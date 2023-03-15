Bylaw protest 1

About 15 people held a protest against Calgary city council for planning to enact restrictions stopping protests outside city facilities. Under a new city bylaw, it wouldn't be legal if it were near any place where a drag show for children was in progress.

Jennifer Wyness, Sonya Sharp, Dan McLean, Sean Chu, and Andre Chabot.

Remember those names when the next Calgary municipal election rolls around.

Derek Reimer

Pastor Derek Reimer is physically thrown out of a drag queen story hour being hosted by the Calgary Public Library. 

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(1) comment

guest50
guest50

I am firm believer that LEGAL ADULTS have the right to live their lives as they choose.

The difference between the L/G movement, is that I can treat my neighbor with the respect he/she deserves, while minding my own business. If the G/L lifestyle does not adhere to my personal beliefs, I don't have to attend gay weddings, buy gifts, go to gay bars or make donations......

However, with respect to transgenderism, I have absolutely no choice but to participate in the cult of their choices. I have to accept anatomical men in change rooms and bathrooms. Neither I, my children or grandchildren have any protection from poseurs/creeps. The public forum demands I accept adult entertainment in public libraries and schools. But the most damaging of all, is that healthcare professionals are required to refer children for transgender convertions irregardless of w/n it is in the child's best interest.

Our mayor and PM need to be deposed at the first legal and available opportunity.

