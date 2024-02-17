Opinion

SLOBODIAN: No more out-of-province treatment for Manitobans

Former Manitoba Health Minister Kathleen Cook was shipping elective surgery cases out of the province to shorten wait-times. The new NDP government has stopped that, 'for ideological reasons,' says writer Linda Slobodian
Former Manitoba Health Minister Kathleen Cook was shipping elective surgery cases out of the province to shorten wait-times. The new NDP government has stopped that, 'for ideological reasons,' says writer Linda SlobodianCourtesy of Manitoba PC
Loading content, please wait...
Wab Kinew
Kathleen Cook
waiting lists in Manitoba
out-of-province-surgeries

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news