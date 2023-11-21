SLOBODIAN: No Christmas for you if the Human Rights Commission has its way

Awww, the grinches at the Canadian Human Rights (now there’s an oxymoron) Commission want to steal Christmas. And Easter too.It’s all in the name of tolerance wrote the Commission in an unsigned report saturated with the putrid stench of intolerance of Christians.And English-speaking people. And straight, white healthy men. And a huge part of Canadian tradition.Well to quote a really, very, awful, terrible miserable fool of your ilk — Ebenezer Scrooge — “bah, humbug” to you!Christmas is discriminatory against religious minorities and observing the birth of Jesus is an “obvious example” of religious bias rooted in colonialism, said the Discussion Paper On Religious Intolerance, revealed by Blacklock’s Reporter.This October 23 report wasn’t a ‘discussion’ paper. It contrived widespread victimhood and is a biased attack — on the taxpayer dime — dripping with bigotry, aiming to crush the values, freedoms and religious beliefs of millions of Canadians.If you Commission people-kind find Christmas offensive, then close the blinds, sit on the couch on Christmas Day gnawing on a bag of chips. Gnash your teeth, wail and pout — but back off!Millions of Canadians — family, friends, and neighbors — will gather to share meals, exchange presents, enjoy Christmas trees, decorations and lights and love and joy.Many will go to church (excluding the 68 damaged or destroyed by hate-fuelled arsonists and vandals) and sing Christmas songs.Many of those songs will praise God in heaven and celebrate the birth of Jesus more than 2,000 years ago.And then, at Easter, Christians will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.Like it or not intolerant ones, it’s going to happen.But that’s exactly what the Commission wants to stomp out in its call for “systematic change.” Who are these people? And why are they allowed in that position?“Discrimination against religious minorities in Canada is grounded in Canada’s history of colonialism,” said the Commission.“This history manifests itself in present day systemic religious discrimination. An obvious example is statutory holidays in Canada.”“Statutory holidays related to Christianity including Christmas and Easter are the only Canadian statutory holidays linked to religious holy days. As a result, non-Christians may need to request special accommodation to observe their holy days.”“Canada’s history with religious intolerance is deeply rooted in our identity as a settler colonial state,” wrote the Commission, seemingly oblivious to religious freedom evidenced by the Muslim mosques, Jewish synagogues and other non-Christian houses of worship from coast to coast.“If we want to end religious intolerance it is important that we understand it. We need to understand how it persists, in what kinds of structures or practices it shows up and how it affects people’s lives.”“To address religious intolerance, it is critical to raise awareness and understanding about the various forms it takes in Canada.”Let’s start with the form it takes in this report where religious intolerance reared its ugly head.But the report didn’t just take issue with Christian celebrations. It carried on with shocking bigotry.“Many societies including our own have been constructed in a way that places value on certain traits or identities to the exclusion of others, for example white, male, Christian, English-speaking, thin or fit, not having a disability, heterosexual and gender conforming. Because of this many people are facing various forms of discrimination.”The report was very selective in who it did and didn’t identify as victims.“Religious intolerance can materialize in many ways, from microaggressions, to lack of accommodation and acceptance of religious practices, to vandalism of religious buildings, hate speech and physical violence.”It condemned vandalism, graffiti and rallies at synagogues and mosques. And it should.Nope, no condemnation or sympathy for the Christians whose churches were set on fire and vandalized. Is that not intolerant enough to meet the Commission’s criteria? Anyway, why would the Commission feel compelled to criticize churches ablaze after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tepidly condemned the crimes, then chirped that it was “understandable.”The report addressed intolerance against indigenous, Muslim and Jewish people.No mention of hate crimes or intolerance of Asians. Why not? Don’t they count?“Many people choose to wear religious symbols such as hijabs, turbans, and kippahs. When these symbols are attacked — whether physically or verbally — the violence and trauma is the same. It is a compounded trauma resulting from the attack itself that is in addition to the fear of being able to openly practice and represent one’s religion.”Many people choose to wear a cross or Crucifix too. Do attacks — physical or verbal — against them not matter?The report preached about an individual’s fundamental right to freely practice their religion “enshrined” in both international and domestic law.It cited the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms; the Universal Declaration of Human Rights; the International Covenant of Civil and Political Rights; the United Nations Declaration on the Elimination of All Forms of Intolerance and of Discrimination Based on Religion or Belief; and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.It even quoted Kimberle Crenshaw, the radical queen of promoting destructive, divisive, critical race theory. Enough said.“The freedom to practice one’s religion or belief without fear of any kind is a fundamental right that all people in Canada should enjoy.”Just not Christians. Especially if they’re English speaking and healthy white men.The Commission should be held accountable for this disgraceful report.But it won’t be.This falls in line with the Trudeau government’s other attacks on Christians and old stock white Canadians.In 2021, a Federal Court directive removed refences to Christmas holidays from the court calendar. “Christmas recess” was changed to the inclusive “seasonal recess.”More recently, a Canadian Armed Forces directive to chaplains said they couldn’t mention God or wear religious symbols at military functions, including Remembrance Day.A furious backlash ensued forcing Chaplain General Brigadier-General Guy Belisle to withdraw the directive. Trust was shattered. No one believes that there won’t be an attempt to reinstate the directive.But back to Christmas. Celebrate. Put up extra lights. Display those Nativity sets.Sing Christmas carols. Sing boldly. Sing loud. Worship as you wish.Ignore the drivel from a vehemently intolerant body that has the audacity to call itself a ‘human rights’ Commission.Hypocrites!