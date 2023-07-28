Trudeayu at gay pride parade

Prime Minister Trudeau takes part in a Montreal gay-pride parade, in August 2017.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

There are people it seems, who think the Liberal government should do more to advance the interests of some Canadians, based on their sexuality.  In a report on Canadian public opinion recently delivered to the Liberal government, some participants in focus groups dedicated to sexual minority and gender interests went even further, suggesting that "action be taken to reduce or rescind existing federal grants from any community organizations that were currently  “unaccepting" of sexual minorities.

What the Liberal government does with it, remains to be seen. Interestingly however, those preparing the report received opinions only from sexual minority focus groups from Toronto and Montreal. It did not hear from anybody likely to offer a different opinion. The Liberal government has already established a pattern of inviting policy advice from people it believes will tell them what they want to hear. This seems of a kind: it is in fact, akin to asking a barber if one needs a haircut. Based upon past practices therefore, people who support that proposal should find themselves pushing on an open door: for example, with the exclusion of anti-abortion groups from Canada Summer Jobs subsidies a few years ago, the Liberals made it clear that they were prepared to tie federal funding to what they themselves considered appropriate thinking. 

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mila
Mila

There is something to the idea that "it's not the sexual minorities that are being encouraged to think as they do and make the demands that they make [but rather] by a Liberal government that actually needs victim groups that it can then claim to protect". It seems that Trudeau curates a savior image. His hero-complex demands a victimized group which he can then save. Much like Don Quixote, he sees himself as something other than what he actually is. But at least Don Quixote was endearing. There is nothing endearing about Trudeau.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.