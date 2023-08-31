Rick Orman

Rick Orman, campaigning for president of the United Conservative party.

 Courtesy of CBC

When Cynthia Moore was acclaimed UCP president in 2021 she eulogized the art of compromise.

“Compromise isn't always easy but is often the right thing to do. We must remember that politics is the art of negotiation and compromise,” said Moore.

Cynthia Moore

Cynthia Moore.
David Parker

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.