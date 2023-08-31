When Cynthia Moore was acclaimed UCP president in 2021 she eulogized the art of compromise.
“Compromise isn't always easy but is often the right thing to do. We must remember that politics is the art of negotiation and compromise,” said Moore.
After almost two tumultuous years as president, Moore announced she won’t seek re-election for the position at the Nov. 3-4 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Calgary.
Moore is admired for her “spit and vinegar.” Her critics also call her a “tyrant” whose unwavering allegiance to former premier Jason Kenney compromised her duty to the membership and the board.
The baggage of the controversy over her decision to cancel the Special General Meeting (SGM) and opt for mail-in ballots instead of an in-person vote for Kenney’s leadership review, and shabby treatment of nomination challengers to Kenney insiders may have extinguished any hopes she may have had of being re-elected.
“I think she’s done the right thing,” said Rick Orman, former provincial cabinet minister and long-time friend of Moore’s.
Orman is the only one who formally declared — after he told Moore he wouldn’t challenge her if she ran — that he’ll run for UCP president.
“I’m happy that she’s made the decision she has. As I said to her ‘Cynthia, you were very much joined at the hip to Jason Kenney. We now have a premier (Danielle Smith) that is there because of a membership that wanted rid of Jason Kenney.’”
“That was the leadership review and the leadership selection. I said, ‘I don’t know where you can go from here to better write your legacy.’”
There was also a dramatic change to the board last October when all nine positions up for grabs were won by candidates endorsed by Take Back Alberta (TBA), a group founded by David Parker.
Rumblings of friction and attempts to silence board members since seeped out. But two of the new members say all’s good now.
“There are always some bumps in the road, but I think we’ve managed to put those behind us and work together as a board. So that’s been good,” said VP of Communications Samantha Steinke.
“Cynthia has served out her term well. I’m not sure where her future endeavors are going to lead her but I’m sure she will be just as dedicated to those as she was to the United Conservative Party. We wish her well and thank her for her service.”
Edmonton Director Mike Byfield said the board works well.
“Much ado has been made about supposed UCP provincial board infighting, but I’ve got to tell you that has not been my experience. Sure, we have disagreed at times, but we agree with one another far more often,” said Byfield.
“It’s true that managing different conservatives at meetings can be a lot like herding cats, but that’s the fun of conservative politics. You see, we still believe in free speech, unlike the NDP, whose meetings remind me of the Borg: ‘Your opinion will be assimilated,’” he said in reference to the Star Trek villains.
“Unlike the Borg NDP we allow our members to speak their minds, and this makes for much more interesting meetings.”
“I’m very grateful for the many different shades of blue within our big, beautiful tent, and I have a ton of respect for Cynthia. I will miss her spit and vinegar at board meetings. There’s a woman who packs a lot of power in a petite frame, and I pray she stays in the game.”
TBA’s David Parker is among many who have long called for Moore to resign, or not run again. He puts it a little less generously.
“This power-hungry tyrant has become a liability to our party. She is attempting to make the UCP an elitist club that she controls. This must be stopped,” Parker told the Western Standard in June. “Cynthia believes as president she has almost limitless powers to silence the democratically elected board.”
What the UCP needs is a “democratic party not a top-down approach to government,” said Parker in the wake of Moore’s announcement. “What’s important is convincing the old PC elite that they’re completely irrelevant now.”
“I would say it’s not a surprise that she decided not to run. I think she was probably asked not to run,” said Parker.
He has no doubt the UCP will flourish.
“I’m bringing 3,000 people to that AGM. In two to three years the UCP AGM is going to be 10,000 people. It’s going to keep growing.”
So, back to Orman. What’s his plan should he win?
“My mind is clear on what needs to be done,” he said.
“The goal, the one thing I believe is extremely important, is to try and find common ground in the party.”
“That common ground right now is to coalesce around a premier who is going to be facing significant challenges from Ottawa that are going to have long-term implications on our province. Like Napoleon said, ‘I can’t mount a front if I’m looking over my back.’”
“That’s going to be my singular goal. Obviously, there are other things we’re going to have to deal with. But we can’t deal with them unless we all trust each other and are sort of on the same page and have a premier that can stand up and say her party is solidly behind her in some of the things she may need to do.”
Orman, CEO and director of Surmont Energy LTD., is sharpening the skills he used back in 2016.
“A group of us had the first meeting between Wildrosers and PCers. The purpose was to determine whether putting those parties back together made any sense. That was not even a year after the NDP formed the government,” said Orman.
“Having the benefit of having been in a legislature, I recognized that the enmity between the PCs and the Wildrose was very real. This seemed strange. Two conservative parties fighting each other in the legislature and there was no love lost.”
“There was a disconnect between the ruling class and the membership of the two parties and lo and behold we got the NDP.”
Kenney came along in 2017 and “we all know the rest.”
“I don’t think Jason Kenney spent the time to knit the two parties into one. We were operating as two parties under one roof.”
Orman said his role as returning officer for both Kenney’s May 2022 leadership review and the October 2022 leadership vote gave him insight no one else could have. “I saw what was going on. I knew the people that were there. I knew what they represented. I knew how many votes they brought. And where they came from and the demographics of the people.”
“Now there’s so many factions and I’ve met with them. I’ve met with Take Back Alberta. I met with groups and have been on the phone to all these representatives of these factions that coalesced around the removal of Jason Kenney and the installation of Danielle as premier.”
Orman is aware of the frustration felt by members shut out by the Kenney elites.
“That’s what happened with Jason. He comes from the Ottawa model. The caucus are cheerleaders and the government’s the government. Caucus wasn’t a fundamental part of governing. They weren’t involved in the major decisions. We seemed to have a group of three or four that made all the decisions.”
“There are things I will be recommending to the premier about the functioning of caucus and how caucus and the membership should relate.”
The aim is to “create an environment where they can come and voice their concerns.”
“I don’t understate the possibility or potential that if things aren’t done properly in the next two years, we could see the party pulling apart again.”
Moore didn’t return the Western’s Standard’s call.
