Conservative politicians in a few provinces have started to pay attention to parental rights.
That includes Manitoba, where hope of starting to protect parental rights — it’s not really happening now — hinges on the outcome of a critical October 3 provincial election.
Actions have been taken in New Brunswick, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Ontario. In Manitoba, promises are being made .
That’s great, but where has everybody been? And will those promises be kept?
Vividly graphic pornographic books and videos peddled as necessary ‘educational’ material, confusing pronouns, countless made-up sexes, transgender indoctrination and the diabolical poisoning of minds starting in kindergarten didn’t become entrenched in Canadian classrooms overnight.
Charlatans parading as responsible educators, with twisted ideologies supported by approved curriculums, have long prowled classrooms gaining power over children while parental control and rights slowly slipped away.
Politicians on the radical left embrace this. Politicians on the cowardly right have been afraid of offending pushers of perverted agendas lest they be branded hateful, so tsk-tsked, then looked the other way.
What has changed? Polls demanding parental rights — and children — be protected work like a charm.
A few parents who spoke up have been ignored, or threatened, bullied, and punished — and dismissed as hateful radicals. Then more parents realized what was going on. Protests began. Parents of all religions and of no religion banded together.
But the battle for control of your children rages.
Which brings us to Manitoba where parents who speak up are still bullied and banished from school property — even hit with no trespass orders. So much is at stake for Manitoba’s parents.
The PCs, however, offer some hope, unlike the left.
But education so far hasn’t been a big campaign item.
Liberal promises include reinstating health-care coverage for international students and a K-12 nutrition program.
The NDP are campaigning on a $30-million a year universal school nutrition program.
The PCs promised to expand parental rights. That includes the right to be informed about curriculum, involved in bullying issues and behavioral changes, consent to images of a child being made, shared or stored, and advance notice of people outside the school system giving presentations. But only after consultations.
Last month — before the election was called — Premier Heather Stefanson, who has been around two years, said parents have the right to be involved in a child’s gender identity choice and should be told if their child wants to use a different gender at school.
“We believe that parents know what is in the best interest of their children,” she said. “That’s why a re-elected PC government will formalize and enhance rights for parents and guardians in the Public Schools Act.”
“What we’re hearing is parents want to be better informed so they can make decisions on behalf of their children.”
Well, they’ve been hearing that for a long time. Why the sluggish response?
But more troubling, NDP leader Wab Kinew said nothing at all about parental rights but called Stefanson’s promise a “dog whistle” and said the PCs “are trying to divide Manitobans.”
Why is this such a critical election? 338Canada’s recent projection showed the NDP leading by one seat — at 28 compared with the PCs at 27 and the Liberals at two. A majority in the 57-seat legislature requires 29 seats.
Stefanson’s pledge to “codify” the changes in law “falls short,” said Pierre Attallah, head of Action4Canada’s Winnipeg chapter.
“The Conservatives are in power allowing this right now. They’re making some statements about parental rights to get votes,” he said.
“We don’t get any support from, them. We don’t get any support from the PCs. The NDP, they’re not making any statements.”
Action4Canada, which promotes faith, family, and freedom, has chapters across Canada.
“She made statements about adding to the parental rights in the Public Schools Act. Well, the violations currently happening are to existing laws. Existing laws are being violated. We don’t need more laws.”
The act already lists several parental rights.
“We thank her for wanting to add additional rights. But she’s failing to see the existing issue of parental rights being ignored.”
“For one, parents have a right to communicate with their teachers. That’s Section 55 of the Public Schools Act.”
He pointed to no trespass orders issued to concerned parents who attended a June 20 Winnipeg school board meeting.
“The Louis Riel School Division trustees and administration board issued 35 no trespass orders to concerned parents who showed up at the public-school board meeting. Some of them didn’t speak. It was basically for just showing up.”
Board members accused the parents of being unruly and called police.
“Those parents can no longer go on the school property to talk to their teachers. That’s a violation right there of the Public Schools Act. They’re misusing the act.”
Parents showed up to object to a decision to suspend a trustee for social media posts the board alleged “targeted the (sexual minority) community.”
But parents also object to reading materials their children are being exposed to.
“The most concerning is It’s Perfectly Normal. That is a book that encourages masturbation and sexual activity at the earliest age possible.”
“My understanding is it’s in elementary school which would make it available to children as young as kindergarten — which is four and five years old.”
This book is in the public libraries in Winnipeg.
“There’s also a book Identical by Ellen Hopkins. They have it as a teen book. I believe it is about a judge who has twin daughters as young as six years old. He rapes one of them and makes the other watch. Which leads to the other one growing up and seeking men’s attention in unhealthy ways.”
“We believe the purpose is to groom children for sexual exploitation and normalize pedophilia.”
The long overdue promise to protect parental rights doesn’t address the bigger issue.
“It’s called Comprehensive Sexual Education (CSE), also referred to as SOGI 1 2 3 (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity.)”
“It’s a program that comes from the UN. In Manitoba the program is available on the Sexuality Education Resource Centre (SERC) website.”
“We know it’s an outside influence without parental knowledge. That’s one of the key points. We don’t understand how they justify doing this because they’re bringing in outside influence without parental knowledge. The parents are the primary stakeholders.”
“Our letters to the ministers come back and say that these global corporations have the best interests of our children. The only person, the primary person, that will have the best interests of the child is the parent.”
“I know several parents who are terrified to talk about the issue. Reprisal from the staff against them and their kids.”
But parents are going to have to dig deep and find the courage to demand their rights.
This isn’t about sexual preferences. To expose children to the sexual images and descriptions in some of these materials is sick and evil.
o be honest, this is one area Smith has let us down. The SOGI program is still part of Alberta's curriculum. Smith seems to have taken a "don't rock the boat" pathway. Disappointing. Stefanson seems to be following the same path.
This lady flaps in the wind. She and Danielle need to join forces and get tough.
