Jennifer Wyness, Sonya Sharp, Dan McLean, Sean Chu, and Andre Chabot.
Remember those names when the next Calgary municipal election rolls around.
Re-elect them.
They opposed, or at least tried to stall, Tuesday’s council decision to restrict the right to peacefully protest children being exposed to things their precious eyes and minds should be protected from.
Give serious thought to NOT bringing back the rest of the misguided pack, who outnumbered them. October 2025 can’t get here fast enough.
In a 10-5 vote Calgary council created a new law — the Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw. It restricts protests to 100 metres from the entrances of community centres and libraries — hotspots for uncouth drag events and transgender males to freely prance around exposing their privates in little girls’ change rooms.
Council also voted 11-4 to add the word intimidation to the existing public behaviour bylaw. The interpretation of intimidation will prove to be dangerously broad. That was likely intentional. More protesters can be snared that way.
This is so hideously twisted.
Are you OK with the communist-style tactics — that’s no exaggeration — of Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Jasmain Mian, Raj Dhaliwal, Richard Pootmans, Terry Wong, Gian-Carlo Carra, Kourtney Penner, Evan Spencer, Peter Demong, and Courtney Walcott who all voted yes?
Shudder at the thought of them being further emboldened if Rachel Notley’s NDP, hijacked by ultra-woke radicals, get into power after the May 29 provincial election. Take a peek at who is contributing to their campaign funds.
Mock their hypocrisy the next time they bleat about the well-being of children, women, families, the LGTBQ+ community — and your wishes — being really, very important priorities. They’re lying.
They just showed it's more important to them that transgender males have the right to roam about naked in little girls' change rooms.
And also more important to them is the right of Drag Queens to poison, confuse and indoctrinate young minds with highly sexualized shows and readings that mock the essence of women.
You have a problem with that? Tough. Stand back. Shut up. Better yet, go away. Your objections to the intrusion on what should be recreational and learning safe havens for children invaded by warped ideology just don’t matter.
The decision is also a grave affront to members of the LGBTQ+ community, the majority of whom don’t support the minority of radicals that council bowed down to. They fear these radicals who bully, harass, and ostracize them if they speak up.
Just like that, without proper consultation with police, without input from all Calgarians they're obliged to represent, these clowns scoffed at Section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. You know, the one that guarantees the freedom of expression, freedom of association, and the freedom of peaceful assembly.
Oh, they didn’t completely violate it, but they pushed as far as they could.
“To recap, the recommendations in the report are to give three readings to the safe and inclusive access bylaw, to be effective immediately, and to give three readings to the public behaviour bylaw, also to be effective immediately,” said City of Calgary General Manager, Community Services Katie Black at the Tuesday vote. “If these recommendations are approved, the proposed bylaws will protect all Calgarians, including members of communities that have historically and are currently experiencing exclusion and discrimination in our city.”
No, they don’t protect all Calgarians.
They don’t protect children. Council conveniently forgot about its obligation to protect them.
And it doesn’t want you to protect them either.
The safe and inclusive access bylaw restricts protests objecting to or disapproving of race, religious beliefs, colour, gender, gender identity, gender expression, physical disability, mental disability, age, ancestry, place of origin, marital status, source of income, family status, or sexual orientation.
Fighting to shield children from vulgarity isn’t an attack on any of the above. That’s an argument disingenuously peddled to justify insane decisions and ideology. It’s about setting healthy boundaries.
Wyness wanted to know why police weren’t involved in the presentation, and why councillors weren’t allowed to consult the constituents they represent.
Yes, why not Madame Mayor?
Carra boasted about council’s support of a “safe and inclusive vision for our city.”
He praised council for creating safe spaces for equity-seeking groups at public facilities.
Yes, there’s some back and forth hollering with cussing at these protests. It’s called freedom of speech.
But the only reported incident of violence was when Mission7 pastor Derek Reimer was thrown to the ground and dragged by members of these equity-seeking groups Carra said need protection.
Reimer was peacefully protesting an all-ages drag queen story time on February 25 at Seton Library.
Council didn’t mention anything about his safety — because they don’t care.
But then neither did the vast majority of Christian, Muslim and other religious leaders — who hold the same values about protecting children that Reimer does. Their silence is deafening. They somehow can’t muster the courage to put their faith into action. Shame.
Dhaliwal piously chattered on about how people must have the responsibility to not infringe on other’s rights, while he voted to do just that. Others apparently don’t include the rights of those who fight to protect children.
And then there’s Walcott who vehemently condemned protestors who “erode our freedoms.”
In a recent letter he said he was “disgusted and outraged by the attempts to disrupt events and intimidate performers and attendees” at drag events.
“The 2SLGBTQIA+ community deserves our firm and public support.”
Odd how the former schoolteacher didn’t mention anything about the need to support and protect society’s most vulnerable members. It’s helpless, impressionable little ones.
But back to council’s decision to stomp on the rights of Calgarians to protest unhindered. To the 10 who voted yes, this is fitting tribute — and a not-so-gentle a reminder this is Canada.
Download it and blast it full volume for these tyrannical politicians when they come knocking on the door for votes and campaign donations.
(1) comment
I am firm believer that LEGAL ADULTS have the right to live their lives as they choose.
The difference between the L/G movement, is that I can treat my neighbor with the respect he/she deserves, while minding my own business. If the G/L lifestyle does not adhere to my personal beliefs, I don't have to attend gay weddings, buy gifts, go to gay bars or make donations......
However, with respect to transgenderism, I have absolutely no choice but to participate in the cult of their choices. I have to accept anatomical men in change rooms and bathrooms. Neither I, my children or grandchildren have any protection from poseurs/creeps. The public forum demands I accept adult entertainment in public libraries and schools. But the most damaging of all, is that healthcare professionals are required to refer children for transgender convertions irregardless of w/n it is in the child's best interest.
Our mayor and PM need to be deposed at the first legal and available opportunity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.