SLOBODIAN: Nenshi on the run

Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi is under fire for deviously posting a video, in which he fabricated a disgusting quote attributed to UCP MLA Jennifer Johnson about trans children and poop.The defamatory 2.12-minute video posted on X Wednesday had about 80,000 views before Nenshi scrambled to delete it — and after social media lit up with demands for legal action against him.This goes beyond dirty politics to smear Johnson. It’s also a cruel and dirty lie to feed members of the trans community Nenshi professes to care so deeply about. But he coldly used that community to score cheap political points, while also pushing a lie that the UCP government is “targeting vulnerable children.”.The video, displaying a photo of a smiling Johnson and the written fabricated quote that Nenshi solemnly reads for dramatic effect.“It doesn’t matter if we’re in the top 3% in the world, because if we have trans kinds in the school that’s like having a teaspoon of poop running your cookie batch. That’s what Jennifer Johnson said,” he claimed.No, she didn’t. The Lacombe-Ponoka MLA was forced to sit as an independent since elected in May 2023 after rambling, ridiculous comments surfaced in which she lumped trans gender children in with a story about “rotten movies” and putting a teaspoon of poop into a batch of cookie dough. She was speaking at a forum about homeschooling versus the public system.UCP MLAs voted to allow Johnson into government caucus Tuesday. Johnson has apologized and met with sexual minority communities.“I think she’s done everything I asked her to do,” said Premier Danielle Smith.Nenshi seized the opportunity to defame Johnson and attack Smith’s proposed measures to protect both parental rights and the transgender community. Nenshi conveniently forgot to mention the pledge to protect transgenders.“A vile analogy. Totally unacceptable. That's what Daniel Smith said. And today, we hear that Jennifer Johnson is back in the UCP caucus,” said Nenshi.He said he appreciated Johnson’s apology.“But what she didn't say is that she's changed her mind. What she didn’t say is that she believes that trans kids deserve to live a meaningful, purposeful life in which they are supported here in this province.”“And as for Danielle Smith, the premier, who said that was vile, that it was unacceptable, today is presenting legislation that goes much further. Legislation that targets the most vulnerable children in our community.”“But what really matters is the legislation that's coming forward. So, I want to say that every parent in Alberta in next month's going to be rough. Hug your kids tight. Let them know that there are grownups, that they're adults in this province that love them and support them and want them to have the best possible meaningful, purposeful, authentic life.”Grownups? That’s rich coming from a guy whose deliberate false claims lead the trans gender community to believe they should be afraid of pending persecution at the hands of the UCP.That Nenshi, is neither loving nor supportive. It pure, selfish political desperation.And Albertans saw through it.“When the leader of the NDP @albertaNDP @nenshi was caught defaming Jennifer Johnson, he tried to delete his mistake. Will the leader publicly apologize,” posted Duchess Lois Of Alberta on X.“Probably not, the coward. I hope he was threatened with a libel suit,” responded Bonnie Meikle.“Any lawyers out there looking for a great defamation suit?” posted Chanel Pfahl.“@nenshi has not removed the defamatory post that has now reached 78,000 people. The quote he attributed to her is made up …The reputational damage to Jennifer is increasing by the minute. Let’s go.”Johnson was piled on by media for her remarks, not all reporting accurately.“She would have a good cause with so many outlets but didn’t want to go through such a stressful and arduous process. Understandable, but I hope to God she at least goes after Nenshi for this,” posted Eve Kurilova.Nenshi’s extensive political failings as Calgary mayor — “administration became increasingly mired in economic missteps, controversial infrastructure projects, and a legacy of fiscal disarray” — were listed by Steven Guilbeault Minister of Environment PARODY, before addressing the fabricated Johnson quote.“Nenshi’s tactics in this instance have crossed a line, making up statements that Johnston never said, and it marks a low point in his already clouded political career.”“The incident is emblematic of a leader who, when cornered, resorts to divisive and misleading tactics, tarnishing his reputation further and eroding public trust.”This is hardly the first time Nenshi played dirty and tried to instill fear and rile up the transgender community.At a February 3 Rally To Support Trans Youth, Nenshi went over the top with unhinged dire warnings about Smith’s proposals to implement child protection laws.“Tell you what that means. Guess we'll deal with you later, later after you been murdered.”What kind of a monster says that to children in the crowd?He dismissed the wishes of Alberta parents polled and in agreement with the UCP — a clear warning of how he’d reject those wishes if elected Alberta premier.“I don’t care about your cynical polling. I don’t care that you say that most Albertans are on my side.”“To Smith, I want you to understand that votes aren’t worth a few dead kids.”In August, he took another run at Smith’s protective measures bleating that they were a “gut punch.”Nenshi’s gotten away with inciting fear and hatred and stretching and skirting the truth.We’ll see if he gets away with completely fabricating a quote.So, for clarity here is exactly what Johnson did say:“And I don't know what you would think of the education system we have now, bad or good? It's actually amongst the top 3% in the world. It's actually ranked very, very high and that is for student satisfaction, that is for student enrollment, for student graduation, for students entering post -secondary, for students getting post -secondary.” “You mentioned Calgary being at the top of that. Alberta is actually at the top. So why is this an issue and why are we saying it so bad? Are we looking at it as bad health parents? What's that? What are those outcomes?” “Well, I think it is bad because of a story you told me Zane one time about when you were making cookies with your kids. They wanted to go to that really rotten movie. It was like an x -ray or double R, whatever it is.”“And you were really encouraging them not to go. I mean, you told me this a while ago. Was it me? Yeah, you told the story. And so, they wanted to go to this really rotten movie. You knew it was a bad one, but you didn't want to say don't go because then you knew they were going to, of course I won't go.”“We'll have more now. So, you said, okay, well, why don't you guys go upstairs? I'm going to make some cookies for you before you went. And so, you did. You made them and before they came down to go to this movie, you said, help yourselves, guys.”“Who made these tonight? I hope this didn't happen here. As they were about to eat it, you said to them, enjoy. I only put a teaspoon of poop in them, but it doesn't matter because it's only a teaspoon in the whole batch!”“So, you think which one is good. Yeah. And they, they obviously put the cookie. This is not a true story. So, we can be top 3%, but that little bit of poop is what wrecks it."Not wise, not acceptable, not making much sense, but not what Nenshi said she said. He lied on video — so easily.