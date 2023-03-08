Today is International Women’s Day (IWD) 2023.
Oh, where to begin with this ridiculous sham that, on some serious levels, is to be mocked and scorned.
Here’s an important fact that could be life-changing (laugh track). This year’s IWD colour theme is purple. Feeling empowered girls? One can’t help but wonder how many high-powered meetings it took to make that critical decision.
IWD celebrates women’s contributions to society, the economy, culture, and politics. Nice. Too bad it only celebrates achievements of women who hold values and achieve things of which it approves.
Not much room for those distasteful pro-life, pro-Christian, pro-conservatives in this celebratory mandate that views white privilege as a problem that allegedly holds back a host of minority groups.
And no room at all for issues that cause tremendous harm to women and girls.
IWD also claims to focus on the ongoing struggle for gender equality and the need for more work to be done to make sure women have equal opportunities and rights.
What a great opportunity for this day to bring global attention to rights denied women and girls who suffer immensely.
Iran — where demonic morality police hunt down women who don’t wear head coverings — would be a good place to start.
Despite months of nationwide protests and unrest triggered by the death of Kurdish woman Masha Amini who was brutalized after being arrested for not adhering to the Islamic dress code, the regime recently announced it won’t back down from severely punishing women who violate its neanderthal edicts.
“Removing one's hijab is equivalent to showing enmity to the Islamic Republic and its values. People who engage in such an abnormal act will be punished,” said Iran’s judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei this week.
“With the help of the judiciary and executive, authorities will use all available means to deal with the people who cooperate with the enemy and commit this sin that harms public order.”
Maybe the IWD organizers didn’t see those horrific pictures of Amini in a coma, with tubes in her mouth and nose, her head covered in bandages.
Maybe they’re too dumb to get it that the same fate awaits other Iranian women fighting for their rights — and their lives. Maybe these ideologically lost fools don’t really care.
And no, nothing about girls in Afghanistan once again being denied an education under the Taliban regime. Yet the IWD website says females “need to belong in a global culture that actively promotes and supports them in all aspects of their life, from education to the workplace to health.”
Hypocrites!
Maybe the IWD organizers were too busy focusing on this year’s really, very important theme — Embrace Equity.
The Women and Sport focus is especially rich. The mission statement is to “celebrate women athletes and applaud when equality is achieved in pay, sponsorship and visibility.”
It calls for “increasing sponsorship for women's sports helps forge an equal playing field” for women and girl athletes.
Again, hypocrites!
An equal playing field?
The IWD website highlights a few attendance records at women’s sports events that have been broken.
But no, it doesn’t mention those other records broken by bearded men who put on lipstick, identify as female, and push their way into women’s sports matches crushing dreams, dedication and the chance for women and girls to fairly compete.
So much for one oft-repeated popular women’s day slogan: “Little girls with dreams become women with vision.” Too bad the ‘dreams’ of cheating transgender athletes are more important these days.
And how about addressing the utter demeaning mockery of females by men in outlandish outfits at Drag Queen shows? Or perverts prancing around female change rooms exposing themselves to little girls? Don’t little girls have rights?
But the IWD website lectures on and on about the difference between equity and equality.
“Policies that benefit white women, for example, may not benefit women of color due to historical or current inequalities. A shift from gender equality to the process of gender equity is required for meaningful progress.”
“Equity acknowledges people don't begin life in the same place, and that circumstances can make it more difficult for people to achieve the same goals. Inequity affects many people, but most commonly historically it has marginalized communities such as women, people of color, disabled people, the economically disadvantaged, and those from the LGBTQ+ community.”
“Equity acknowledges that people don't begin life in the same place, and that circumstances can make it more difficult for people to achieve the same goals.”
This gobbledygook does little to nothing to help women.
Some popular women’s day slogans are rich.
“Stand up for women, it’s Women’s Day.”
“Give rights to women and bring them ahead.”
Sadly, as organizers surely pat themselves on the back for pulling off another IWD — that’s all they are. Meaningless slogans.
