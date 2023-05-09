As more than 100 wildfires burn and Alberta is in a declared state of emergency, is this a good time to talk about diversity and inclusion in the firefighting profession?
It sure is.
Beautiful, glorious Alberta is ablaze. Firefighters are entrenched in the chaos, the heat, the flames, the fear and the danger in front of them. God bless them and keep them all safe and able to endure the backbreaking work only the fit can endure for short spells, never mind long stretches that push mind, spirit and body to the limit. And then beyond.
Lives — both human and animal — and property depend on decisions made. Their own lives depend on decisions made. The success of these decisions rests with experience, ability, strength, trust — and the crucial element of teamwork.
Unfortunately, the diversity and inclusion push from politicians and feminists is in many cases crushing team spirit, causing division, and overlooking potentially stronger candidates for leadership. That can be an extraordinarily dangerous thing, whether it's a house on fire or a full-blown provincial emergency such as northern Alberta is now experiencing.
Are these woke folk busy counting the male/female firefighter ratio now fighting Alberta fires, to make an issue of it somehow, somewhere down the road so they can bolster their 50/50 equality agenda aim? It wouldn't surprise me. It’s gotten that stupid.
The issue surged to the forefront when it was revealed that a prescribed burn — highlighted on the agenda of a feminist/non-binary firefighting conference in Banff to promote “diversity and inclusion” in a male-dominated profession — went terribly wrong. It took from last Wednesday to Sunday to get control of the fire that jumped the predetermined boundary and spread over three hectares.
Resources from Banff and Canmore fire departments, Alberta Wildlife, and RCMP that could have been used in fighting fires elsewhere — not started by a prescribed burn gone awry — had to step in to help.
The prescribed burn was carried out in Compound Meadows, adjacent to the Banff townsite, by Parks Canada and participants in Canada’s first-ever Women-in-Fire Training Exchange (WTREX). The participants were mostly female and non-binary. Parks Canada blamed a sudden wind shift in direction speed for the out-of-control fire that caused damage to property, wildlife, evacuations, and traffic disruption.
However, countless experts in the field blamed the catastrophe on poor judgement in choosing to do live burn exercises in a windy, dry environment.
Others chastised — not the unknown physical capabilities female firefighters — but the need to hold this sort of exercise in questionable conditions simply to make some kind of feminist point. Many highly-qualified, able-bodied female firefighters have made their point through sweat, hard work, and mastery of their profession. Wokesters are doing them a tremendous disservice in this quest to boost female quotas. It creates resentment.
Some women claim they have been on the receiving end of misogyny, harassment, and discrimination from their male peers. Sure they have. There are male knuckle-draggers in every profession who think qualified women don’t belong or shouldn’t be treated as equals.
But that’s not always the case.
Said one senior Alberta firefighter, speaking on the condition of anonymity, “The women that I’ve worked with throughout my career have always met the standard. I’ve got no issue at all with them. We look at each other as firefighters. We don’t really see gender. The women we have on our department can hold their own with any of the guys. None of us have any issues working with females in our department because they’re beasts." If that sounds a little ungallant, it isn't: It was actually a huge compliment. "I know they could drag me out of a fire and do the job.”
Discrimination does exist, he admitted. “We discriminate against people who aren’t tough enough to do the job.”
How tough do they need to be?
Can they drag a hose that by the time its fully extended weighs 300 pounds? Can they drag an 180-pound dummy a certain distance in a certain time? Each department has different standards. Many follow the rigid physical testing administered by the University of Alberta’s physical evaluation program.
“There’s hardly any women in most fire departments because it’s very difficult for a typical woman to pass the physical.”
“One year we had 140 applicants and maybe 40 of them passed the physical. No females passed it. Less than half the males passed it. So you have to be in good condition. You can’t just be an average male you have to be a fit person.”
According to the 2022 Great Canadian Fire Census, 14,000 female firefighters represented 11% of all firefighters in Canada. That’s a long way to go to reach that coveted 50/50 quota.
Most fire departments are looking for creative ways to hire more women.
Some are now only hiring women.
If they don’t pass the physical, no problem. They may get preferential treatment. “Some departments have experimented with hiring women who are qualified, have the prerequisite training but aren’t yet able to pass the physical.”
“They give them a period of time to pass the physical. And if they can’t pass the physical, they just have to ride in the ambulance. They’re not allowed to ride on the firetrucks.”
“Ultimately, to get on the firetruck, to do the job as a firefighter, they would need to pass the same standards even though they’re given preferential treatment at hiring.”
To a lesser degree, this can apply to men if, for example, a department is short on advanced care paramedics. “They will give highly qualified applicants some leeway and time to pass the physical.”
Also, if a large pool of candidates meet minimum qualifications, but there are limited spots, gender is the deciding factor. And it isn’t male.
One department hired females who didn’t have to pass the physical, creating “a split on the floor.”
“The thing about the fire service is that we are integrated. We’re a team. We can all fill in for each other in a moment’s notice.”
“If you have employees that are getting paid the same as you sitting in your hall but they can’t do the same job, they can’t operate as part of the same team, it creates a split.”
“That team mentality is super important in a fire service. Anyone that’s not in your team is immediately viewed with suspicion. It creates a bad dynamic.”
The fires will be put out. The exhausted firefighters will come home as heroes.
But the absolute discrimination male firefighters face will continue.
And the resentment — that the woke like to blanket-dismiss as misogyny — will build.
“When you have employees that are hired under a different standard who aren’t able or allowed to do the same job as you, but yet they’re sitting at your table and eating supper with you, and using your facilities, they’re acting like they’re part of the team. But they’re not part of the team. Firefighters recognize that and it creates animosity.”
