penh.
“It was one of the darkest areas where I’ve ever been in my life. There was a warehouse on one side of the street where kids were drugged during the day. At night they were given amphetamines and taken off to work in brothels.”
A California businessman was building a three-storey sex-destination hotel nearby to bring in busloads and planeloads of men from around the world to violate children.
When he saw foreigners helping area children, he “got nervous” and put the building on the market.
“The group that I was with, we pooled our resources and bought the building,”
It was turned into a health clinic, school and church. Amen to that!
#NotInMyCity’s website offers a free course on learning how to identify trafficking victims.
Thank-you, Linda.
Good report Linda!! I agree; Paul embodies faith, love and hope. God bless him for his work to rescue and protect the innocent from the monsters of humanity. Indeed he is one of the good guys.
I have tremendous amount of respect for Brandt. I still remember the work he used to do at the Children's hospital as a nurse and after when he would just show up to entertain kids. The guy has a heart of gold!
