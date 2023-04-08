The Alberta NDP figures some babies just cost too much. No worries. They have a $34 million-a-year plan to make sure there are fewer of them.
The rabidly woke socialist party has a ‘solution’ to reducing the financial burden of what it views as unwanted inconveniences. The NDP aims to eliminate the money-draining baby problem by offering free birth control to all Albertans.
Even transgenders.
And they literally put a price tag on priceless life.
According to the NDP, birth control would get rid of $5,000-$10,000 delivery costs in public health facilities and any future expenses associated with raising children.
Cold and desensitized? They don’t think so. It’s “purely economic.” Heck, they’d be doing society a monetary favour. Be grateful!
It’s a lazy approach, driven by chilling ideology, that’s so much easier than coming up with a solid cost-cutting health care plan, or ways to help poor mothers get on their feet.
This is the party that claims it deeply cares about, and is “fighting” for, families.
Hot on the campaign trail, itching to get back into power after the May 29 election, Opposition Leader Rachel Notley’s NDP are proud of this thinly-veiled attack on religious, ethnic, and pro-family values. If they get into power, they’ll forge ahead with the plan. Like it not, you’ll pay for it.
The $34 million a year proposal would even cover the cost birth control for transgenders, said Edmonton MLA Janis Irwin, critic for women and 2SLGBTQ+ issues.
“For trans Albertans the use of contraception can also be gender affirming,” she said at a recent press conference. Dare to criticize this use of your tax dollars — no matter how they spin it, men who transition to women cannot have babies and don’t need birth control — and you are a hater.
If elected, the NDP wouldn’t flinch at digging deep into taxpayer dollars to cough up cash to pay for transgender surgeries.
But babies? Too expensive. Those costs trump life.
At a press conference headed by Irwin last month, Dr. Ariane Litalien, a University of Alberta resident training in obstetrics and gynecology, took the mic to flippantly peddle the plan.
“From a purely economical perspective, universal access to contraception also makes sense. Unplanned pregnancies are very expensive,” she said.
“Delivering a baby in the hospital can generate a cost to the public system of up to $5,000 for vaginal delivery and up to $10,000 for a C-section.”
Litalien pointed to a 2010 report that concluded every dollar spent on contraception helps save $90 in social supports following an unplanned pregnancy.
She lectured Albertans on their obligation to do their part and swallow the $34 million a year bill.
“It may seem like a small way to save money for individuals in the short run, but it actually saves society in the long run,” she said.
Did this resident doctor really reduce the value of human life to dollars? She sure did.
Then at another press conference in Lethbridge Thursday, Irwin repeated the virtues of eliminating health costs by eliminating babies.
This message got lost in the NDPs promise to make oral hormone pills, copper and intrauterine devices (IUDs), subdermal implants, and contraceptive injections free.
The NDP claims contraceptive pills alone would save “an Albertan” (NB, they don’t say woman) $10,000 over a lifetime and $400 out of pocket for an IUD.
And they promote contraceptives as a way of helping with painful periods and preventing some uterine and ovarian cancers.
But this is deeper than that.
The evidence lies in a seemingly ominous tweet by Irwin.
“And how will that work if you end up at a catholic (sic) health facility? Are you aware they don’t allow IUDs to be placed in their facilities?” someone tweeted.
“That’s something we’ll have to fix when we form government,” tweeted Irwin.
What exactly does that mean? How would the NDP “fix” the applicable Catholic-run health facilities?
Irwin didn’t respond to a call from Western Standard.
The Catholic Bishops of Alberta lead Covenant Health, a separate board on contract with Alberta Health Services (AHS).
In 2022 Covenant Health received $77.5 million from AHS.
Is Covenant Health concerned about what Irwin and the gang intend to “fix?”
Well, a spokesperson dodged a number of questions. Is it because they are afraid of the NDP if they are elected? You bet.
“Covenant works within our provincially integrated healthcare system to ensure coordinated, timely, safe, and quality care of all patients,” wrote Karen Diaper in an email. “All physicians in Alberta work within prescribed limits of their specialities and scope of practice.”
“Physician orders for all medications are governed by their clinical practice within externally established guidelines. Covenant respects the professional integrity and clinical judgment of its physicians and does not interfere with their prescribing practices,” she wrote.
Diaper served up a word salad that clarifies not much.
AHS and the UCP were no less cowardly. Both declined comment.
The UCP referred to an old statement issued when the NDP frost trotted out its free contraception for everyone plan on International Women’s Day.
“Albertans with a government-sponsored health benefit plan have coverage for many contraceptive drugs and health products including oral contraceptive pills (OCP) and intrauterine devices (IUDs). All OCPs and IUDs listed on the Alberta Drug Benefit List (ADBL) are available to all members of government-sponsored drug plans. For those with a low-income health benefit plan, these items are free of charge.”
It said the UCP provides all Alberta women free Mifegymiso, which is used for medical termination of a pregnancy.
“There are no plans, at this time, to further expand access to free of charge contraceptive drug and health products.”
Well, of course the NDP are predictably howling, stomping their feet, and fearmongering that Premier Danielle Smith is ignoring the healthcare crisis, despite extensive measures she has taken to address a myriad of problems.
But she’s the heartless one. So say the NDP who have made it clear that they will do their best to eliminate what they view as a burden society. Babies.
The NDP resort to an old political tactic past its time at their pressers. They present comments from phantom people named Nikki and Darlene and Jenny.
Of course, Nikki and Darlene and Jenny are eternally grateful to the NDP for their “life-changing” free contraception plan.
You like babies? You think babies should be cherished and not have a dollar amount placed on their worth? As you are struggling to make ends meet, you don’t want to pay for everybody else’s birth control? You have a religious view on that?
Too bad.
When the Alberta NDP declares it “will always stand up with women, for women, and for the rights of women” — they don’t mean you.
