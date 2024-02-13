SLOBODIAN: Multitudes incoming... got a spare bedroom?

Canadians first? That priority conflicts with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s immigration agenda impacting a country he didn’t help build but one he’ll continue to methodically debilitate until Canada is free of him. The Liberals are ignoring opposition protests and sticking to dangerously high 2024 immigration quotas they set, as struggling Canadians increasingly worry about having a place to call home. And many don’t even have a home anymore.So, with multitudes incoming, what’s the Liberal plan? More homeless encampments sprouting up across urban and rural Canada? Will the Liberals urge Canadians to take immigrants into their private homes?That’s what American Democrat politicians are doing to deal with the homeless crisis due to the government-supported invasion of millions at the southern border. Taking in strangers isn’t mandated there yet, but hardcore lefties are always full of surprises.More evidence of the ruling party’s indifference to Trudeau-induced hardship suffered Canada-wide, surfaced in the House of Commons Monday when the Liberals in solidarity voted against revising 2024 record immigration quotas within 100 days.The non-binding Bloc Quebecois motion, that included meeting with provincial leaders to consult them on their immigration capacities, was supported in a 173-150 vote, opposed only by Liberals, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.“Canadians basically strongly disagree with the immigration policies of what is left of this government,” said Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet..He accurately noted the Liberals can no longer get away with attacking Quebeckers as “racists” and “xenophobic” for wanting to curb immigration because the rest of the country is suffering from the costs and consequences of the Liberal’s “heartless failure.” Despite accusations Trudeau so loves to hurl, the rest of the country isn’t racist either. It’s hurting! And struggling.The current Immigration Levels Plan has annual 500,000 quotas. That’s above 227,000 annual temporary foreign worker permits and nearly a million foreign students. The Liberal said they’ll cut back on foreign student quotas. Believe it when you see it.Currently, alleviating Canada’s housing crisis would require building 3.5 million more homes in the next decade, over the 2.3 million normally built.But Immigration Minister Marc Miller sniffed at Blanchet’s motion when he said Liberal quotas must be maintained, in part to “expand our labour force.”The Federal Skilled Worker Program and Federal Skilled Trades Program are designed to attract immigrants, including caregivers, health-care workers and skilled trades people.That expanded labour force should include immigrants to help build houses. Despite roughly one million immigrants to Canada in 2022 and again in 2023, Canada suffers a critical skilled labour shortage — tens of thousands in the construction sector, which will increase significantly as baby boomers retire. So, this purported expanded labour force doesn’t seem to be helping this sector much.Now, Trudeau habitually skips along behind disastrous policies adopted by the mentally incapacitated US President Joe Biden who allows an ongoing invasion of millions of illegals. Many of them arrive in the land of milk and honey to get $1,000 or $5,000-debit cards depending on the benevolence of the sanctuary city — but sleep in the streets. Americans have been pushed out of schools, arenas and public facilities so illegals can be housed.Massachusetts, New York, Illinois and other state officials plead with private homeowners to open their homes to newly-arrived migrants. A spare bedroom? A couch for people that you know absolutely nothing about?Can we soon expect a similar directive from the Liberal government that doesn’t think it important to consult provinces to fix the mess it created?Marie-Josée Houle, author of Upholding Dignity and Human Rights, in a final report released Tuesday, called for urgent action from all government levels to end “a life and death crisis” involving cross-Canada tent encampments where up to 25% of the homeless live.“It is a physical manifestation of exactly how broken our housing and homelessness system is from coast to coast to coast in Canada. It needs urgent measures. Government must act immediately to save lives,” Houle told CBC News.But the Liberals stubbornly aim to bring hundreds of thousands more people into Canada.Miller said immigrants are needed to “ensure our economy prospers and to guarantee the quality of the social services Canadians depend on.”A strong Canada should and always has welcomed immigrants with open arms. But the economy isn’t prospering. And, as Blanchet pointed out “everyone is being crushed by health care costs, education costs and other costs.”In August 2021, the Liberals budgeted $100 million over three years to help newcomer’s settle in. That’s set to expire March 31. The funding cycle for the Resettlement Assistance Program will repeat and free services will continue.They include finding temporary and permanent housing; a household start-up allowance monthly income support payment; education and medical services; help with personal financing; helping in the job search (only if an immigrant is willing or ready to work); lessons in English or French (with babysitters supplied during class); help with writing a resume; and so on.Meanwhile, 120,344 small- and medium-sized businesses went under during Trudeau’s draconian COVID-19 lockdowns, Blacklock’s Reporter reported Tuesday.From 2020 to 2023 private sector employment fell in six provinces, a loss of 89,100 jobs.Families devastated. Homes lost. People needing new jobs, new careers.Canadians first? What federal government department offered them a list of free services such as temporary housing, resume writing and baby-sitting services?In January, the Liberals announced $362.4 million more to shelter refugees across Canada.Also in January, Trudeau slapped military personnel on all military accommodations — many in severe need of repairs — with massive rent hikes due to kick in April 1.Manitoba Conservative MP James Bezan introduced a motion to stop the Department of National Defence (DND) from raising rents in its facilities by as much as $450 per month. Last March, the feds introduced a new benefit to help military members deal with the high cost of housing. At the same time, it cut off 7,700 members who had been receiving a monthly housing allowance.The national apartment vacancy rate fell to a new low of 1.5% by October of last year, less than half from where it was two years before, according to Canada Mortgage & Housing Corp. statistics. The average monthly rent for a two-bedroom soared 8%.Unlike, pre-Trudeau government years, young Canadians don’t have much hope of owning their own homes.And two million Canadians have been driven to rely on the food bank to have enough to eat.Hard times with no relief in sight.Maybe someone should warn immigrants that, despite all the free stuff Canadians aren’t privy to, while the Trudeau government reigns, Canada might not be the best place to come to. And bring a tent, just in case. Someone will definitely need it.