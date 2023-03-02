Supermarket rising prices

It's getting harder to eat right, says writer Linda Slobodian, as she takes note of a Statistics Canada report detailing higher-than-reported grocery price increases.

 Wiki Commons

Eat healthy, they say. Be sure to follow a balanced diet that includes all food groups.

Well, that’s getting harder and for too many Canadians impossible to do, as grocery prices continue an upward spiral. There's now an expectation that families will pay $1,000-plus more for food in 2023, warned December’s Canada Food Price report.

Tags

Recommended for you

(6) comments

Footloose
Footloose

The bottom line is Canada cannot afford two more years of this devastating charade. Singh need s to know now that one second more of his support of the Liberals will absolutely obliterate the NDP if they do not do the right thing NOW and withdraw their support. Poilievre needs to do his part and introduce a motion of non-confidence however he can, to allow it to happen.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

No need to fear food shortages. Canada has an over abundance of fat, useless, and stupid politicians. If we get hungry because of their sociopathic policies we can always eat them instead. Politicians, it's what is for dinner!

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

I don't know if there's enough spice in the world to get the taste out of the long pork that is Liberal or NDP branded, but there's quite a few useless conservatives, there's even a disgraced former premier kicking around. I wonder how the vaxx affects the meat?

Report Add Reply
nowhereami
nowhereami

[lol]

Report Add Reply
nowhereami
nowhereami

Ha,ha,ha - Fat and useless politicians = Soylet Green

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The Trudeau government is a WEF terrorist organization that wants you dead in order to “save the planet”

Trudeau smirks as you and your children starve to death

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.